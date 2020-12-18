Clear

Morehouse dean takes vaccine on TV to remove the stigma as some Black Americans remain hesitant to get the shot

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta takes us behind the scenes with him as he gets the coronavirus vaccine at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

Posted: Dec 18, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: Dec 18, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice wants to turn vaccine hesitancy into acceptance in the Black community.

The dean at the Morehouse School of Medicine took her first Covid-19 vaccine shot Friday morning on CNN with Dr. Sanjay Gupta at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Rice said she understands some Black Americans are concerned about the nation's history of racism in medical research, but insists she wouldn't recommend a vaccine she didn't trust.

Rice said Black scientists and doctors helped develop the vaccine and sat on the FDA and CDC advisory boards. Black people are also looking at the date, she added.

"We are in the rooms where it's happening," Rice said. "So we clearly are not going to go against ourselves. Because we understand how critical this is for Black America and Latinx America who have been disproportionately impacted by the virus."

Morehouse is among the historically Black colleges and universities, Black sororities and fraternities and prominent Black pastors who are leading national efforts to remove the stigma around the Covid-19 vaccine as a large swath of Black Americans remain hesitant to get the shot.

The Morehouse School of Medicine is working to distribute information about the vaccine on fliers, webinars, panels, hotlines and is urging Black, Latino and Native Americans to participate in vaccine trials.

Lilly Immergluck, principal investigator for the Covid vaccine study at the college, said she believes Morehouse should be on the frontlines promoting the vaccine because it is a trusted source in the Black community. The college is currently recruiting people of color to participate in clinical trials for the Novavax vaccine.

"We want to be that source of information that people can rely on and know that we are going to do our very best by them in order for us to all get out of this pandemic," Immergluck said.

Earlier this week, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams told CNN's Jake Tapper he was meeting with the presidents of the Divine Nine -- a group of nine Black sororities and fraternities -- to discuss efforts to create vaccine trust in the Black community.

Among those groups was Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. which is leading its own campaign to educate Black and brown people about the vaccine, said Ron Peters, chairman of the fraternity's Covid-19 International Task Force.

"We represent every culture of Black people in the United States," Peters said. "We have a legacy of being trusted individuals in the community that selflessly go out to serve humankind."

Peters said the task force is focused on reviewing data for all the vaccines before it takes the information to the community. Peters said he wants to ensure the fraternity is promoting a vaccine that is safe — particularly for pregnant women and people with preexisting conditions — and highly effective.

Once the task force feels confident in the data, it will begin partnering with churches, local fraternity chapters, barbershops, and using social media to encourage people to take the vaccine, Peters said.

"We want the vaccine with the strongest efficacy," Peters said.

'I trust my profession is deeply rooted in science,' nurse says

According to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 35% of Black Americans say they would probably or definitely not get the vaccine if it was determined to be safe by scientists and widely available for free.

The study found that Black people who don't trust the vaccine are largely concerned about possible side effects — which doctors say are mild — and believe they could get Covid-19 from taking the vaccine.

Other studies have noted that Black and Latino people cite the nation's history of racism in medical research — notably the historic Tuskegee Experiment — as a key reason for their hesitancy.

The Tuskegee experiments from 1932-1972 recruited 600 Black men — 399 who had syphilis and 201 who did not — and tracked the disease's progression by not treating the men as they died or suffered severe health issues.

As Pfizer rolled out the first shipments of its vaccine this week, some Black nurses and doctors took the vaccine on live video this week to combat fears in the Black community.

Among them was Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Centers, who received the shot on Monday from Dr. Michelle Chester, the corporate director of employee health services at Northwell Health, who is also Black.

"I have no fear. I trust my profession is deeply rooted in science ..." Lindsay told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "What I don't trust is getting Covid-19 because I don't know how it will affect me and the people around me that I could potentially transfer the virus to."

On Wednesday, some 50 Black pastors from the Choose Healthy Life Black Clergy Action Plan, held a Zoom summit with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, and Dr. Tom Frieden to discuss health disparities in the Black community, fighting Covid-19 and the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Choose Healthy Life is a partnership of Black churches across the country that aims to combat the pandemic's impact on the Black community. The group has pivoted from providing free Covid-19 testing earlier this year to launching a national education campaign to promote awareness of the vaccine.

Summit discussions highlighted the importance of Black clergy and the nation's top doctors working together to ensure a successful rollout of the vaccine, according to Choose Healthy Life.

"As religious leaders, it is our duty to advocate for the health and survival of our community, provide our congregations with accurate information and guide society at large to a place of moral well-being," said Rev. Al Sharpton, co-chair of the Choose Healthy Life Black Clergy Action Plan. "As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, religious leaders should serve as a thermostat that transforms society, not a thermometer that takes the temperature and allows social pressure to influence it."

'Skepticism is real,' but groups are dispelling misinformation

Barbershops and hair salons have also become central to the conversation about vaccines because they are cornerstones in the Black community.

Stephen Thomas, a professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland in College Park, is hosting Zoom town halls where doctors and scientists teach Maryland-based barbers, stylists and their clients about the vaccine.

The effort is part of Thomas' initiative Health Advocates In-Reach and Research, or HAIR, that provides cancer screenings at barbershops and hair salons.

Thomas said the town halls help dispel misinformation around the vaccine.

"The barbers and the stylists have trust," Thomas said. "It's a big deal, it's a family affair. It's a place where Black people come together across all their socioeconomic divisions."

Elsewhere, civil rights leaders including Sharpton, activists and doctors in New York formed a task force to address concerns in the Black community about the vaccine and create equitable access. Leaders say they hope the task force can become a national model for Black communities.

The task force plans to push an aggressive campaign that it says will disseminate accurate information about the vaccine.

Jennifer Jones Austin, a task force member and executive director of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, said many Black and brown people have been scarred by healthcare disparities for decades and won't take the vaccine without getting their questions answered by trusted leaders.

"The skepticism is real," Austin said. "We've got to do the work of helping people to understand why this vaccine may be of value and a great resource for combating the disease."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 389171

Reported Deaths: 4717
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin812001281
Ramsey34750613
Dakota28025245
Anoka27329272
Washington17316159
Stearns16209153
St. Louis11467172
Scott1035772
Wright1012969
Olmsted835946
Sherburne719851
Carver604528
Clay589670
Kandiyohi511752
Rice501547
Blue Earth476522
Crow Wing431449
Otter Tail397240
Chisago387724
Benton365467
Nobles343542
Winona337041
Douglas324552
Mower314323
Polk310043
McLeod288433
Morrison279036
Goodhue272637
Beltrami269832
Lyon266326
Becker254830
Itasca251729
Isanti245925
Carlton240830
Steele23839
Todd213921
Pine209410
Nicollet194130
Mille Lacs192239
Brown187026
Freeborn183816
Le Sueur182513
Cass180814
Meeker177425
Waseca160812
Roseau153912
Martin146523
Wabasha13742
Hubbard132434
Redwood123925
Renville121035
Chippewa118219
Cottonwood11659
Dodge10873
Houston10446
Wadena103810
Watonwan10045
Rock98310
Fillmore9540
Sibley9534
Aitkin94531
Kanabec86918
Pennington84712
Pipestone84718
Faribault8105
Yellow Medicine80514
Swift75014
Jackson7194
Murray7175
Pope6603
Marshall64711
Stevens6316
Clearwater61910
Wilkin5495
Lac qui Parle54111
Koochiching5088
Lake50613
Unassigned45359
Lincoln4331
Big Stone4163
Norman4028
Mahnomen3656
Grant3487
Kittson33016
Red Lake2853
Traverse1872
Lake of the Woods1401
Cook990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 260719

Reported Deaths: 3402
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk38518385
Linn15685228
Scott13197128
Black Hawk12004200
Woodbury11629153
Johnson1047645
Dubuque10148129
Pottawattamie764183
Story756824
Dallas734160
Webster415953
Sioux413840
Cerro Gordo408555
Clinton386352
Marshall381353
Buena Vista346521
Warren340326
Muscatine336069
Des Moines332329
Plymouth317844
Wapello290589
Lee264523
Jasper261750
Jones250235
Marion241334
Henry236420
Carroll222827
Bremer215540
Crawford198116
Benton190134
Jackson169725
Washington169026
Boone168214
Tama166355
Dickinson161113
Delaware156527
Mahaska151532
Clay145510
Wright144313
Kossuth141024
Hardin135522
Hamilton135321
Buchanan134915
Page130711
Harrison129750
Clayton128531
Cedar127917
Winneshiek125316
Mills122312
Floyd121928
Fayette121114
Lyon117621
Butler117215
Calhoun11499
Poweshiek112321
Cherokee111918
Iowa107919
Hancock106822
Allamakee105618
Winnebago105427
Sac98710
Louisa98323
Chickasaw97910
Grundy97314
Union96613
Cass95938
Mitchell92720
Emmet90023
Appanoose88834
Humboldt88817
Shelby87923
Jefferson87018
Guthrie86722
Madison8548
Franklin82717
Palo Alto7722
Keokuk74318
Pocahontas6626
Montgomery65813
Ida64919
Howard64515
Greene6036
Osceola5985
Davis58515
Clarke5716
Monroe53316
Adair52616
Monona51513
Taylor5088
Unassigned4660
Worth4562
Lucas4416
Fremont4335
Van Buren42511
Decatur3883
Audubon3407
Wayne34021
Ringgold3336
Adams2192
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Few Snow Chances Before Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/18

Image

Small business giveaway happening today

Image

Hospitality Minnesota makes plea to Governor Walz

${item.thumbnail.title}

Push for proposed amendment to change Minnesota education standards

Image

Legendary West Hancock wrestling coach dies

Image

Mayo basketball team ready to return to practice and take care of last season's unfinished business

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Drive-through Shop with a Cop

Image

Congress debating new stimulus package

Image

Levisen named National High School Coach of the Year

Community Events