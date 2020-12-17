Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for December 17: Covid-19, White House, Big Tech, pollution, France

The East Coast is getting rocked by a storm that has dumped more snow on Central Park in 24 hours than all of last winter season. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Posted: Dec 17, 2020 5:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

More than 60 million people are under a winter storm warning or advisory from north Georgia to Maine, and those in areas like New York City could get the most snow they've seen in years.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

Vaccine advisers to the FDA meet today to discuss emergency authorization for the Moderna vaccine, and officials expect the process to be even swifter than last week's for the Pfizer vaccine. Ahead of the meeting, the US set record numbers for new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and experts say it's part of the grim wave they expected following Thanksgiving. Vaccine plans are underway in other countries, as well: Saudi Arabia's health minister got a dose of Covid-19 vaccine today, kicking off the kingdom's mass vaccination drive, while Brazil will begin giving shots in February. Back in the US, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to get the vaccine next week, but President Donald Trump, who had Covid-19 in the fall, won't be vaccinated until it's recommended by the White House medical team. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19 and is carrying out his duties in isolation.

2. White House 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Congress has finally made progress on a coronavirus stimulus bill, and lawmakers won't leave town until the deal is done. The $900 billion bill on the table includes an additional $300 a week in jobless benefits and a possible new round of stimulus checks at $600 per person. Meanwhile, President Trump is making big legislative moves on his way out. His administration, which has long sought to limit abortion access on religious protection grounds, announced two abortion restriction measures, including withholding $200 million from California for imposing universal abortion coverage mandates on health insurance. Additionally, Trump's vow to veto the bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act could force the Senate to consider a veto override.

3. Big Tech

Ten states are suing Google, alleging the company has stifled competition and enjoys "monopolistic power" over digital ad marketplaces. The lawsuit claims Google's behavior has hindered innovation and harmed publishers, advertisers and consumers. This is the second antitrust suit to hit the search giant this year, after the Justice Department levied similar allegations that Google called "deeply flawed." This new lawsuit is also hot on the heels of a similar suit brought by more than 40 attorneys general against Facebook. Speaking of, Facebook is now waging a public relations attack on Apple ahead of new iOS data privacy changes that would make it harder for advertisers to track users. Facebook says the move could be "devastating" to millions of small businesses that advertise on its platform -- revealing just how much the social media giant relies on this kind of technology.

4. Air pollution

Ella Kissi-Debrah, a 9-year-old UK girl who died after an asthma attack in 2013, is now thought to be the first person in the world to have air pollution listed as a cause of death after a landmark coroner's ruling. A London coroner said Ella "died of asthma contributed to by exposure to excessive air pollution" and argued that her mother had not been given information about air pollution and asthma that theoretically could have helped her prevent her daughter's death. This groundbreaking decision could set a precedent for leaders at all levels to enact stronger clean air priorities. In response to the decision, London Mayor Sadiq Khan called air pollution "a public health crisis, especially for our children."

5. Charlie Hebdo

A French court delivered guilty verdicts to 14 accomplices of the French Islamist militants behind the January 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris. Three suspects were tried in absentia, including Hayat Boumeddiene, who was found guilty of financing terrorism and belonging to a criminal terrorist network. She is thought to be on the run from an international arrest warrant in Syria, where she joined Islamic State. Twelve people were killed in the Charlie Hebdo attacks, and four more in the supermarket attack, marking a dark and violent chapter in the city's history that has continued to resonate.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Major League Baseball will recognize the Negro Leagues as major league, adding to MLB statistics and records

A whole generation of heroes is getting its rightful place in the record books.

Hilary Duff says Lizzie McGuire reboot 'isn't going to happen'

The adolescent girl in all of us is devastated.

Parents charged after renting party bus for child's birthday with 60 mask-less kids inside

This sounds like a bad idea even without a pandemic going on.

Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries after trimming its menu 

Nacho cheese, like true love, just can't be stopped.

Chicago's O'Hare airport dubs itself a 'place of romance' after Pete Buttigieg recounts proposal story

Ya know, we miss the airport juuuuust enough to believe this.

TODAY'S NUMBER

€90,000

That's the amount of a fine (about $109,000) Paris must pay because it appointed "too many women" to senior positions. Eleven women and five men were promoted in 2018 at City Hall, breaching a 2013 national rule known as the Sauvadet law, which was designed to encourage gender equality in employment. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called the fine "absurd."

TODAY'S QUOTE

"There are many LGBT+ people who suffer emotional hurt and physical violence to the point of death in countries across the world. For this reason, we are joining forces as faith leaders to say that we are all beloved children of God."

Reverend Canon Mpho Tutu van Furth, daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, one of more than 370 religious leaders representing various faiths around the world, who are calling for a global ban on gay conversion therapies

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Surreal worlds in a snow globe

There's something so relaxing about staring into a snow globe and wondering, "What are they thinking about in there?" (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 386412

Reported Deaths: 4634
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin806961259
Ramsey34503607
Dakota27798241
Anoka27164268
Washington17203154
Stearns16133151
St. Louis11406168
Scott1028572
Wright1005769
Olmsted827846
Sherburne714149
Carver600226
Clay586469
Kandiyohi508548
Rice497347
Blue Earth474622
Crow Wing429749
Otter Tail393039
Chisago384824
Benton363266
Nobles341742
Winona334540
Douglas322752
Mower312824
Polk308640
McLeod287531
Morrison277036
Goodhue269336
Beltrami266030
Lyon263024
Becker252430
Itasca248829
Isanti244325
Carlton240029
Steele23719
Todd213021
Pine207810
Nicollet192430
Mille Lacs191438
Brown184926
Freeborn181915
Le Sueur181313
Cass179313
Meeker176625
Waseca158912
Roseau152811
Martin144723
Wabasha13662
Hubbard130634
Redwood121824
Renville119934
Chippewa116619
Cottonwood11568
Dodge10773
Wadena103510
Houston10296
Watonwan9985
Rock97810
Sibley9444
Aitkin94231
Fillmore9390
Kanabec86518
Pennington84811
Pipestone84218
Yellow Medicine79713
Faribault7955
Swift74113
Murray7105
Jackson7044
Pope6553
Marshall64111
Stevens6276
Clearwater61610
Wilkin5445
Lac qui Parle53010
Lake50513
Koochiching5028
Lincoln4311
Big Stone4102
Unassigned40559
Norman4008
Mahnomen3656
Grant3477
Kittson33014
Red Lake2823
Traverse1822
Lake of the Woods1381
Cook990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 259285

Reported Deaths: 3305
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk38254380
Linn15634221
Scott13149121
Black Hawk11950194
Woodbury11600151
Johnson1044043
Dubuque10109126
Pottawattamie759882
Story752023
Dallas728560
Webster415351
Sioux412239
Cerro Gordo406352
Clinton383650
Marshall380353
Buena Vista343521
Warren337325
Muscatine334367
Des Moines330326
Plymouth315442
Wapello289688
Lee262121
Jasper261148
Jones249534
Marion239034
Henry235220
Carroll220626
Bremer214838
Crawford197316
Benton189232
Jackson169223
Boone167314
Washington166326
Tama164955
Dickinson160212
Delaware156127
Mahaska149932
Clay144210
Wright143212
Kossuth140223
Hardin134622
Buchanan134015
Hamilton133921
Page130011
Harrison128950
Clayton127728
Cedar127016
Winneshiek124216
Mills121711
Floyd121026
Fayette120514
Butler116815
Lyon115221
Calhoun11468
Poweshiek112121
Cherokee111117
Iowa107119
Hancock106421
Allamakee104618
Winnebago104626
Sac98110
Chickasaw97810
Louisa97523
Grundy96514
Union95812
Cass95237
Mitchell91919
Emmet89423
Appanoose88533
Humboldt88416
Shelby87620
Jefferson86416
Guthrie86022
Madison8498
Franklin82617
Palo Alto7702
Keokuk74018
Pocahontas6564
Ida64717
Montgomery64713
Howard63915
Greene6016
Osceola5975
Davis58412
Clarke5656
Monroe52715
Adair51616
Monona51413
Taylor5088
Unassigned4820
Worth4502
Lucas4346
Fremont4335
Van Buren42211
Decatur3882
Audubon3406
Wayne33821
Ringgold3206
Adams2182
Rochester
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Mason City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
A Few Snow Chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Man Trapped in Trunk During High-Speed Chase Details His Escape

Image

MSHSL plans to resume Jan. 4

Image

Community supports local coach battling rare disease

Image

Man trapped in car trunk during high speed chase shares story

Image

Minnesota schools poised to resume in-person learning

Image

Experts Discuss Possible COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Coping with the holidays during the pandemic

Image

Experts weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Community Events