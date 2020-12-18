Clear

Tucker Carlson fans flames of vaccine skepticism, telling Fox News viewers to be nervous about 'glitzy' rollout

Fox News' Tucker Carlson defied scientific consensus to sow doubt about Covid-19 vaccine efforts. In large clinical trials, the vaccine has been determined safe and effective.

Posted: Dec 18, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: Dec 18, 2020 9:10 AM
By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

Tucker Carlson, the right-wing Fox News host, sowed doubt about the coronavirus vaccine on his highly rated prime time program Thursday, spotlighting a small handful of people who have had allergic reactions to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and telling his audience they should be skittish about the campaign from public health experts to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Carlson, who has regularly mocked public health experts and questioned the consensus of the scientific and health communities on measures that can be taken to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, highlighted an Alaska health care worker who had an adverse reaction to the vaccine on Tuesday but who responded quickly to standard treatment.

Medical experts have stressed that the news media should not overplay isolated incidents of allergic reactions, given that they are expected to happen as hundreds of thousands of front line workers receive the vaccine. Hyping such incidents, medical experts have said, could give the public the wrong impression about the health risks of getting vaccinated.

But Carlson did just the opposite, opening his show with the story of the Alaska worker as an on-screen graphic read, "BAD VACCINE REACTIONS." The text in Carlson's banner that appeared in the lower-half of the screen snarked, "THERE WILL BE NO QUESTIONING THE CORONA VACCINE."

Carlson warned his viewers that they should be skeptical of what he described as a "glitzy" effort to get people vaccinated.

"So, how are the rest of us supposed to respond to a marketing campaign like this? Well, nervously," Carlson said. "Even if you're strongly supportive of vaccines, and we are, even if you recognize how many millions of lives have been saved over the past 50 years by vaccines, and we do, it all seems a bit much. It feels false, because it is. It's too slick."

Carlson then mocked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious diseases, calling him "LORD FAUCI" and ridiculing his suggestion that families avoid seeing each other this Christmas.

Carlson's monologue came as more than 3,000 people die in the United States of coronavirus in an unprecedented surge that shows no signs of slowing down. The United States, which has recorded more than 310,000 deaths since the pandemic began, now regularly posts more than 200,000 new infections each day.

A Fox News spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment when asked whether chief executive Suzanne Scott or network president Jay Wallace had a comment. A spokesperson for Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, who control Fox Corporation, did not respond to a request for comment.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 389171

Reported Deaths: 4717
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin812001281
Ramsey34750613
Dakota28025245
Anoka27329272
Washington17316159
Stearns16209153
St. Louis11467172
Scott1035772
Wright1012969
Olmsted835946
Sherburne719851
Carver604528
Clay589670
Kandiyohi511752
Rice501547
Blue Earth476522
Crow Wing431449
Otter Tail397240
Chisago387724
Benton365467
Nobles343542
Winona337041
Douglas324552
Mower314323
Polk310043
McLeod288433
Morrison279036
Goodhue272637
Beltrami269832
Lyon266326
Becker254830
Itasca251729
Isanti245925
Carlton240830
Steele23839
Todd213921
Pine209410
Nicollet194130
Mille Lacs192239
Brown187026
Freeborn183816
Le Sueur182513
Cass180814
Meeker177425
Waseca160812
Roseau153912
Martin146523
Wabasha13742
Hubbard132434
Redwood123925
Renville121035
Chippewa118219
Cottonwood11659
Dodge10873
Houston10446
Wadena103810
Watonwan10045
Rock98310
Fillmore9540
Sibley9534
Aitkin94531
Kanabec86918
Pennington84712
Pipestone84718
Faribault8105
Yellow Medicine80514
Swift75014
Jackson7194
Murray7175
Pope6603
Marshall64711
Stevens6316
Clearwater61910
Wilkin5495
Lac qui Parle54111
Koochiching5088
Lake50613
Unassigned45359
Lincoln4331
Big Stone4163
Norman4028
Mahnomen3656
Grant3487
Kittson33016
Red Lake2853
Traverse1872
Lake of the Woods1401
Cook990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 260719

Reported Deaths: 3402
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk38518385
Linn15685228
Scott13197128
Black Hawk12004200
Woodbury11629153
Johnson1047645
Dubuque10148129
Pottawattamie764183
Story756824
Dallas734160
Webster415953
Sioux413840
Cerro Gordo408555
Clinton386352
Marshall381353
Buena Vista346521
Warren340326
Muscatine336069
Des Moines332329
Plymouth317844
Wapello290589
Lee264523
Jasper261750
Jones250235
Marion241334
Henry236420
Carroll222827
Bremer215540
Crawford198116
Benton190134
Jackson169725
Washington169026
Boone168214
Tama166355
Dickinson161113
Delaware156527
Mahaska151532
Clay145510
Wright144313
Kossuth141024
Hardin135522
Hamilton135321
Buchanan134915
Page130711
Harrison129750
Clayton128531
Cedar127917
Winneshiek125316
Mills122312
Floyd121928
Fayette121114
Lyon117621
Butler117215
Calhoun11499
Poweshiek112321
Cherokee111918
Iowa107919
Hancock106822
Allamakee105618
Winnebago105427
Sac98710
Louisa98323
Chickasaw97910
Grundy97314
Union96613
Cass95938
Mitchell92720
Emmet90023
Appanoose88834
Humboldt88817
Shelby87923
Jefferson87018
Guthrie86722
Madison8548
Franklin82717
Palo Alto7722
Keokuk74318
Pocahontas6626
Montgomery65813
Ida64919
Howard64515
Greene6036
Osceola5985
Davis58515
Clarke5716
Monroe53316
Adair52616
Monona51513
Taylor5088
Unassigned4660
Worth4562
Lucas4416
Fremont4335
Van Buren42511
Decatur3883
Audubon3407
Wayne34021
Ringgold3336
Adams2192
