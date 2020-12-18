Clear

5 things to know for December 18: Covid-19, cyberattack, economy, Nigeria, Taliban

CNN's Alexandra Field reports that the FDA advisory panel recommends authorization of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine as the CDC is now forecasting up to 391,000 deaths by January 9, 2021.

There's traffic, and then there's TRAFFIC. About 1,000 motorists in Japan were caught in the latter when a snowstorm blew in, stranding them overnight in a nine-mile backup.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

The FDA is on its way to granting emergency use authorization to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine after the agency's advisers voted yesterday to recommend it. If it's authorized, officials expect nearly 8 million more vaccine doses will reach US states by next week. Vice President Mike Pence is set to get a first shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine today, making him the highest-ranking US official to be vaccinated against the virus. Other countries are getting ready for their own vaccine rollouts: India is preparing task forces in anticipation of an emergency use authorization for at least one vaccine candidate. South Korea plans to vaccinate more than 80% of its population -- about 44 million people -- by next November. Meanwhile, Germany and Japan have reported new record case numbers, and in the US, Covid-19 deaths have already topped 40,000 this month.

2. US cyberattack

The Department of Homeland Security's cyber arm has warned that the recent cyberattack affecting government agencies is far broader than officials had thought. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the compromised software program, SolarWinds, isn't the only way hackers infiltrated networks, and those responsible may have used "tactics, techniques and procedures that have not yet been discovered." This news just escalates already growing concern about the scale and scope of the breach, which the agency says "poses a grave risk" to the federal government and other areas of the public and private sectors. Questions are also lingering about how long the breach went undetected by the US government and when President Trump, who has stayed silent on the matter, may address it.

3. Economy 

There's more bad news on the job front. Another 885,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, marking an increase in claims far above what economists expected. Unemployment numbers have been increasing for weeks now, and about 14 million people are relying on government coronavirus aid programs that are set to expire at the end of the year unless Congress acts. To make matters worse, it looks like Congress may not get any sort of bill done by the end of the week, meaning there could be a brief government shutdown this weekend, one GOP senator said. Remember, government funding and pandemic stimulus measures are tied together because Congress hopes the combination will get two critical tasks done at once and increase bipartisan support. So far ... it really hasn't.

4. Nigeria

More than 300 boys kidnapped during an attack on a Nigerian school last week have been freed, the country's government said. Hundreds of students were feared missing after the attack, and the Nigerian army says it's been able to rescue 344 of them. Some suspected the abductions were carried out by the Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram, but the governor of Nigeria's Katsina state says it was actually bandits masquerading as members of the terrorist organization. Cases of kidnapping for ransom have increased in Katsina state, but never at this scale. With hundreds of children involved, the incident recalls the brutal kidnapping of 276 girls from Chibok in 2014. More than 100 of those girls never returned home.

5. Taliban

America's top military officer met with representatives of the Taliban in Qatar this week during an unannounced trip to the Middle East. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley discussed the need for a reduction of violence in the area, which was a major condition of the agreement struck between the US and the Taliban in February that could pave the way to ending America's longest-fought war. Still, the insurgent group's attacks against the Afghan government have continued, and US officials say it hasn't broken with al Qaeda either -- another big condition of the deal. All this comes amid an ongoing reduction of US military forces in Afghanistan ordered by the Trump administration following the President's election defeat.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

'The Masked Singer' has crowned a new winner

No spoilers, but this celebrity reveal definitely makes sense.

Atlantic City is blowing up an abandoned Trump casino, and for the right price, you could be the one to push the button 

Truly a gift for the person who has everything.

A small town in North Carolina is installing a cannon to get rid of vultures

To be clear, it will not SHOOT the vultures. That would be ... overkill. It's just supposed to scare them.

The NFL plans to honor health care workers by inviting some who've been vaccinated to Super Bowl LV

They deserve it. 

Papa John's brings stuffed crust to the pizza wars

Pizza: The unofficial food of quarantine. 

TODAY'S NUMBER

10

That's how many people the US government has executed this year, more than all 50 states combined. It's the highest number of federal executions since 1896.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We need your actions to show that you are different than those who pay lip-service to our losses while doing nothing to show that our loved ones' lives mattered."

Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, in an open letter to President-elect Joe Biden. Taylor was killed by police during a botched raid in March, and Palmer is calling on Biden to keep his promises of holding police accountable for their actions.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

I'm weary with my former toil, here I will sit and rest awhile 

Let's close the week out with a carol -- but not just any carol! This version of "Jesus Christ the Apple Tree," performed by Seraphic Fire, was composed by British musician and writer Elizabeth Poston. Poston was an all-around Renaissance woman who's said to have worked as a secret agent during WWII. It's a lovely listen, no matter where you find yourself this December morning. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 389171

Reported Deaths: 4717
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin812001281
Ramsey34750613
Dakota28025245
Anoka27329272
Washington17316159
Stearns16209153
St. Louis11467172
Scott1035772
Wright1012969
Olmsted835946
Sherburne719851
Carver604528
Clay589670
Kandiyohi511752
Rice501547
Blue Earth476522
Crow Wing431449
Otter Tail397240
Chisago387724
Benton365467
Nobles343542
Winona337041
Douglas324552
Mower314323
Polk310043
McLeod288433
Morrison279036
Goodhue272637
Beltrami269832
Lyon266326
Becker254830
Itasca251729
Isanti245925
Carlton240830
Steele23839
Todd213921
Pine209410
Nicollet194130
Mille Lacs192239
Brown187026
Freeborn183816
Le Sueur182513
Cass180814
Meeker177425
Waseca160812
Roseau153912
Martin146523
Wabasha13742
Hubbard132434
Redwood123925
Renville121035
Chippewa118219
Cottonwood11659
Dodge10873
Houston10446
Wadena103810
Watonwan10045
Rock98310
Fillmore9540
Sibley9534
Aitkin94531
Kanabec86918
Pennington84712
Pipestone84718
Faribault8105
Yellow Medicine80514
Swift75014
Jackson7194
Murray7175
Pope6603
Marshall64711
Stevens6316
Clearwater61910
Wilkin5495
Lac qui Parle54111
Koochiching5088
Lake50613
Unassigned45359
Lincoln4331
Big Stone4163
Norman4028
Mahnomen3656
Grant3487
Kittson33016
Red Lake2853
Traverse1872
Lake of the Woods1401
Cook990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 260719

Reported Deaths: 3402
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk38518385
Linn15685228
Scott13197128
Black Hawk12004200
Woodbury11629153
Johnson1047645
Dubuque10148129
Pottawattamie764183
Story756824
Dallas734160
Webster415953
Sioux413840
Cerro Gordo408555
Clinton386352
Marshall381353
Buena Vista346521
Warren340326
Muscatine336069
Des Moines332329
Plymouth317844
Wapello290589
Lee264523
Jasper261750
Jones250235
Marion241334
Henry236420
Carroll222827
Bremer215540
Crawford198116
Benton190134
Jackson169725
Washington169026
Boone168214
Tama166355
Dickinson161113
Delaware156527
Mahaska151532
Clay145510
Wright144313
Kossuth141024
Hardin135522
Hamilton135321
Buchanan134915
Page130711
Harrison129750
Clayton128531
Cedar127917
Winneshiek125316
Mills122312
Floyd121928
Fayette121114
Lyon117621
Butler117215
Calhoun11499
Poweshiek112321
Cherokee111918
Iowa107919
Hancock106822
Allamakee105618
Winnebago105427
Sac98710
Louisa98323
Chickasaw97910
Grundy97314
Union96613
Cass95938
Mitchell92720
Emmet90023
Appanoose88834
Humboldt88817
Shelby87923
Jefferson87018
Guthrie86722
Madison8548
Franklin82717
Palo Alto7722
Keokuk74318
Pocahontas6626
Montgomery65813
Ida64919
Howard64515
Greene6036
Osceola5985
Davis58515
Clarke5716
Monroe53316
Adair52616
Monona51513
Taylor5088
Unassigned4660
Worth4562
Lucas4416
Fremont4335
Van Buren42511
Decatur3883
Audubon3407
Wayne34021
Ringgold3336
Adams2192
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
Few Snow Chances Before Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

