Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

3,401 Covid-19 deaths were reported in just 1 day — likely fueled by Thanksgiving gatherings and travel

Incoming CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tells CNN's John Berman what her priorities are in the fight against coronavirus.

Posted: Dec 23, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Dec 23, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Holly Yan and Eric Levenson, CNN

Thousands more families just lost a loved one this holiday season as the US reported its second-highest number of coronavirus deaths in one day — 3,401 on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

And in nine states, more people are hospitalized with Covid-19 than at any other point in this pandemic: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Georgia, Mississippi, New Hampshire and North Carolina, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Doctors say many deaths happening now were likely fueled by Thanksgiving travel and gatherings, since Covid-19 deaths typically happen weeks after infection.

"We were bracing for this and hoping that we were wrong," said Dr. Esther Choo, a professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health & Science University.

"But every holiday has been similar. And Thanksgiving, we saw the kind of travel that happened then. And people who are hospitalized in ICUs and dying now -- many of them are because of the Thanksgiving surge."

Health experts like Choo and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, say the next 10 days could spark even more infections, hospitalizations and deaths than Thanksgiving did.

"Now we have an extended holiday between Christmas and New Year's. And according to AAA estimates, even though this year's travel is about 30% less than last year, it still means that 84 million people are going to be traveling over the holidays," Choo said.

"And it's not just the travel, it's what's happening on the other end -- where they're traveling to -- which is a lot of family-and-friend gatherings. So I think we are already bracing for the outcome of that, which will be well into the end of January, into February. ... And I have no doubt it will be surge on top of surge on top of surge."

A new strain has probably already spread in the US

Around the world, a mutated strain of the novel coronavirus is prompting concerns -- including whether it's more transmissible and whether current Covid-19 vaccines will work against it.

"I think I can be mostly reassuring," said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the US National Institutes of Health.

"First of all, this is not a surprise. This virus is an RNA virus. RNA viruses tend to change their instruction books slowly over time, which results in these kinds of variants emerging," he said.

"The good news is that the antibodies that these vaccines generate are quite effective in terms of attaching to multiple parts of the spike protein. And so if there's a change in it -- which is what the mutant has done -- we would expect that the vaccine should still be effective against that."

Pfizer and Moderna, makers of the two vaccines currently being deployed in the US, said they're testing their vaccines to see if they work against the new strain, which was first detected in the UK.

Scientists advising the UK government estimated the new strain could be up to 70% more transmissible than other variants.

Peter Horby, chair of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG), said Monday that experts "now have high confidence that this variant does have a transmission advantage" over other variants.

The UK variant doesn't appear to cause more severe disease, and it appears that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines will still be effective.

So far, the strain "has not been identified through sequencing efforts in the United States, although viruses have only been sequenced from about 51,000 of the 17 million US cases," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

"Given the small fraction of US infections that have been sequenced, the variant could already be in the United States without having been detected."

Some researchers think the strain likely arrived in the US in mid-November, and that many people in the US could already be infected with it.

"If I had to guess, I would say it's probably in hundreds of people by now," said Michael Worobey, head of the University of Arizona's department of ecology and evolutionary biology.

"It's very possible it's arrived multiple times in multiple places."

The incoming CDC director says public briefings will resume

President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said the agency will consistently update Americans about coronavirus during public briefings -- something that hasn't been done regularly in recent months.

"The public needs to know what we know," Walensky told CNN on Wednesday.

"They need to know the good and they -- there will be some bad news, I'm certain of it. They need to know that, too."

During previous major health events, the CDC has typically provided regular updates to the media. But during the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC public briefings have been rare.

Fauci, who will be Biden's chief medical adviser, said he believes the new administration won't send "mixed signals" about the pandemic.

"There will probably be a uniformity of message instead of mixed signals," Fauci told the FiveThirtyEight podcast, which aired Tuesday.

"I think there'll be more central guidance as opposed to leaving the states completely on their own."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 401011

Reported Deaths: 4955
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin835201321
Ramsey35897636
Dakota29019256
Anoka28113295
Washington17863173
Stearns16524161
St. Louis11928179
Scott1062573
Wright1046878
Olmsted873750
Sherburne741055
Carver623329
Clay603673
Kandiyohi525157
Rice524347
Blue Earth486726
Crow Wing440752
Otter Tail408945
Chisago399626
Benton376472
Nobles347443
Winona345342
Douglas335355
Mower323623
Polk313747
McLeod298334
Morrison284438
Goodhue283637
Beltrami279633
Lyon273226
Becker261431
Itasca261232
Isanti253828
Carlton250733
Steele24319
Pine229812
Todd219123
Nicollet198430
Mille Lacs197442
Brown193326
Freeborn187817
Le Sueur187514
Cass185717
Meeker182230
Waseca165912
Roseau156913
Martin152223
Wabasha14232
Hubbard136134
Redwood127526
Renville124537
Chippewa122719
Cottonwood119812
Dodge11293
Houston108911
Wadena108310
Watonwan10215
Fillmore10190
Rock100410
Aitkin97532
Sibley9734
Kanabec89418
Pennington87112
Pipestone85918
Faribault8548
Yellow Medicine83914
Swift77614
Jackson7525
Murray7275
Pope6733
Marshall66511
Stevens6536
Clearwater63012
Wilkin5696
Lac qui Parle56713
Koochiching5338
Lake52514
Lincoln4401
Unassigned42160
Big Stone4203
Norman4058
Mahnomen3787
Grant3637
Kittson33817
Red Lake2933
Traverse1972
Lake of the Woods1481
Cook1010

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 268745

Reported Deaths: 3602
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk39809400
Linn16132232
Scott13598141
Black Hawk12307210
Woodbury11936160
Johnson1069847
Dubuque10308135
Pottawattamie791187
Story778027
Dallas758362
Webster430057
Sioux423341
Cerro Gordo419159
Clinton397852
Marshall390253
Buena Vista358324
Warren355929
Muscatine344072
Des Moines337532
Plymouth327049
Wapello299590
Jasper274051
Lee273923
Marion255440
Jones253841
Henry241822
Carroll228127
Bremer219540
Crawford203320
Benton193834
Washington178027
Boone176415
Jackson172529
Tama170855
Dickinson164613
Mahaska161932
Delaware159028
Clay149711
Wright148414
Kossuth145726
Hamilton141521
Hardin140424
Buchanan138516
Harrison135752
Cedar132717
Page132413
Winneshiek130817
Clayton130639
Fayette128716
Mills124113
Floyd123932
Lyon120623
Butler120317
Cherokee117719
Calhoun11599
Poweshiek115323
Hancock112324
Allamakee111019
Iowa110819
Winnebago107928
Louisa101424
Sac101214
Grundy101114
Chickasaw100010
Cass98938
Union97716
Mitchell96326
Emmet94823
Jefferson94220
Humboldt92318
Appanoose92234
Shelby90823
Guthrie90222
Madison8958
Franklin85118
Palo Alto7827
Keokuk75922
Montgomery68914
Pocahontas6788
Ida67421
Howard67015
Greene6277
Clarke6086
Davis60718
Osceola6037
Monroe58816
Adair55217
Unassigned5410
Monona53315
Taylor5188
Lucas4927
Worth4822
Fremont4485
Van Buren44311
Decatur3953
Audubon3607
Wayne35421
Ringgold3447
Adams2362
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Turning Windy, Snowy, and Colder on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/23

Image

COVID-19 cases are steady among kids

Image

Prepared meal distribution in Stewartville

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

Building a program from scratch, RCTC women's hoops ready to get started

Image

Senior Living Community Encouraged to Take Vaccine

Image

Breaking down which groups are being vaccinated right now

Image

Vaccine decision making

Image

Two Rochester start ups voted to look out for in 2021

Image

Two Rochester start ups voted to look out for in 2021

Community Events