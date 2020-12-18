Clear

Gridlock at UK ports could cancel Christmas for retailers

As the possibility of no Brexit deal continues to loom, UK firms are stockpiling and putting pressure on already pandemic-pressed ports. CNN's Anna Stewart meets some of the truck drivers waiting hours in line as well as a company taking a different approach.

Posted: Dec 18, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: Dec 18, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Hanna Ziady, CNN Business

UK ports are suffering from "significant disruption" that threatens to delay Christmas orders and push up the prices of goods even before Brexit hits, according to industry groups that warn companies are losing millions of pounds in sales.

The British Retail Consortium and the Food and Drink Federation on Thursday called for an urgent inquiry into delays at ports, including Felixstowe and Southampton. They said logjams are causing shipping costs to rise by as much as 25% a week.

The port of Dover, which handles 17% of the United Kingdom's goods trade, is also jammed up. CNN journalists witnessed trucks backed up for over 10 miles on the approach to Dover on Wednesday, with truckers reporting waits of multiple hours.

Delays in getting goods onto shelves are hurting sales at a crucial time of the year and will force retailers to increase the prices of products. One company has lost over £1 million ($1.4 million) in sales due to the delays, the groups said in a letter to the UK parliament.

"The lead up to Christmas is the most important time of year for retailers; ordinarily accounting for up [to] a fifth of the entire year's sales," said British Retail Consortium CEO Helen Dickinson. "After a tremendously challenging 2020, many firms' cash flows are under severe pressure, and so businesses are in no position to absorb these additional shipping costs," she added.

Several British retailers have filed for bankruptcy this year, including the country's biggest department store Debenhams, and more than 170,000 jobs in the industry have been lost, according to the Centre for Retail Research.

UK ports are busier than usual because of a worldwide surge in container shipping demand, as companies restock inventories ahead of the holiday season following a slump in trade during coronavirus lockdowns. Home-bound consumers are also spending more on durable goods, many of which are sourced from Asia.

Brexit is adding more pressure. After leaving the European Union earlier this year, the United Kingdom will lose its favorable trading status with the vast EU market on January 1, 2021, with new customs checks and paperwork expected to result in significant delays to shipments of goods at the border. Tariffs and quotas will pile on the pain if there's no new UK-EU trade deal by then.

"Once the Brexit transition period ends, UK ports will be placed under even greater pressure," the British Retail Consortium and the Food and Drink Federation said in a statement.

Shipping costs increase

The crunch in global supply chains has driven shipping costs to record levels, say analysts, with Covid-related restrictions, including social distancing measures and quarantine, only adding to the pressure on ports.

The cost of shipping a container from China to the US west coast climbed 135% between the end of May and the middle of September before flattening, according to the Freightos Baltic Index.

Europe-bound container spot rates have almost doubled in the past two weeks alone after increasing steadily since June, according to international shipping association BIMCO.

"This market squeeze will only get solved slowly, as the wheels of global supply chains keep turning, but always at a steady pace," BIMCO chief shipping analyst Peter Sand wrote in a research note on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the looming Brexit deadline is prompting UK companies to stockpile certain goods over fears that delays at border crossings and other hurdles will snarl supply chains that rely on precisely timed deliveries.

Honda was forced to halt production at a major plant in England for three days last week because of transport-related parts delays. Production resumed on Monday, according to the company, but the shutdown does not bode well for January.

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea, meanwhile, apologized to customers on Monday for delays in deliveries and stock shortages linked to gridlock at UK ports.

John Allen, the chairman of Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco, told Bloomberg TV last week that the company has been stockpiling as much food as possible ahead of the Brexit deadline and warned that there could be shortages of fresh foods for a limited period.

"Food and drink manufacturers are extremely concerned about the delays we are witnessing at the ports," Food and Drink Federation chief operating officer Tim Rycroft said in a statement on Thursday. The disruption is impeding the ability of some firms to build up stockpiles and ingredients, he added.

"Christmas orders could be delayed, and retailers might be left with no option but to increase product prices," added Dickinson. "These issues must be addressed urgently."

Helicopters may be needed

The port industry has pushed back. It says that the current issues are not unique to the United Kingdom and that ports are managing increased volumes. "The underlying issues are well understood and there is no case for significant intervention or change to government policy," the British Ports Association said in a statement.

UK Major Ports Group CEO Tim Morris said that the association is in close contact with the government and that there are no "magic wand solutions."

For some firms, helicopters might be a last resort. UK transport company Alcaline, which ships parts for car manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover, has invested in two helicopters in the past two years due to Brexit risks.

It takes just 20 minutes to fly over the English Channel crossing between Dover and the French town of Calais, which is already becoming a major crunch point ahead of the January 1 deadline. The port of Dover handled 2.4 million trucks in 2019 and another 1.6 million passed through the nearby Eurotunnel under the Channel.

Alcaline operations manager David Zaccheo told CNN Business on Wednesday that many of its customers have been stockpiling since September. "But in the last three weeks, we've experienced untold amounts of orders," he added, saying that this was "purely stockpiling" and not pandemic related.

"At the moment, we've had to refuse so many loads... If it's an emergency, though, we've got the helicopters."

— Anna Stewart contributed reporting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 389171

Reported Deaths: 4717
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin812001281
Ramsey34750613
Dakota28025245
Anoka27329272
Washington17316159
Stearns16209153
St. Louis11467172
Scott1035772
Wright1012969
Olmsted835946
Sherburne719851
Carver604528
Clay589670
Kandiyohi511752
Rice501547
Blue Earth476522
Crow Wing431449
Otter Tail397240
Chisago387724
Benton365467
Nobles343542
Winona337041
Douglas324552
Mower314323
Polk310043
McLeod288433
Morrison279036
Goodhue272637
Beltrami269832
Lyon266326
Becker254830
Itasca251729
Isanti245925
Carlton240830
Steele23839
Todd213921
Pine209410
Nicollet194130
Mille Lacs192239
Brown187026
Freeborn183816
Le Sueur182513
Cass180814
Meeker177425
Waseca160812
Roseau153912
Martin146523
Wabasha13742
Hubbard132434
Redwood123925
Renville121035
Chippewa118219
Cottonwood11659
Dodge10873
Houston10446
Wadena103810
Watonwan10045
Rock98310
Fillmore9540
Sibley9534
Aitkin94531
Kanabec86918
Pennington84712
Pipestone84718
Faribault8105
Yellow Medicine80514
Swift75014
Jackson7194
Murray7175
Pope6603
Marshall64711
Stevens6316
Clearwater61910
Wilkin5495
Lac qui Parle54111
Koochiching5088
Lake50613
Unassigned45359
Lincoln4331
Big Stone4163
Norman4028
Mahnomen3656
Grant3487
Kittson33016
Red Lake2853
Traverse1872
Lake of the Woods1401
Cook990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 260719

Reported Deaths: 3402
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk38518385
Linn15685228
Scott13197128
Black Hawk12004200
Woodbury11629153
Johnson1047645
Dubuque10148129
Pottawattamie764183
Story756824
Dallas734160
Webster415953
Sioux413840
Cerro Gordo408555
Clinton386352
Marshall381353
Buena Vista346521
Warren340326
Muscatine336069
Des Moines332329
Plymouth317844
Wapello290589
Lee264523
Jasper261750
Jones250235
Marion241334
Henry236420
Carroll222827
Bremer215540
Crawford198116
Benton190134
Jackson169725
Washington169026
Boone168214
Tama166355
Dickinson161113
Delaware156527
Mahaska151532
Clay145510
Wright144313
Kossuth141024
Hardin135522
Hamilton135321
Buchanan134915
Page130711
Harrison129750
Clayton128531
Cedar127917
Winneshiek125316
Mills122312
Floyd121928
Fayette121114
Lyon117621
Butler117215
Calhoun11499
Poweshiek112321
Cherokee111918
Iowa107919
Hancock106822
Allamakee105618
Winnebago105427
Sac98710
Louisa98323
Chickasaw97910
Grundy97314
Union96613
Cass95938
Mitchell92720
Emmet90023
Appanoose88834
Humboldt88817
Shelby87923
Jefferson87018
Guthrie86722
Madison8548
Franklin82717
Palo Alto7722
Keokuk74318
Pocahontas6626
Montgomery65813
Ida64919
Howard64515
Greene6036
Osceola5985
Davis58515
Clarke5716
Monroe53316
Adair52616
Monona51513
Taylor5088
Unassigned4660
Worth4562
Lucas4416
Fremont4335
Van Buren42511
Decatur3883
Audubon3407
Wayne34021
Ringgold3336
Adams2192
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Few Snow Chances Before Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/18

Image

Small business giveaway happening today

Image

Hospitality Minnesota makes plea to Governor Walz

${item.thumbnail.title}

Push for proposed amendment to change Minnesota education standards

Image

Legendary West Hancock wrestling coach dies

Image

Mayo basketball team ready to return to practice and take care of last season's unfinished business

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Drive-through Shop with a Cop

Image

Congress debating new stimulus package

Image

Levisen named National High School Coach of the Year

Community Events