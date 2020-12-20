Clear

Behind the mistaken raid by Chicago Police on an innocent social worker's home

Chicago police raided the wrong house in 2019 and surprised social worker Anjanette Young as she stood naked and alone in her living room. Watch the bodycam footage from the officers involved in the encounter.

Posted: Dec 20, 2020 12:40 PM
Updated: Dec 20, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Peter Nickeas, CNN

Dogged by increased scrutiny over the Chicago Police Department's mistaken raid on the home of a social worker in 2019, Mayor Lori Lightfoot released body camera footage from the officers involved in the encounter and announced that she has reached out to the woman to set up a face-to-face meeting.

The 20 videos from officers involved in the raid show officers sweeping through the home of Anjanette Young, guns drawn expecting to find a felon with a gun while she stands naked and distraught in her living room, confused as to why the police were there.

The release of the videos on Thursday comes as police face national calls for reform over how they do their jobs following a reckoning that has swept the country in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other allegations of police brutality.

Lightfoot made her remarks days after the city law department sought to stop a local TV station from publishing videos of the raid, while at the same time seeking sanctions against Young and her attorney. The city accused the two of violating a court confidentiality order that barred them from releasing the videos. City attorneys backtracked on Friday and filed a motion to drop the request for sanctions.

The mistaken raid came to light on Tuesday morning after CNN affiliate WBBM released an edited version of body camera footage showing parts of the raid, and redacted video showing Young naked in her living room while officers searched her home.

A review of the warrant, which was made public as part of a court filing by Young's attorney, shows that police sought the warrant based on bad information from an informant. The warrant was approved by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and a county judge.

City officials have declined to answer basic questions about the warrant and how it was served.

The target of the warrant was on electronic monitoring at the time and in compliance, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the raid told CNN. It was not immediately clear whether police checked with local and state officials about the target's whereabouts. The felon was never found in the raid.

Young's attorney, Keenan Saulter, hasn't returned CNN's calls seeking comment. In an interview with WBBM, Young likened the contact to sexual assault, since the officers found her naked and were wearing body cameras at the time. "In any other context, that's sexual assault," Young told WBBM.

Videos show that Young is distraught through the ordeal as she tries to tell officers they have the wrong home. The footage shows that Young was covered partially within about 30 seconds of the officers entering, then more fully with a blanket within a minute of the warrant being served and then brought into a bathroom to change about 12 minutes after that.

"I'm just standing there, terrified, humiliated, not even understanding why, in that moment, that this is happening to me," Young told WBBM.

Multiple Chicago Police Department sources told CNN it's not uncommon to find someone naked in their home when serving a warrant in the middle of the night, and that, because the department prioritizes gun arrests and the movement of firearms, officers who get warrants approved usually serve them quickly because weapons can easily be moved from targeted locations.

It's also common for people to tell officers they have the wrong home because the person may not know a loved one living there is involved in a crime, the police sources said.

Neither Lightfoot nor Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown would comment on the information that led to the warrant or what rules, if any, police violated while the warrant was being served. A police department spokesman would not say what officers serving the warrant should have done differently.

"You don't train that in the academy. We hire people who we think know right from wrong, and if they don't know right from wrong, they don't need to be police officers," Brown said at the same news conference.

Lightfoot said the video left her "upset, appalled as a human being and as a Black woman."

"I've reached out to Ms. Young through her counsel to request an opportunity to speak with her directly," Lightfoot said. "I feel like we're talking to each other at podiums and press conferences, and I'd like to have that conversation with her in person."

Bad info from an informant

The ordeal began in February of 2019, when Chicago police sought a search warrant based on information from a "John Doe" informant who identified Young's townhome as the residence of someone police believed to be a felon with a firearm.

The warrant, which Young's lawyer included in a court filing, included an address, apartment number and door color that turned out to be Young's.

According to the search warrant, the informant in the case said they'd seen the target of the warrant with a handgun and ammunition inside the apartment within the last 48 hours.

The officer who prepared the warrant found a picture of the target and showed it to the informant who then identified the target. The day before going to a judge, the officer drove the informant to the apartment complex and the informant pointed out Young's home.

"J Doe's criminal history, including possible pending investigations, if any, has been presented and been made available to the undersigned Judge. J. Doe swore to the contents of this complaint and was made available to the undersigned Judge for questioning," the warrant stated.

Hours after the warrant was signed, body camera video shows officers battering Young's door and finding her naked and distraught in her living room.

Body camera footage from the time the door was battered down to the time an officer cuffed Young shows about 15 seconds had passed, and it took a few more seconds for him to lock the handcuffs. He then drops to the ground to pick up a piece of clothing to place over her shoulders. The item leaves her exposed from the front while other officers continue to enter the house.

An officer who followed said "all the way to the left, go, go, go" as the officer is placing handcuffs on Young. Young asked "what is going on" as officers filed in.

Body camera footage shows one officer grab a large blanket, and then drop it after seeing an officer in front of him carrying a blanket to Young.

In total, Young stood partially exposed for just over a minute before a blanket covered her. After she was covered with a blanket, an officer brought her to the bathroom to change after about 12 minutes.

The city's police oversight agency opened an investigation into the incident after Young requested the videos in November 2019, while she had a lawsuit pending. In a statement, the oversight agency said it opened the investigation after learning of the lawsuit, though that lawsuit had been filed three months earlier.

Days later, the city used the existence of the oversight investigation to prevent Young's access to the videos. The city denied the FOIA request, citing the ongoing oversight investigation. State law allows cities to withhold documents when there are ongoing investigations. No police department supervisors initiated an internal investigation, even though it was clear that night they acted on bad information.

The investigation is likely to look at the information used to get the warrant as well as the conduct of officers during the warrant. Chicago police sources who reviewed the footage told CNN the raid followed general training guidelines during warrant services where guns are expected. The first officers through the door cleared rooms while one placed handcuffs on the adults until the space was secure, which is normal procedure for gun warrants.

Changes to warrant policy

At Thursday's news conference, Mayor Lightfoot outlined changes that had been made to the city's search warrant policy prior to the WBBM report, along with other reforms implemented this month. Some changes were implemented in January, after this case first came to her attention. Others were implemented more recently.

Warrants now require additional supervisor approval and warrants served based on bad information will trigger automatic investigations, Lightfoot said.

It's not clear that supervisor approval would have altered the approval of the warrant that led officers to Young's house. It was signed by a county judge who heard testimony from someone who identified Young's home as the home of a felon and who swore under oath to being inside that home with the felon while he was armed.

Two police sources said the sergeant who oversaw the raid was not the regular supervisor for the officer listed on the warrant.

Police superintendent Brown said the department was reviewing the search warrants. "We're reviewing all search warrants to ensure we capture all the search warrants that are in play this year, we want to just review everything in the hopper from this year to see what we do have," he said.

Getting guns off the street is a matter of cultural importance within the Chicago Police Department considering the scope of the city's gun violence problem, and during news conferences, city leaders often tout the number of weapons taken each year.

At Thursday's news conference, Brown said the city was on pace to seize 11,000 guns this year, "each a potentially deadly force encounter."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 394635

Reported Deaths: 4839
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin821581300
Ramsey35208623
Dakota28481250
Anoka27654285
Washington17568167
Stearns16354157
St. Louis11705177
Scott1046873
Wright1028572
Olmsted853748
Sherburne730352
Carver614229
Clay595573
Kandiyohi518854
Rice515047
Blue Earth481723
Crow Wing435849
Otter Tail403443
Chisago393625
Benton370170
Nobles345642
Winona340142
Douglas328954
Mower320523
Polk311446
McLeod293233
Morrison282237
Goodhue278337
Beltrami275833
Lyon269726
Becker258330
Itasca257031
Isanti249126
Carlton245933
Steele24129
Pine224811
Todd217521
Nicollet195930
Mille Lacs194841
Brown190226
Le Sueur185314
Freeborn185116
Cass183817
Meeker179129
Waseca163512
Roseau156013
Martin149423
Wabasha13932
Hubbard134234
Redwood125926
Renville122535
Chippewa120919
Cottonwood118310
Dodge11063
Houston10679
Wadena106110
Watonwan10155
Rock99210
Fillmore9890
Aitkin96531
Sibley9594
Kanabec88518
Pennington86512
Pipestone85218
Faribault8257
Yellow Medicine82314
Swift76514
Jackson7294
Murray7215
Pope6653
Marshall65511
Stevens6365
Clearwater62512
Wilkin5596
Lac qui Parle55412
Koochiching5218
Lake51414
Lincoln4361
Big Stone4193
Unassigned41159
Norman4028
Mahnomen3666
Grant3547
Kittson33316
Red Lake2893
Traverse1952
Lake of the Woods1421
Cook1010

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 265429

Reported Deaths: 3484
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk39284393
Linn15965229
Scott13467136
Black Hawk12209204
Woodbury11816157
Johnson1059445
Dubuque10233131
Pottawattamie779985
Story770226
Dallas747761
Webster421955
Sioux419040
Cerro Gordo414655
Clinton393352
Marshall387353
Buena Vista353522
Warren350028
Muscatine340771
Des Moines336230
Plymouth323844
Wapello296789
Lee270523
Jasper267350
Jones252237
Marion249437
Henry239521
Carroll225427
Bremer217840
Crawford200717
Benton192434
Washington174227
Boone172115
Jackson171529
Tama169155
Dickinson163813
Delaware158128
Mahaska158132
Clay148410
Wright146014
Kossuth143725
Hamilton139221
Hardin138722
Buchanan137015
Harrison132651
Page131513
Cedar130717
Clayton129831
Winneshiek129317
Fayette124115
Mills123413
Floyd123228
Lyon118821
Butler118716
Calhoun11579
Cherokee114418
Poweshiek114222
Iowa110019
Hancock109923
Allamakee108718
Winnebago107127
Louisa100223
Grundy100014
Sac100010
Chickasaw99210
Cass98238
Union96916
Mitchell95721
Emmet93723
Appanoose91434
Jefferson90820
Humboldt90417
Shelby89623
Madison8838
Guthrie88122
Franklin84617
Palo Alto7795
Keokuk75318
Montgomery67113
Pocahontas6696
Ida66421
Howard66015
Greene6167
Davis60418
Osceola6005
Clarke5906
Monroe55716
Adair54417
Monona52513
Taylor5178
Lucas4707
Worth4682
Unassigned4510
Fremont4425
Van Buren43511
Decatur3933
Wayne35221
Audubon3437
Ringgold3386
Adams2292
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Tracking a chance of snow before Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Outdoor dining for a good cause

Image

Saturday Forecast

Image

Mayo and boys and girls club gives gifts

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

OMC administers first COVID-19 vaccines

Image

Vigil honors teen who died protecting his mother: 'Will go down in the history of Austin as a story of heroism'

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester pedestrian struck and gravely injured

Image

Rochester recognized for environmental efforts

Image

Rochester restaurants prepare to reopen

Community Events