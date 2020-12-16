Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

As the US prepares to green light a second Covid-19 vaccine, officials issue warning for the holidays

As the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine roll out, CNN's Brian Todd breaks down when and where the average American might be able to get vaccinated.

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 5:10 AM
Updated: Dec 16, 2020 5:10 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

More Americans received their first dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday, and the country now gears up for a possible second vaccine authorization in the next few days.

In Miami, several frontline health care workers got their vaccine Tuesday, while in Vermont, an emergency department nurse became the first person in the state to get vaccinated.

"The women and men who received these first doses represent thousands of health care heroes in every corner of Vermont," said Dr. John Brumsted, president and CEO of the UVM Health Network.

About 20 million people are expected to get their first shots by the end of this month. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said officials will soon provide a dashboard with the number of Covid-19 vaccinations completed, "so we know exactly how we're doing on getting shots in arms."

And a green light for a second Covid-19 vaccine in the US could be just days away.

Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisers will meet Thursday to discuss Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine emergency use authorization. In expectation that the FDA will give the OK, vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also scheduled meetings for Saturday and Sunday to discuss Moderna's vaccine candidate and talk about next phases of distribution.

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine appears to be "very promising," said Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA's vaccine advisory group.

"It looks to be roughly 95% effective at preventing disease, including 100% effective at severe disease, about 95% effective in preventing disease in people who are over 65, across different ethnic backgrounds, racial backgrounds," Offit told CNN.

But the US continues to battle a brutal pandemic that's showing no signs of slowing down -- and that officials have warned will only worsen. Vaccinations will likely not change the country's grim trajectory in the coming months, experts have said.

For the past week, the country has reported an average of more than 212,000 new Covid-19 cases every day. And for the 10th day in a row Tuesday, the US set a hospitalization record: more than 112,800 Covid-19 patients nationwide, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

And another grim number Tuesday: the country reported its third highest daily death toll since the pandemic's start, with more than 3,000 new Covid-19 deaths.

Remaining hospital bed numbers are shrinking

The devastating numbers prove the pandemic is still far from over -- and the virus is running rampant within many American communities. Strained hospitals across the country continue to see a surge of patients and their available bed numbers dwindle.

Los Angeles County reported fewer than 100 intensive care unit beds remaining, an alarming new low for the nation's most populous county.

"We must all work together to prevent as many hospitalizations and deaths as possible while we wait for the COVID-19 vaccine to be widely available," Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. "I ask that everyone stay strong and focus all efforts to stop the surge."

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "the hospitalization rate is not good," as the city reported about 2.89 hospitalizations per 100,000 people (officials want this number to be under 2).

He said hospitalization numbers are an "indicator of the bigger problem we're still facing and we're going to be fighting for weeks now."

The numbers across the country could grow even higher if Americans opt to travel and gather again for the upcoming holidays. Experts have for weeks warned against traditional celebrations to avoid further spread of the virus, which could in turn lead to another surge of cases.

Governors across the Northeast and Midwest issued a video encouraging Americans to "double down" on safety measures like masks and social distancing during the holiday season and to reconsider travel plans.

"This may be the most difficult time yet in our struggle with Covid-19, especially with the holidays approaching. Until the vaccine is available to everyone and until we eradicate this virus once and for all, we must continue working to protect one another," the governors of Kentucky and Illinois said in a video message.

"If you're planning to travel or gather with other households for the holidays, we urge you to reconsider," Ohio's governor added.

According to data shared with CNN by The Center for New Data, more than four million people in the US spent Thanksgiving away from home -- including more than 1.6 million who traveled out of state for the holiday, despite an earlier warning from the CDC urging against Thanksgiving travel.

1.6 million children have had Covid-19

As local and state leaders try to navigate a way forward, the American Academy of Pediatrics said Tuesday nearly 180,000 children were diagnosed with Covid-19 between November 26 to December 10 -- bringing the total number of children with Covid-19 in the US to more than 1.6 million since the pandemic's start.

That comes as a new study published by the CDC suggests that even among children and teens, encountering people with Covid-19 and attending gatherings with people outside their household can be associated with an increased likelihood of testing positive for the virus.

But attending in-person school or child care "was not associated with increased likelihood" for a positive Covid-19 test, the study said.

As far as in-person classes go, the US government needs to greatly ramp up Covid-19 testing to get schools reopened and keep them open, a new report from the Rockefeller Foundation says.

The road map, released Wednesday, calls for a huge boost in Covid-19 testing to 300 million tests a month specifically for teachers, students and staff to reopen the nearly 100,000 public schools across the country by March and keep them open.

It says students should be tested for Covid-19 at least once a week and teachers and staff twice a week.

"In the coming months, The Rockefeller Foundation expects an avalanche of pooled, rapid and point-of-care Covid-19 tests that will help allow this type of proactive testing to routinely take place," the foundation said, "and as testing becomes more widespread, support is growing to use it."

"We are running out of time," it warned. "Perhaps no institution in American life is more important to the present and future functioning of society than its K-12 school system."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 384164

Reported Deaths: 4542
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin802871252
Ramsey34300593
Dakota27615237
Anoka27003265
Washington17090150
Stearns16065145
St. Louis11333159
Scott1023371
Wright999768
Olmsted820946
Sherburne710449
Carver596822
Clay582769
Kandiyohi505648
Rice493446
Blue Earth473222
Crow Wing428248
Otter Tail391037
Chisago382524
Benton361765
Nobles340841
Winona333039
Douglas320350
Mower311323
Polk306640
McLeod286531
Morrison276736
Goodhue267035
Beltrami263929
Lyon262123
Becker250629
Itasca247429
Isanti242925
Carlton238329
Steele23539
Todd212119
Pine202310
Nicollet191430
Mille Lacs190438
Brown184024
Freeborn180214
Le Sueur179713
Cass177713
Meeker176222
Waseca158212
Roseau15279
Martin143223
Wabasha13522
Hubbard129933
Redwood121623
Renville119134
Chippewa115518
Cottonwood11485
Dodge10623
Wadena103510
Houston10046
Watonwan9965
Rock97010
Sibley9424
Aitkin94131
Fillmore9370
Kanabec86218
Pennington84210
Pipestone84018
Yellow Medicine79613
Faribault7835
Swift74113
Murray7075
Jackson6973
Pope6513
Marshall63611
Stevens6255
Clearwater61410
Wilkin5385
Lac qui Parle5208
Lake50211
Koochiching5017
Lincoln4311
Unassigned40859
Big Stone4072
Norman3997
Mahnomen3626
Grant3477
Kittson32514
Red Lake2763
Traverse1762
Lake of the Woods1381
Cook970

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 256789

Reported Deaths: 3291
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk37812379
Linn15539221
Scott12998120
Black Hawk11882193
Woodbury11508151
Johnson1039143
Dubuque10037126
Pottawattamie750879
Story746123
Dallas719260
Webster409151
Sioux408939
Cerro Gordo403051
Clinton378750
Marshall377553
Buena Vista337921
Muscatine332566
Warren331725
Des Moines327326
Plymouth312142
Wapello287388
Lee258521
Jasper257848
Jones247934
Marion235934
Henry231520
Carroll218926
Bremer214038
Crawford194316
Benton187332
Jackson168523
Boone165514
Washington163526
Tama163355
Dickinson158012
Delaware155427
Mahaska148432
Clay142710
Wright141712
Kossuth138323
Buchanan133315
Hardin133222
Hamilton132221
Page129310
Clayton126927
Harrison126449
Cedar126316
Winneshiek121716
Floyd120226
Mills120211
Fayette119714
Butler115715
Lyon114521
Calhoun11398
Poweshiek111221
Cherokee109916
Iowa106619
Hancock105421
Winnebago103326
Allamakee102718
Sac97510
Louisa96923
Chickasaw96710
Grundy95314
Union94812
Cass93236
Mitchell91119
Emmet88423
Appanoose88033
Humboldt86616
Shelby86620
Guthrie85322
Jefferson85216
Madison8388
Franklin81717
Palo Alto7532
Keokuk73318
Pocahontas6434
Ida64017
Montgomery63113
Howard63015
Greene5976
Osceola5935
Davis57912
Unassigned5690
Clarke5566
Monroe51615
Adair51316
Monona51212
Taylor5028
Worth4392
Fremont4295
Van Buren42011
Lucas4106
Decatur3822
Wayne33821
Audubon3346
Ringgold3196
Adams2122
Rochester
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Mason City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Few Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 4°
A Few Snow Chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drive-by Holiday Parade Honors Health Care Workers

Image

High Speed Chase Through Rochester With Man in Trunk

Image

Minnesota wrestlers feeling effects of no mat time

Image

Holiday parade supports healthcare workers

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

Olmsted County supports conversion therapy ban

Image

Reports of an attempted abduction in Northwest Rochester

Image

Car Searched After Police Pursuit

Image

Chico's Autobody Worker Says He Was in Trunk of Car During High-Speed Chase

Image

Austin assault update

Community Events