Clear

Shut the door on Trump by ending the electoral college

Article Image

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss and republican strategist Sarah Longwell discuss the Electoral College and Trump's false claims of election fraud.

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: Dec 15, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Peniel E. Joseph

America's electoral college, an institution rooted in racial slavery, must be abolished.

Despite the electoral college's central role in the symbolic progress of President Barack Obama's two terms in office and Senator Kamala Harris' election as the first female (and Black/South Asian) vice president in American history, this institution remains a largely anti-democratic tool.

Nowhere is this more evident than in President Donald Trump's desperate efforts, aided and abetted by scores of Republican lawmakers, to overturn his overwhelming loss in the popular vote by nullifying votes in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia, many of which were cast by Black Americans. These staggering actions speak to the dangers of presidential elections conducted in a system of indirect democracy.

Race has been and is still at the heart of the history of the electoral college and battles over transforming it. The Constitution's three-fifths clause proved to be the constitutional sweetener facilitating ratification of a document that southern slaveholding colonies were initially skeptical of. Counting enslaved Blacks as three-fifths of a person for the purposes of computing the population to determine the makeup of the House of Representatives gave slaveholding states disproportionate political power.

Counting enslaved Blacks, who primarily resided in the South, gave this slaveholding region more political power over the electoral college than its actual proportion of free citizens would otherwise have had. It's a devil's bargain the nation has wrestled with -- and one that Black people have cruelly suffered from -- ever since.

Rooted in White Southerners' fears that they would be politically dominated by Northern interests after the Civil War, the electoral college's anti-democratic nature continued, as Black people were denied citizenship and voting rights through ritualized racial terror, intimidation and unconstitutionally racist policies that nonetheless allowed the south to win the political peace after defeat on the battleground.

President Lyndon Johnson's ambitious Great Society legislation of the 1960's, especially its immigration reform and civil and voting rights policies, helped to fundamentally transform the racial and ethnic composition of American society -- and it served to politically realign the two major parties. The historic Republican Party of antislavery represented by the likes of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass became the improbable refuge for angry and disaffected Whites, especially in the South, while racial progressives and liberals decamped to the Democratic Party in a switch of loyalties that would have seemed impossible a century before.

In 1968, in the aftermath of Richard Nixon's razor-thin victory over Hubert Humphrey and George Wallace, a majority of Americans favored banning the electoral college. They were inspired by the very real possibility (which didn't materialize) that neither Nixon, Humphrey or Wallace might gain a clear electoral victory, increasing the chances that Congress might decide the election and that the segregationist Wallace might become a kingmaker.

The next year, the House of Representatives voted for an amendment to end this unfair system once and for all. The Senate measure sponsored by Indiana's Birch Bayh died a slow death, filibustered by Strom Thurmond and Dixiecrats who realized that a popular vote advantage for Nixon would disappear once Blacks could vote on an equal basis with Whites.

Between 1968 and 1988, this new Republican coalition won 5 of 6 elections, ushering in a conservative American political revolution that pushed back against racial justice, big government and the social justice policies that had served as the bench mark of postwar America from the New Deal until the 1960's.

But then something happened. Demographic changes spurred in part by immigration and the coming of age of generations of Black voters enfranchised by the 1965 Voting Rights Act helped to create a new political coalition, one dominated by Black, Latinx, Asian, Indigenous and White Americans who largely flocked to the Democratic Party.

This coalition of Americans has, since the 2000 presidential election, handed popular vote margins to Democrats in seven of the last eight elections. But in two of these instances, 2000 and 2016, the electoral college upended popular will and ushered the loser of the popular vote into the White House.

Meanwhile, the divergent responses of the two major parties to America's increasing racial diversity have further polarized our nation's politics. For all of the talk and analysis of the Democratic Party becoming dominated by Blacks and other people of color, there has been comparatively far less analysis of the fact the Republican Party (like the antebellum era Democrats) has become the party of Whites.

The racial dog whistles of the Nixon era -- "law and order" and the like -- have become naked bullhorns in the Age of Trump. The idea that Democrats are the party of affirmative action, illegal immigration and defunding the police ignores the evolution of the party of Lincoln with respect to Black voters. The GOP has gone from being the headquarters of major party's political efforts to establish racial justice to becoming the opposite.

In the age of Black Lives Matter and Covid-19, the electoral college continues to undermine our democracy. It does this through polarizing red states versus blue states in ways that amplify our political differences while glossing over the potential common ground of pursuing citizenship and dignity for all Americans.

The electoral college exacerbates racial privilege by allowing predominantly White and largely homogenous states an outsized say over the democratic future of a country that is increasingly multiracial, multicultural and multiethnic.

Imagine a presidential election, the first in history, where every vote truly counted as an expression of popular will. Presidential candidates could and would no longer fly over red and blue states. They would be forced to fully engage with rural, suburban and urban voters in ways that could potentially diminish polarization. Finding common ground would be a matter of political survival. Abolishing the electoral college would also ensure that President Trump's unethical efforts to circumvent popular will would be the last of their kind.

As it stands now, the electoral college is an archaic expression of the original founders' limited vision of the nation. They could scarcely have imagined an America with a Black president and vice president, one who is a Black woman at that. A nation where the ancestors of the formerly enslaved held positions of power and were perhaps the most important voting bloc in the land.

We have arrived at a new chapter in our history, one where our very growth and maturation as a nation requires us to move beyond the electoral college and embrace direct democracy once and for all.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 381841

Reported Deaths: 4521
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin797561246
Ramsey34016592
Dakota27388236
Anoka26802263
Washington16968150
Stearns16011145
St. Louis11245158
Scott1016071
Wright993966
Olmsted815946
Sherburne706649
Carver592822
Clay579969
Kandiyohi504747
Rice491646
Blue Earth471022
Crow Wing426548
Otter Tail389337
Chisago379424
Benton358965
Nobles339541
Winona331539
Douglas319150
Mower310523
Polk306140
McLeod285530
Morrison275636
Goodhue264935
Beltrami262728
Lyon261223
Becker250529
Itasca245329
Isanti240925
Carlton236729
Steele23469
Todd211419
Pine199410
Nicollet190630
Mille Lacs188438
Brown182823
Freeborn179114
Le Sueur178613
Cass177213
Meeker175422
Waseca156811
Roseau15239
Martin142923
Wabasha13472
Hubbard130033
Redwood121022
Renville118434
Chippewa114418
Cottonwood11425
Dodge10583
Wadena10249
Houston9965
Watonwan9955
Rock96610
Sibley9364
Aitkin92931
Fillmore9280
Kanabec85518
Pipestone83618
Pennington83210
Yellow Medicine79513
Faribault7785
Swift74313
Murray7055
Jackson6913
Pope6503
Marshall63011
Stevens6245
Clearwater61110
Wilkin5355
Lac qui Parle5198
Koochiching4977
Lake49711
Unassigned48859
Lincoln4271
Big Stone4072
Norman3997
Mahnomen3616
Grant3467
Kittson32514
Red Lake2753
Traverse1762
Lake of the Woods1371
Cook970

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 255853

Reported Deaths: 3225
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk37732371
Linn15498217
Scott12968118
Black Hawk11855189
Woodbury11480145
Johnson1035843
Dubuque10014125
Pottawattamie748378
Story743123
Dallas717960
Webster407348
Sioux407039
Cerro Gordo401949
Clinton377049
Marshall375953
Buena Vista337419
Muscatine331063
Warren330425
Des Moines327126
Plymouth311140
Wapello286987
Lee257020
Jasper255048
Jones247533
Marion233333
Henry230219
Carroll218225
Bremer213735
Crawford193316
Benton186831
Jackson167423
Boone164614
Washington163324
Tama163155
Dickinson157312
Delaware155127
Mahaska146231
Clay141310
Wright141311
Kossuth137423
Buchanan132815
Hardin132521
Hamilton131421
Page128610
Clayton126325
Harrison125449
Cedar125015
Winneshiek121215
Mills119911
Floyd119725
Fayette119014
Butler115415
Lyon114221
Calhoun11348
Poweshiek110421
Cherokee108415
Iowa106419
Winnebago103126
Hancock102721
Allamakee101718
Sac97410
Chickasaw9659
Louisa96323
Grundy94914
Union94511
Cass92836
Mitchell90919
Emmet88323
Appanoose87733
Humboldt86216
Shelby86120
Guthrie84922
Jefferson84813
Madison8348
Franklin81617
Palo Alto7492
Keokuk72318
Pocahontas6394
Ida63817
Howard63115
Montgomery62013
Osceola5905
Greene5856
Davis58012
Unassigned5770
Clarke5516
Adair51316
Monroe51315
Monona50712
Taylor5018
Worth4352
Fremont4265
Van Buren41911
Lucas4026
Decatur3732
Wayne33721
Audubon3296
Ringgold3175
Adams2122
Rochester
Few Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 2°
Mason City
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
A Slow Warmup This Week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Small Business Takeover" supports local businesses impacted by the pandemic

Image

Jack's Bottle Shop set to open in Rochester Thursday

Image

Rochester Lowers Speed Limits on Residential Roads

Image

Rochester City Council Lowers Residential Speed Limtis

Image

Rochester City Council approves liquor license fee relief program

Image

Geminid Meteor Shower

Image

ake City's Nate Heise talks freshman season at UNI, playing during a pandemic

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

AARP releases stats on COVID-19 in nursing homes

Image

City council passes liquor license fee relief

Community Events