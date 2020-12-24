Clear
5 things to know for December 24: Pardons, veto, coronavirus, Brexit, police violence

President Donald Trump has vetoed the sweeping defense bill recently passed by Congress. He had previously threatened to do so because it doesn't include a repeal of Section 230, a law that shields internet companies from being liable for what is posted on their websites by them or third parties. CNN's John Harwood has more.

Posted: Dec 24, 2020 6:30 AM
Updated: Dec 24, 2020 6:30 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Some of the most unlikely places could get a white Christmas this year. For those who celebrate, have a safe and joyful holiday. We'll be back in your inbox next week. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Pardons

President Donald Trump issued yet another wave of pardons yesterday, wiping away admissions of guilt or jury convictions for 26 new people. Included on the list this time are longtime ally Roger Stone, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner's father, Charles. It's the latest example of the President wielding his clemency powers for criminals who are loyalists, well-connected or adjacent to his family. In issuing these pardons, CNN's Kevin Liptak writes, "Trump has reminded the judiciary that, if he wants to, he can reverse its work." Though it's not unusual for Presidents to issue controversial pardons in their final days in office, Trump seems to be moving at a faster pace than his predecessors and with little inhibition.

2. Veto

In other White House news, Trump vetoed a sweeping defense bill that recently passed both chambers of Congress by veto-proof majorities. The move sets up what could be the first veto override of his presidency. Trump has been threatening to veto the bill for a while because it doesn't include a repeal of Section 230, a law that protects internet companies from liability for what is posted on its websites -- including companies Trump believes are biased against him. GOP lawmakers will now have to choose between their loyalty to the President and legislation that sets defense policy for the nation. The House is expected to act on Monday, and all eyes will be watching for how many Republicans stick with their previous support of the bill.

3. Coronavirus

Here's a bright spot in what's otherwise been a pandemic full of gloomy numbers: More than one million people in the US have gotten their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine -- and that's an undercount, given that the CDC still has to tally up some doses administered in recent days. Still, US officials promised that there will be enough doses to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of the year. So far, things are going slower than that. The Trump administration announced yesterday that it would purchase an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. At least 70 million doses would be delivered by June 30, and the rest would be delivered no later than July 31. But while we wait, the pandemic rages on. California has surpassed more than 2 million infections, which is more cases than in all but a handful of countries.

4. Brexit

The UK and the European Union are getting close on a post-Brexit trade agreement after months of tense negotiations. A deal is expected to be announced sometime today. For months, talks have been at an impasse after both sides were unable to agree on things like fishing quotas, how the UK would use state aid to support British businesses post-Brexit, and legal oversight of any deal struck. This deal would be a major breakthrough in the saga that began when the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016. But despite the significance of this development, the toxic political debate over the UK's relationship with Europe is likely to continue.

5. Police violence

The mayor of Columbus, Ohio, called on a city police officer to be fired immediately after that officer shot and killed Andre Maurice Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, earlier this week. Hill was an expected guest at the home where he was shot and had committed no crime, the mayor said. Police were responding to a non-emergency disturbance call nearby. The officer, identified as Adam Coy, didn't turn the body camera on until after the shooting. Coy has been suspended pending an investigation. Columbus Director of Public Safety Ned Pettus said that, by law, Coy is a public employee and entitled to due process. Hill's shooting comes after another Black man was shot by a Columbus law enforcement officer earlier this month.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A perfect storm of high package volume and employees sick with Covid-19 is slowing USPS deliveries before Christmas

Let's hope you all got your holiday shopping done early.

Track Santa as he flies around the world on Christmas Eve

As of this writing, current conditions at the North Pole indicate good weather for flying.

The animals that brought us joy during the pandemic

Feast your eyes on these adorable photos of wombats, snails and ferrets.

This is the longest music video of all time

Got 4,264 hours to spare?

KFC has launched a game console that keeps your chicken warm

Because no one should have to choose between gaming and hot snacks.

TODAY'S NUMBER

803,000

That's how many more Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week. It's a drop off from the week before, but nearly four times the number of claims filed during this time last year.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The pandemic played the biggest role in me getting this pregnancy right now, because if the pandemic was not here, I would have been in school."

Bella, a sophomore at a high school in Mombasa, Kenya, who became pregnant after being unable to con"tinue her studies remotely during the pandemic. She's one of millions of girls who won't return to the classroom.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

An alternative Christmas tradition

To some Jewish communities and other immigrant groups in the US, nothing says Christmas like Chinese food. Here's why.

(Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 402519

Reported Deaths: 5030
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin837951328
Ramsey36066649
Dakota29170261
Anoka28226302
Washington17913174
Stearns16569164
St. Louis11983181
Scott1065474
Wright1050379
Olmsted878652
Sherburne743955
Carver625732
Clay605073
Kandiyohi527557
Rice526447
Blue Earth487927
Crow Wing441553
Otter Tail409945
Chisago400826
Benton377372
Nobles347944
Winona346442
Douglas337455
Mower324523
Polk314247
McLeod298934
Goodhue285737
Morrison285039
Beltrami280434
Lyon274326
Becker261832
Itasca261733
Isanti254630
Carlton251634
Steele24439
Pine230112
Todd219224
Nicollet200230
Mille Lacs198243
Brown194427
Freeborn188517
Le Sueur187715
Cass186818
Meeker182830
Waseca166912
Roseau156913
Martin153524
Wabasha14342
Hubbard136334
Redwood127726
Renville125637
Chippewa123121
Cottonwood120114
Dodge11323
Houston111811
Wadena108610
Fillmore10280
Watonwan10185
Rock100510
Aitkin99132
Sibley9774
Kanabec89718
Pennington87313
Faribault8609
Pipestone85921
Yellow Medicine83914
Swift77714
Jackson7635
Murray7305
Pope6723
Marshall66512
Stevens6546
Clearwater63013
Wilkin5716
Lac qui Parle57014
Koochiching5348
Lake52715
Lincoln4421
Unassigned42360
Big Stone4213
Norman4058
Mahnomen3797
Grant3657
Kittson33718
Red Lake2973
Traverse1992
Lake of the Woods1481
Cook1020

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 270552

Reported Deaths: 3617
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40049401
Linn16216234
Scott13660142
Black Hawk12394211
Woodbury11979160
Johnson1074447
Dubuque10345135
Pottawattamie801087
Story781227
Dallas762962
Webster432358
Sioux425141
Cerro Gordo421659
Clinton400252
Marshall391753
Buena Vista359525
Warren358930
Muscatine345673
Des Moines341032
Plymouth328549
Wapello301490
Lee277323
Jasper276251
Marion258240
Jones254341
Henry242923
Carroll230027
Bremer220840
Crawford204920
Benton194735
Washington179827
Boone178415
Jackson173529
Tama171555
Dickinson166213
Mahaska162832
Delaware159428
Clay150711
Wright149015
Kossuth146526
Hamilton142721
Hardin141424
Buchanan139316
Harrison137952
Cedar133718
Winneshiek133017
Page132913
Clayton132039
Fayette130116
Mills124913
Floyd124533
Butler122117
Lyon121523
Cherokee118219
Calhoun11629
Poweshiek116024
Hancock113824
Allamakee112220
Iowa111519
Winnebago108428
Grundy102514
Louisa101824
Sac101714
Chickasaw100810
Cass100538
Union99416
Mitchell97926
Emmet96123
Jefferson95220
Humboldt92918
Appanoose92734
Guthrie91422
Shelby91323
Madison9048
Franklin85917
Palo Alto7867
Keokuk76122
Montgomery69514
Ida67921
Pocahontas6788
Howard67215
Greene6317
Clarke6266
Davis60918
Osceola6047
Monroe59916
Unassigned5800
Adair56117
Monona53715
Taylor5228
Lucas5097
Worth4912
Fremont4515
Van Buren44511
Decatur4083
Audubon3637
Wayne35721
Ringgold3487
Adams2452
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -23°
Mason City
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -25°
Albert Lea
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -22°
Austin
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -24°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -23°
Blowing and drifting snow lasts thru a bitter cold Thursday
