Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

US army scientists examine new UK coronavirus variant to see if it might be resistant to vaccine

Operation Warp Speed chief scientific adviser Moncef Slaoui tells CNN's Jake Tapper that it's "very unlikely" that the vaccine would not work against a new strain of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom.

Posted: Dec 20, 2020 7:50 PM
Updated: Dec 20, 2020 7:50 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent

Scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research expect to know in the next few days if there's a concern that the coronavirus vaccines might not work against a mutated variant of the virus that's rapidly spreading in parts of England, according to the institute's top vaccine researcher.

While there's always a worry that a vaccine won't work if a virus mutates significantly, the Walter Reed scientists still expect the vaccine will be effective against this new variant, said Dr. Nelson Michael, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

"It stands to reason that this mutation isn't a threat, but you never know. We still have to be diligent and continue to look," Michael said.

On Thursday, the Walter Reed team started examining genetic sequences of the new UK variant posted online by British researchers.

They're doing a computer analysis as a first step.

"The computer analysis will allow us to gauge how much concern we should have," Michael said. "Other teams around the world are doing this analysis, too."

If the computer analysis show there's a concern, then studies would need to be done in the laboratory and in animals to more definitively determine if the vaccine will work on this variant.

At a press conference Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new holiday lockdowns in parts of England that have seen the spread of the new mutation.

"There's no evidence to suggest the vaccine will be any less effective against the new variant. Our experts will continue their work to improve our understanding as fast as we can," Johnson said.

The UK's chief scientific advisor agreed.

"Our working assumption at the moment from all of the scientists is that the vaccine response should be adequate for this virus," Dr. Patrick Vallance said at the press conference.

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized two vaccines, one by Pfizer and the other by Moderna. Both work by creating a genetic blueprint for the spikes that appear on the surface of the novel coronavirus. The immune system "sees" the spikes and learns how to launch an attack against it.

As with other new variants or strains of Covid-19, this one carries a genetic fingerprint that makes it easy to track, and it happens to be one that is now common. That does not mean the mutation has made it spread more easily, nor does it not necessarily mean this variation is more dangerous.

Multiple experts in the genetics and epidemiology of viruses are noting that this one could be just a "lucky" strain that's been amplified because of a superspreader event; it could be the mutation somehow makes it spread more easily without causing more serious illness; or it could just be by chance.

In August, the Walter Reed team published a study showing that the vaccines still worked against several other mutations of the coronavirus.

The vaccines are still useful because viruses mutate constantly, but typically not in ways that would render a vaccine useless, said Dr. William Schaffner, an advisor to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccines.

"Even with mutations, the virus essentially stays the same," Schaffner said. "It's like with a person. I can switch out my brown coat for a gray coat, but I'm still Bill Schaffner. I've changed something, but I'm still the same person."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 394635

Reported Deaths: 4839
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin821581300
Ramsey35208623
Dakota28481250
Anoka27654285
Washington17568167
Stearns16354157
St. Louis11705177
Scott1046873
Wright1028572
Olmsted853748
Sherburne730352
Carver614229
Clay595573
Kandiyohi518854
Rice515047
Blue Earth481723
Crow Wing435849
Otter Tail403443
Chisago393625
Benton370170
Nobles345642
Winona340142
Douglas328954
Mower320523
Polk311446
McLeod293233
Morrison282237
Goodhue278337
Beltrami275833
Lyon269726
Becker258330
Itasca257031
Isanti249126
Carlton245933
Steele24129
Pine224811
Todd217521
Nicollet195930
Mille Lacs194841
Brown190226
Le Sueur185314
Freeborn185116
Cass183817
Meeker179129
Waseca163512
Roseau156013
Martin149423
Wabasha13932
Hubbard134234
Redwood125926
Renville122535
Chippewa120919
Cottonwood118310
Dodge11063
Houston10679
Wadena106110
Watonwan10155
Rock99210
Fillmore9890
Aitkin96531
Sibley9594
Kanabec88518
Pennington86512
Pipestone85218
Faribault8257
Yellow Medicine82314
Swift76514
Jackson7294
Murray7215
Pope6653
Marshall65511
Stevens6365
Clearwater62512
Wilkin5596
Lac qui Parle55412
Koochiching5218
Lake51414
Lincoln4361
Big Stone4193
Unassigned41159
Norman4028
Mahnomen3666
Grant3547
Kittson33316
Red Lake2893
Traverse1952
Lake of the Woods1421
Cook1010

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 265429

Reported Deaths: 3484
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk39284393
Linn15965229
Scott13467136
Black Hawk12209204
Woodbury11816157
Johnson1059445
Dubuque10233131
Pottawattamie779985
Story770226
Dallas747761
Webster421955
Sioux419040
Cerro Gordo414655
Clinton393352
Marshall387353
Buena Vista353522
Warren350028
Muscatine340771
Des Moines336230
Plymouth323844
Wapello296789
Lee270523
Jasper267350
Jones252237
Marion249437
Henry239521
Carroll225427
Bremer217840
Crawford200717
Benton192434
Washington174227
Boone172115
Jackson171529
Tama169155
Dickinson163813
Delaware158128
Mahaska158132
Clay148410
Wright146014
Kossuth143725
Hamilton139221
Hardin138722
Buchanan137015
Harrison132651
Page131513
Cedar130717
Clayton129831
Winneshiek129317
Fayette124115
Mills123413
Floyd123228
Lyon118821
Butler118716
Calhoun11579
Cherokee114418
Poweshiek114222
Iowa110019
Hancock109923
Allamakee108718
Winnebago107127
Louisa100223
Grundy100014
Sac100010
Chickasaw99210
Cass98238
Union96916
Mitchell95721
Emmet93723
Appanoose91434
Jefferson90820
Humboldt90417
Shelby89623
Madison8838
Guthrie88122
Franklin84617
Palo Alto7795
Keokuk75318
Montgomery67113
Pocahontas6696
Ida66421
Howard66015
Greene6167
Davis60418
Osceola6005
Clarke5906
Monroe55716
Adair54417
Monona52513
Taylor5178
Lucas4707
Worth4682
Unassigned4510
Fremont4425
Van Buren43511
Decatur3933
Wayne35221
Audubon3437
Ringgold3386
Adams2292
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 31°
Mason City
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking a chance of snow before Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Outdoor dining for a good cause

Image

Saturday Forecast

Image

Mayo and boys and girls club gives gifts

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

OMC administers first COVID-19 vaccines

Image

Vigil honors teen who died protecting his mother: 'Will go down in the history of Austin as a story of heroism'

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester pedestrian struck and gravely injured

Image

Rochester recognized for environmental efforts

Image

Rochester restaurants prepare to reopen

Community Events