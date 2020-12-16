Clear

Former Houston police captain charged with pointing gun at air-conditioner repairman, believing he was a voter fraud 'mastermind'

A former police captain who was part of a private citizens group investigating unsubstantiated 2020 election fraud claims was arrested after allegedly running a man off the road and pointing a gun to his head, the Harris County district attorney said. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 11:40 AM
Updated: Dec 16, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Josh Campbell and Gisela Crespo, CNN

A former police captain who was part of a private citizens group investigating still unsubstantiated 2020 election fraud claims was charged Tuesday with running a man off the road and pointing a gun to his head two weeks before the election, the Harris County district attorney said in a statement.

Prosecutors say former Houston Police captain Mark Anthony Aguirre said he believed the man was transporting fraudulent ballots.

"I believe it's a political prosecution," Terry Yates, Aguirre's attorney, told CNN affiliate KTRK.

Prosecutors say Aguirre was paid over a quarter million dollars by a private group called "Liberty Center for God and Country" to investigate alleged ballot schemes in the Houston area.

Jared Woodfill, the center's president, told CNN the group and Republican activist Steve Hotze hired a private firm that included "Aguirre, a former FBI investigator and about 20 investigators that investigated reports of voter fraud," reports that were sent to Hotze. The Republican activist was also one of the plaintiffs who filed a petition prior to Election Day seeking to invalidate 127,000 ballots cast in drive-thru early voting. A federal judge rejected that request.

CNN has reached out to Hotze for comment.

According to the district attorney's news release, Aguirre, 63, told authorities he had conducted surveillance for four days on an unidentified man driving a truck that he suspected had 750,000 fraudulent ballots inside. The release said Aguirre believed the man was "the mastermind of a giant (voter) fraud."

Instead, prosecutors say the victim was an "innocent and ordinary" air-conditioner repairman.

"Aguirre ran his SUV into the back of the truck to get the technician to stop and get out," the news release said, describing the October 19 incident. "When the technician got out of the truck, Aguirre, pointed a handgun at the technician, forced him to the ground and put his knee on the man's back -- an image captured on the body-worn camera of a police officer."

Responding authorities found no ballots inside the vehicle, only air conditioner parts and tools, prosecutors said.

After an investigation, Houston police said they found the allegations of election fraud "unfounded" and referred the case to the district attorney's office.

Aguirre had been paid more than $260,000 by the "Liberty Center" group, prosecutors alleged, and received about $211,400 the day following the incident.

He was arrested Tuesday and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said. He is currently at a Harris County jail facility with bond set at $30,000.

"He crossed the line from dirty politics to commission of a violent crime and we are lucky no one was killed," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. "His alleged investigation was backward from the start -- first alleging a crime had occurred and then trying to prove it happened."

Yates, Aguirre's attorney, told CNN affiliate KTRK, "He was working and investigating voter fraud, there was an accident. ... A member of the car got out and rushed toward him and that's where the confrontation took place. It's very different than what you're citing in the affidavit."

The statement from prosecutors about Aguirre's arrest came one day after the Electoral College voted to affirm Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

Despite the announcement of election results by media outlets and government officials, outgoing President Donald Trump has continued to claim that widespread voter fraud occurred during the 2020 election, and has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for a purported legal defense fund, despite official certifications that former Vice President Joe Biden won the presidential election.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 384164

Reported Deaths: 4542
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin802871252
Ramsey34300593
Dakota27615237
Anoka27003265
Washington17090150
Stearns16065145
St. Louis11333159
Scott1023371
Wright999768
Olmsted820946
Sherburne710449
Carver596822
Clay582769
Kandiyohi505648
Rice493446
Blue Earth473222
Crow Wing428248
Otter Tail391037
Chisago382524
Benton361765
Nobles340841
Winona333039
Douglas320350
Mower311323
Polk306640
McLeod286531
Morrison276736
Goodhue267035
Beltrami263929
Lyon262123
Becker250629
Itasca247429
Isanti242925
Carlton238329
Steele23539
Todd212119
Pine202310
Nicollet191430
Mille Lacs190438
Brown184024
Freeborn180214
Le Sueur179713
Cass177713
Meeker176222
Waseca158212
Roseau15279
Martin143223
Wabasha13522
Hubbard129933
Redwood121623
Renville119134
Chippewa115518
Cottonwood11485
Dodge10623
Wadena103510
Houston10046
Watonwan9965
Rock97010
Sibley9424
Aitkin94131
Fillmore9370
Kanabec86218
Pennington84210
Pipestone84018
Yellow Medicine79613
Faribault7835
Swift74113
Murray7075
Jackson6973
Pope6513
Marshall63611
Stevens6255
Clearwater61410
Wilkin5385
Lac qui Parle5208
Lake50211
Koochiching5017
Lincoln4311
Unassigned40859
Big Stone4072
Norman3997
Mahnomen3626
Grant3477
Kittson32514
Red Lake2763
Traverse1762
Lake of the Woods1381
Cook970

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 256789

Reported Deaths: 3291
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk37812379
Linn15539221
Scott12998120
Black Hawk11882193
Woodbury11508151
Johnson1039143
Dubuque10037126
Pottawattamie750879
Story746123
Dallas719260
Webster409151
Sioux408939
Cerro Gordo403051
Clinton378750
Marshall377553
Buena Vista337921
Muscatine332566
Warren331725
Des Moines327326
Plymouth312142
Wapello287388
Lee258521
Jasper257848
Jones247934
Marion235934
Henry231520
Carroll218926
Bremer214038
Crawford194316
Benton187332
Jackson168523
Boone165514
Washington163526
Tama163355
Dickinson158012
Delaware155427
Mahaska148432
Clay142710
Wright141712
Kossuth138323
Buchanan133315
Hardin133222
Hamilton132221
Page129310
Clayton126927
Harrison126449
Cedar126316
Winneshiek121716
Floyd120226
Mills120211
Fayette119714
Butler115715
Lyon114521
Calhoun11398
Poweshiek111221
Cherokee109916
Iowa106619
Hancock105421
Winnebago103326
Allamakee102718
Sac97510
Louisa96923
Chickasaw96710
Grundy95314
Union94812
Cass93236
Mitchell91119
Emmet88423
Appanoose88033
Humboldt86616
Shelby86620
Guthrie85322
Jefferson85216
Madison8388
Franklin81717
Palo Alto7532
Keokuk73318
Pocahontas6434
Ida64017
Montgomery63113
Howard63015
Greene5976
Osceola5935
Davis57912
Unassigned5690
Clarke5566
Monroe51615
Adair51316
Monona51212
Taylor5028
Worth4392
Fremont4295
Van Buren42011
Lucas4106
Decatur3822
Wayne33821
Audubon3346
Ringgold3196
Adams2122
Rochester
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 27°
A Few Snow Chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Examining COVID-19 Vaccine myths and facts

Image

Police departments seeing increase in food thefts

Image

Drive-by holiday parade honors healthcare workers

Image

High Speed Chase Through Rochester With Man in Trunk

Image

Minnesota wrestlers feeling effects of no mat time

Image

Holiday parade supports healthcare workers

Image

Aaron's forecast: Warmer temps are on the horizon

Image

Olmsted County supports conversion therapy ban

Image

Reports of an attempted abduction in Northwest Rochester

Image

Car Searched After Police Pursuit

Community Events