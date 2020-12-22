Clear
This Houston hospital is a perfect microcosm of how coronavirus is escalating

CNN's Miguel Marquez takes a second look at an overwhelmed Houston hospital that is struggling to manage rising Covid-19 cases, despite recent rollouts of approved coronavirus vaccines.

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 10:40 PM
Updated: Dec 22, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Miguel Marquez, Jay Croft and Carolyn Sung, CNN

In June, Houston's United Memorial Medical Center was so overwhelmed by the pandemic that two of its wings had been transformed into Covid-19 wards.

Now, there are three.

Dr. Joseph Varon, chief medical officer, hadn't had a day off since the virus hit months earlier.

He still hasn't.

Back then, ICU nurse Tanna Ingraham was fighting the disease herself, after getting it from a patient, she thinks.

She recovered, but then got it again. "It's like hell and back," she says about 2020.

From bad to worse, this hospital is a perfect microcosm of how the disease is escalating -- even as vaccines are being rolled out across the country.

"The next six weeks are going to be the darkest weeks in modern American medical history," Varon says. "We are right during Christmas where people are not listening."

Cases are exploding across Texas. The seven-day average of positive cases is at a record level -- averaging over 16,000 daily new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. This average is up 15% compared to last week.

Lone Star State is reeling

About 40% of Covid-19 patients at the hospital are from other parts of the state reeling from the pandemic.

Walter Cuellar was transferred from West Texas, about 500 miles away. He thinks he and his wife picked up the virus at the supermarket. She had mild symptoms. Today, he's on the mend but when he arrived was nearly put on a ventilator.

"Where I live, there are a lot of people where they don't wear the mask," he says. "There's been a lot of times I go to the store with my wife and she and I were the only ones wearing a mask and other people weren't wearing a mask at all."

Bri Smith works with foreign exchange students and recently moved to Columbus, about 73 miles west of Houston. The wife and mom of three also thinks she got the virus while shopping.

"It is the worst I have ever felt in my life," Smith says. "The aches and the pain."

Varon says patients are coming in sicker now, after having waited longer to seek medical care.

"Our average patient has spent about 20 days with symptoms before they come to us," he says. In the past few months, the hospital has utilized different means of treating the illness.

Richard Gonzales thought he could tough it out, so he resisted for a week going to the hospital. He works two jobs, has a wife and five kids, and isn't sure how he got the virus.

"I kinda messed up 'cause those symptoms that I got, when I got it, I should have gone to the hospital or ER right away, but I didn't. I laid in bed thinking it would go away."

'It's like we've been forgotten'

For Varon and the staff, the frustrations keep mounting.

"Even if I give them holy water, it's going to be difficult for them to get better," Varon says.

Varon -- who has been dubbed the "Covid hunter" and has car license plate that says the same -- was first to get the Moderna vaccine on Monday to assure staff and the largely minority community that the vaccine is safe.

Dr. John Okereke, director of emergency services, also was vaccinated. He is Black and says it is critical for minorities to seek treatment and take the vaccine when it's available.

Okereke says the doctors are "ecstatic" about the vaccinations.

"When you watch on the television, you don't really know what the doctors are going through," he says. "You have no idea what we go through. Sometimes we are really afraid of catching the disease."

The vaccines couldn't come at better time. Hospitalizations have continued to climb across the state, with 10,000 patients as of Monday, according to the COVID Tracking Project -- a level not seen since July.

Texas has recorded 113,049 total new Covid-19 cases in just the last seven days, according to Johns Hopkins. This is the second-highest state total, behind California.

Ingraham, the nurse, says she is stressed by the ongoing fight against the disease, and she has a message about the toll it has taken on her and others at the hospital.

"It's like we're nonexistent," she says. "You do realize we're still here taking care of these people putting my life at risk, my kid's life at risk, my mom's life.

"I feel like we've been forgotten, literally."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 399311

Reported Deaths: 4931
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin831331318
Ramsey35696633
Dakota28846255
Anoka27974295
Washington17786171
Stearns16478160
St. Louis11885179
Scott1058073
Wright1042276
Olmsted869249
Sherburne738854
Carver621229
Clay600373
Kandiyohi524755
Rice522947
Blue Earth485025
Crow Wing440151
Otter Tail408143
Chisago397326
Benton374972
Nobles346943
Winona344042
Douglas333055
Mower322823
Polk312646
McLeod297534
Morrison284138
Goodhue281837
Beltrami278533
Lyon272026
Becker260731
Itasca260032
Isanti252728
Carlton249933
Steele24249
Pine228512
Todd218923
Nicollet197530
Mille Lacs197042
Brown192126
Freeborn186917
Le Sueur186814
Cass185317
Meeker181630
Waseca164912
Roseau156913
Martin151823
Wabasha14152
Hubbard135834
Redwood127126
Renville124237
Chippewa122719
Cottonwood119612
Dodge11273
Houston108010
Wadena107910
Watonwan10225
Fillmore10090
Rock100210
Aitkin97431
Sibley9694
Kanabec89318
Pennington86712
Pipestone85918
Faribault8548
Yellow Medicine83514
Swift77514
Jackson7465
Murray7225
Pope6733
Marshall66411
Stevens6526
Clearwater62912
Lac qui Parle56613
Wilkin5656
Koochiching5318
Lake52214
Lincoln4381
Big Stone4203
Unassigned42060
Norman4058
Mahnomen3706
Grant3617
Kittson33917
Red Lake2933
Traverse1972
Lake of the Woods1481
Cook1000

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 267192

Reported Deaths: 3540
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk39562396
Linn16060231
Scott13534139
Black Hawk12269207
Woodbury11877159
Johnson1064945
Dubuque10266133
Pottawattamie786187
Story775526
Dallas753962
Webster426556
Sioux421241
Cerro Gordo417556
Clinton395752
Marshall389253
Buena Vista355222
Warren352628
Muscatine342872
Des Moines336931
Plymouth325046
Wapello298290
Lee272523
Jasper270050
Marion253040
Jones252938
Henry240321
Carroll227727
Bremer218740
Crawford202617
Benton192934
Washington175827
Boone174315
Jackson171929
Tama170355
Dickinson164413
Mahaska160032
Delaware158528
Clay149411
Wright147214
Kossuth144725
Hamilton140421
Hardin139724
Buchanan138216
Harrison134151
Page132113
Cedar131817
Clayton130436
Winneshiek129917
Fayette126015
Mills123813
Floyd123531
Butler119516
Lyon119221
Cherokee116718
Calhoun11599
Poweshiek114822
Hancock111523
Iowa110619
Allamakee110119
Winnebago107528
Louisa101223
Sac100611
Grundy100514
Chickasaw99810
Cass98438
Union97316
Mitchell96024
Emmet94523
Jefferson92320
Appanoose91734
Humboldt91518
Shelby90223
Madison8918
Guthrie88922
Franklin85117
Palo Alto7816
Keokuk75619
Montgomery68613
Pocahontas6738
Ida66921
Howard66815
Greene6187
Davis60618
Osceola6026
Clarke5966
Monroe57016
Adair55117
Monona52814
Taylor5188
Unassigned4920
Lucas4757
Worth4722
Fremont4455
Van Buren44011
Decatur3933
Wayne35321
Audubon3437
Ringgold3437
Adams2352
