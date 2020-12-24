Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts

Joe Biden holds court with newspaper columnists in 'old-fashioned' approach

Eric Coomer, an executive of a voting machine company that has been the target of conspiracy theories in the aftermath of Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, is suing the Trump Campaign, as well as several Trump allies, for defamation.

Posted: Dec 24, 2020 12:40 PM
Updated: Dec 24, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

The contrast between President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden was a daily story in 2020 -- and Wednesday was an excellent example.

Trump ignored the White House press corps when he left what Wolf Blitzer called a "self-imposed bunker" in Washington and flew to Mar-a-Lago. Trump vetoed the defense spending bill, pushed election conspiracies on Twitter and pardoned more of his allies.

And then there was Biden, at home in Wilmington, working the phones. He held a call with a select group of columnists from The Washington Post, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal.

"Biden going old-school and meeting with newspaper columnists," Politico's Alex Thompson commented.

Thompson meant "old-school" in the best sense of the word. Wednesday's call was in keeping with Biden's personal media habits -- he reads print papers and relies on traditional outlets -- and his moderate positioning.

The journalist participants were Gerald Seib of the Journal; Karen Tumulty, Jonathan Capehart, Gene Robinson, and Jennifer Rubin of the Post; and David Leonhardt and David Brooks of The Times.

Several of the columnists wrote about the call right afterward. Here was Seib's takeaway:

"Biden delivered a resounding declaration that the political center is alive and well, that he resides there, that he's always been there, and that he's going to govern from there." Moreover, Biden "insisted that there are enough Republican lawmakers prepared to meet him in the middle that he can get things done in an evenly divided Congress where he won't have the kinds of Democratic majorities some of his predecessors enjoyed."

That is Biden's grand bet. He told the columnists that "Republicans are beginning to realize that there is a center that has to be responded to."

Really? Is that what a year consumed by an election -- an election that still hasn't ended in some desperate pro-Trump corners -- really showed? Biden says so, and it is one of his biggest contrasts to Trump.

Rubin, in her recap of the call, put it this way: "For Biden, there is a popular consensus moving toward the center, where he has always championed the needs of working people."

Journalists are a pretty hardened bunch, as Rubin acknowledged. She wrote that "progressives and a good deal of the cynical media world scoff" at some of Biden's thinking and call him "naive."

'But he has no choice, at least initially," she wrote. "He must begin with an all-out effort to win over just enough Republicans to get parts of his agenda through."

Wednesday's call might have been part of Biden's persuasion campaign.

'I beat the hell out of everybody'

Another participant on the call, Capehart, invoked the famous Mike Tyson quote, "Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth," and asked Biden "what he would say to Democrats and others who are afraid he doesn't see the punch in the mouth coming or that he won't have the will to use all the power available to him to get his agenda through Congress." Capehart wrote that "Biden pushed back — forcefully, as if I was the one who punched him in the mouth."

Biden's response in part was: "You guys have been saying that about me since the day I ever got into office. You said that when I announced, that I was a nice enough guy but didn't get it, didn't know what was going on. I respectfully suggest that I beat the hell out of everybody else."

Biden argued that he's "ready to fight" if necessary, but nothing gets done in "those kind of blood matches."

The clean-up

Tumulty's column contains some further details about his thinking: "Biden noted that he has taken some criticism for stocking his administration with many familiar figures, rather than bringing in more fresh faces.

As Biden put it: 'One reason you need old hands is the old hands know where the old bodies might be buried.' He also said his team is having quiet consultations with 'former Republican appointees, former Republican personnel telling us what they know and don't know about how the system is rotten,' as well as GOP senators 'worried about things being left untethered.'"

So that's the Biden approach. Now back to Trump...

Trump claims he is busy

On Wednesday night CNN's Nikki Carvajal flagged what she called "very unusual daily guidance advisory" for Trump's Christmas Eve schedule. "Typically, the Daily Guidance says 'THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled,' when none are listed. Instead, the White House says this: 'As the Holiday season approaches, President Trump will continue to work tirelessly for the American People. His schedule includes many meetings and calls.'" Other reporters said they had never seen "guidance" like that before...

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 402519

Reported Deaths: 5030
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin837951328
Ramsey36066649
Dakota29170261
Anoka28226302
Washington17913174
Stearns16569164
St. Louis11983181
Scott1065474
Wright1050379
Olmsted878652
Sherburne743955
Carver625732
Clay605073
Kandiyohi527557
Rice526447
Blue Earth487927
Crow Wing441553
Otter Tail409945
Chisago400826
Benton377372
Nobles347944
Winona346442
Douglas337455
Mower324523
Polk314247
McLeod298934
Goodhue285737
Morrison285039
Beltrami280434
Lyon274326
Becker261832
Itasca261733
Isanti254630
Carlton251634
Steele24439
Pine230112
Todd219224
Nicollet200230
Mille Lacs198243
Brown194427
Freeborn188517
Le Sueur187715
Cass186818
Meeker182830
Waseca166912
Roseau156913
Martin153524
Wabasha14342
Hubbard136334
Redwood127726
Renville125637
Chippewa123121
Cottonwood120114
Dodge11323
Houston111811
Wadena108610
Fillmore10280
Watonwan10185
Rock100510
Aitkin99132
Sibley9774
Kanabec89718
Pennington87313
Faribault8609
Pipestone85921
Yellow Medicine83914
Swift77714
Jackson7635
Murray7305
Pope6723
Marshall66512
Stevens6546
Clearwater63013
Wilkin5716
Lac qui Parle57014
Koochiching5348
Lake52715
Lincoln4421
Unassigned42360
Big Stone4213
Norman4058
Mahnomen3797
Grant3657
Kittson33718
Red Lake2973
Traverse1992
Lake of the Woods1481
Cook1020

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 270552

Reported Deaths: 3617
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40049401
Linn16216234
Scott13660142
Black Hawk12394211
Woodbury11979160
Johnson1074447
Dubuque10345135
Pottawattamie801087
Story781227
Dallas762962
Webster432358
Sioux425141
Cerro Gordo421659
Clinton400252
Marshall391753
Buena Vista359525
Warren358930
Muscatine345673
Des Moines341032
Plymouth328549
Wapello301490
Lee277323
Jasper276251
Marion258240
Jones254341
Henry242923
Carroll230027
Bremer220840
Crawford204920
Benton194735
Washington179827
Boone178415
Jackson173529
Tama171555
Dickinson166213
Mahaska162832
Delaware159428
Clay150711
Wright149015
Kossuth146526
Hamilton142721
Hardin141424
Buchanan139316
Harrison137952
Cedar133718
Winneshiek133017
Page132913
Clayton132039
Fayette130116
Mills124913
Floyd124533
Butler122117
Lyon121523
Cherokee118219
Calhoun11629
Poweshiek116024
Hancock113824
Allamakee112220
Iowa111519
Winnebago108428
Grundy102514
Louisa101824
Sac101714
Chickasaw100810
Cass100538
Union99416
Mitchell97926
Emmet96123
Jefferson95220
Humboldt92918
Appanoose92734
Guthrie91422
Shelby91323
Madison9048
Franklin85917
Palo Alto7867
Keokuk76122
Montgomery69514
Ida67921
Pocahontas6788
Howard67215
Greene6317
Clarke6266
Davis60918
Osceola6047
Monroe59916
Unassigned5800
Adair56117
Monona53715
Taylor5228
Lucas5097
Worth4912
Fremont4515
Van Buren44511
Decatur4083
Audubon3637
Wayne35721
Ringgold3487
Adams2452
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -21°
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -21°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -18°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -16°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -13°
Blowing and drifting snow lasts thru a bitter cold Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/24

Image

No, the Snow Won't Stop 2nd Street Joe From Waving His Flags

Image

No, the Snow Won't Stop 2nd Street Joe

Image

MNDot crews work to clear the roads

Image

Last Minute Gifts

Image

storm tracker video

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Weather Introduction

Image

Snowy conditions in Rochester

Image

Blizzard hits viewing area as white-outs reported

Community Events