Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Another 803,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

Another 803,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis. Prestige Economics President Jason Schenker explains how it will take years for the unemployment rate to go back to where it was in 2019.

Posted: Dec 23, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Dec 23, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Claims for unemployment benefits fell across most categories in Wednesday's Labor Department report. Still the job market recovery has stalled while more than 20 million Americans need aid to make ends meet.

Another 803,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis.

That was a drop off from the week before but still nearly four times the claims during the same period in 2019, and yet another sign that the US job recovery has run into serious trouble.

During normal times, seasonal adjustments help smooth out wobbles in economic data and make it easier to read and compare. But during the pandemic, this trick hasn't worked so well. Without seasonal adjustments, initial claims were much higher -- 869,398 -- last week, albeit still lower than the week before.

On top of that, 397,511 workers filed for benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides aid to groups that aren't usually eligible for jobless benefits, such as the self-employed. That number is not adjusted for seasonal swings.

Added together, 1.3 million Americans filed initial jobless claims last week on an unadjusted basis.

Continued claims, which count workers who have applied for benefits for at least two weeks in a row, stood at 5.3 million, slightly lower than in the prior week.

Congress agreed on a new round of stimulus to combat the fallout from the pandemic over the weekend. It would include an extension of the unemployment benefits that millions of Americans need to make ends meet. Benefits created specifically for the pandemic are otherwise slated to expire in just a matter of days.

However, President Donald Trump's complaints about the bill, delivered on video via Twitter on Tuesday, raised the risk of more economic turmoil, not to mention a government shutdown. Trump asked Congress to amend the bill and up the amounts paid in stimulus checks.

A mixed economic picture

The economic agenda was stacked on Wednesday ahead of the Christmas holiday, and the picture was very mixed.

Americans' personal incomes fell by 1.1%, or $221.8 billion, in November, far more than the 0.3% contraction economists had expected.

"A rapidly worsening health situation, weakening income, depleted savings for lower income families and cooler weather led consumers to slam their wallets shut in November," wrote Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, in a note to clients.

Incomes decreased as Paycheck Protection Program loans to businesses declined and government social benefits fell, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The bottom line is that "American households cut their holiday shopping early this year as new restrictions took effect, though businesses are likely still spending," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO.

"The next two months could also be grim, with all hopes resting on the vaccine rollout and a new fiscal deal," he said.

Personal consumptions expenditures contracted by 0.4%, or $63.3 billion.

Meanwhile, orders for durable goods such as machinery rose more than expected -- by 0.9% -- in November, led by orders in the transportation sector. Stripping out transport orders, the total number fell slightly below what economists had expected.

The economic recovery continues in an uneven and patchy manner, both for businesses as well as workers. As the year is drawing to a close and the virus continues to spread, economists predict a few more difficult months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 401011

Reported Deaths: 4955
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin835201321
Ramsey35897636
Dakota29019256
Anoka28113295
Washington17863173
Stearns16524161
St. Louis11928179
Scott1062573
Wright1046878
Olmsted873750
Sherburne741055
Carver623329
Clay603673
Kandiyohi525157
Rice524347
Blue Earth486726
Crow Wing440752
Otter Tail408945
Chisago399626
Benton376472
Nobles347443
Winona345342
Douglas335355
Mower323623
Polk313747
McLeod298334
Morrison284438
Goodhue283637
Beltrami279633
Lyon273226
Becker261431
Itasca261232
Isanti253828
Carlton250733
Steele24319
Pine229812
Todd219123
Nicollet198430
Mille Lacs197442
Brown193326
Freeborn187817
Le Sueur187514
Cass185717
Meeker182230
Waseca165912
Roseau156913
Martin152223
Wabasha14232
Hubbard136134
Redwood127526
Renville124537
Chippewa122719
Cottonwood119812
Dodge11293
Houston108911
Wadena108310
Watonwan10215
Fillmore10190
Rock100410
Aitkin97532
Sibley9734
Kanabec89418
Pennington87112
Pipestone85918
Faribault8548
Yellow Medicine83914
Swift77614
Jackson7525
Murray7275
Pope6733
Marshall66511
Stevens6536
Clearwater63012
Wilkin5696
Lac qui Parle56713
Koochiching5338
Lake52514
Lincoln4401
Unassigned42160
Big Stone4203
Norman4058
Mahnomen3787
Grant3637
Kittson33817
Red Lake2933
Traverse1972
Lake of the Woods1481
Cook1010

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 268745

Reported Deaths: 3602
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk39809400
Linn16132232
Scott13598141
Black Hawk12307210
Woodbury11936160
Johnson1069847
Dubuque10308135
Pottawattamie791187
Story778027
Dallas758362
Webster430057
Sioux423341
Cerro Gordo419159
Clinton397852
Marshall390253
Buena Vista358324
Warren355929
Muscatine344072
Des Moines337532
Plymouth327049
Wapello299590
Jasper274051
Lee273923
Marion255440
Jones253841
Henry241822
Carroll228127
Bremer219540
Crawford203320
Benton193834
Washington178027
Boone176415
Jackson172529
Tama170855
Dickinson164613
Mahaska161932
Delaware159028
Clay149711
Wright148414
Kossuth145726
Hamilton141521
Hardin140424
Buchanan138516
Harrison135752
Cedar132717
Page132413
Winneshiek130817
Clayton130639
Fayette128716
Mills124113
Floyd123932
Lyon120623
Butler120317
Cherokee117719
Calhoun11599
Poweshiek115323
Hancock112324
Allamakee111019
Iowa110819
Winnebago107928
Louisa101424
Sac101214
Grundy101114
Chickasaw100010
Cass98938
Union97716
Mitchell96326
Emmet94823
Jefferson94220
Humboldt92318
Appanoose92234
Shelby90823
Guthrie90222
Madison8958
Franklin85118
Palo Alto7827
Keokuk75922
Montgomery68914
Pocahontas6788
Ida67421
Howard67015
Greene6277
Clarke6086
Davis60718
Osceola6037
Monroe58816
Adair55217
Unassigned5410
Monona53315
Taylor5188
Lucas4927
Worth4822
Fremont4485
Van Buren44311
Decatur3953
Audubon3607
Wayne35421
Ringgold3447
Adams2362
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Turning Windy, Snowy, and Colder on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/23

Image

COVID-19 cases are steady among kids

Image

Prepared meal distribution in Stewartville

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

Building a program from scratch, RCTC women's hoops ready to get started

Image

Senior Living Community Encouraged to Take Vaccine

Image

Breaking down which groups are being vaccinated right now

Image

Vaccine decision making

Image

Two Rochester start ups voted to look out for in 2021

Image

Two Rochester start ups voted to look out for in 2021

Community Events