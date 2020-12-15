Clear

A new vaccine and a soon-to-be president begin turning the page

After the Electoral College affirmed his win, President-elect Joe Biden addressed the American people and slammed attempts by President Trump and Republicans to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 3:10 AM
Updated: Dec 15, 2020 3:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

On a day of hope, tragedy and constitutional affirmation, the United States could at last sense eventual deliverance from the twin menaces of 2020: a murderous virus and a vanquished President's quest to extinguish democracy.

In a twist of history Monday, the first injections that will end the pandemic went into American arms just as the Electoral College, in a pageant showcasing the country's resilient system, confirmed Joe Biden as the winner of a legitimate election.

The President-elect responded with a stirring speech, declaring that democracy "beats deep in the heart of the American people," and sent his most blunt signal yet that it was time for President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to admit the reality of Biden's coming presidency.

In a third, darker milestone, the nation marked its 300,000th death from Covid-19, a figure sure to be surpassed by the terrible final toll. The figure underscores failures in combating what Dr. Anthony Fauci called "the worst public health catastrophe in 102 years."

On such a momentous day, the President's announcement that his loyal Attorney General William Barr -- who refused to validate Trump's false claims of election fraud -- had resigned felt like an effort to distract from his own eclipse. But the departure also suggests the next 36 days will bring more disruption, likely including a torrent of controversial pardons that Barr might have wished to avoid.

Still, after harrowing, disorientating weeks when America's health and constitutional systems were under assault, Monday offered the promise of a political turning point and a literal shot of hope.

"The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing -- not even a pandemic or an abuse of power -- can extinguish that flame," Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware.

After weeks of measured rhetoric as Trump has tried every avenue to cancel Biden's win, the President-elect made his clearest statement yet that time was up for baseless claims that the election had been stolen.

He was particularly scathing about a failed attempt by Texas Republicans to get the Supreme Court to throw out millions of legally cast votes in battleground states that he won.

"The integrity of our elections remains intact. Now it is time to turn the page as we've done throughout our history. To unite, to heal," Biden said.

Asserting presidential authority

Biden's statement was a clear effort not just to move the country forward after its most acrimonious modern post-election period. It was also a firm attempt to assert his authority as the incoming president, to create the symbolism of a transfer of power that is being denied by Trump and to begin to establish legitimacy even among Trump supporters.

There is no sign that a President who has constantly ignored constitutional norms is moving any closer to accepting the reality of his defeat.

But there were signs of a crumbling of the ancient regime, as a few of Trump's Republican allies in the Senate began to grudgingly accept, six weeks after the election, that Biden is indeed President-elect.

One source close to Trump told CNN's Jim Acosta that while the President has privately conceded he won't be staying in the White House for a second term, he won't stop trying to discredit the election.

Another adviser said it was highly unlikely that the President would show up at Biden's inauguration for a ceremonial tableau that is an emblem of America's mostly unbroken chain of peaceful transfers of executive authority.

There is also likely to be no cathartic national moment analogous to then-Vice President Al Gore's graceful December concession speech after a bitter legal battle handed the presidency to George W. Bush in 2000.

Trump's behavior is certain to complicate Biden's call for healing. There is still a chance that Republicans in the House -- who remain in Trump's thrall -- will try to mount a futile rear guard to challenge the election result when Congress holds a joint session on January 6 to tally the results of the Electoral College.

That daylong votes of the Electoral College on Monday were anything more than a perfunctory ritual underscored the political poison laced inside American politics by Trump.

The President's malfeasance has convinced many of the more than 70 million people who voted for him that the election was stolen, a dynamic that is likely to continue to be corrosive in the run-up to the midterm elections in 2022. He suggested in a Fox News interview over the weekend, for instance, that Biden would be an "illegitimate" president.

"There is a reign of terror that is going to continue beyond this election, and that is my fear," David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama and a CNN political analyst, said on Monday.

Some Republican senators reacted to the latest events by finally admitting that Biden would be the next president, after indulging Trump during his avalanche of baseless claims that the election was corrupted.

"We've now gone through the constitutional process and the electors have voted, so there's a President-elect," Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, the chair of the committee that plans the inauguration, told CNN's Manu Raju. Another member of the GOP Senate leadership team, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, also acknowledged that Biden had secured the necessary 270 electoral votes.

One of Trump's closest Senate allies, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, insisted, improbably, that the President still had a "very, very narrow path," and revealed he had recently spoken to Biden.

But other Republican senators lacked the courage to offer even this grudging acceptance of Biden's win and refused to talk to reporters.

'A historic achievement'

The last nine months have been a relentless and demoralizing march of sickness, death and the rituals of normal life -- work, family ties, friendship and free movement -- shut down by lockdowns and a killer pathogen.

So the euphoria that greeted the first vaccinations of front-line health workers might have obscured the fact that it will be months before most Americans get the same -- but it provided a rare sign that the future will be better. The Trump administration deserves some of the credit for the swift development of the vaccine, along with pharmaceutical firms, government scientists, independent researchers across the globe and medical advances that have been years in the making.

Fauci, a voice of fact-based reason during the pandemic -- whose role will expand under Biden -- celebrated the human endeavor that sequenced a new virus in January and delivered a 95% effective vaccine in December.

"That is a historic, unprecedented achievement," Fauci said at a Center for Strategic and International Studies virtual event. But the nation's top infectious diseases specialist also recognized the tragic duality of the moment, shortly before Monday's awful milestone was reached.

"We have almost 300,000 deaths. That's the worst public health catastrophe in 102 years -- since the 1918 pandemic," Fauci said. On MSNBC, he said he believed there would be sufficient vaccine to effectively stop the spread of Covid by the end of the second quarter. That would mean a return to beach trips, family visits, the workplace -- for those who still have jobs -- inside dining in restaurants, trips to the theater and big crowds at sporting events.

But before then, Americans face months of social distancing, mask wearing and bereavement as scientific modeling predicts tens of thousands more deaths.

And everything will have to go right in the massive logistical operation to vaccinate Americans -- in production plants, supply chains and on the health care front lines -- for Fauci's optimism to be realized.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 378823

Reported Deaths: 4503
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin791341243
Ramsey33697590
Dakota27132234
Anoka26575262
Washington16830150
Stearns15926145
St. Louis11121158
Scott1009170
Wright985365
Olmsted808246
Sherburne701049
Carver587622
Clay575769
Kandiyohi501647
Rice488545
Blue Earth469622
Crow Wing424347
Otter Tail386237
Chisago375924
Benton356265
Nobles338341
Winona329139
Douglas317650
Mower308623
Polk304339
McLeod282030
Morrison272436
Goodhue262235
Lyon260923
Beltrami260327
Becker249229
Itasca241729
Isanti238624
Carlton234729
Steele23419
Todd210718
Pine196910
Nicollet189930
Mille Lacs187238
Brown181823
Freeborn178914
Le Sueur178213
Cass176413
Meeker174122
Waseca156511
Roseau15189
Martin142223
Wabasha13342
Hubbard129033
Redwood119222
Renville118034
Cottonwood11285
Chippewa111718
Dodge10493
Wadena10159
Houston9945
Watonwan9905
Rock96510
Sibley9284
Aitkin92631
Fillmore9190
Kanabec84518
Pipestone83418
Pennington83010
Yellow Medicine79213
Faribault7705
Swift73613
Murray6995
Jackson6883
Pope6383
Marshall62211
Stevens6195
Clearwater61010
Wilkin5295
Lac qui Parle5197
Lake49611
Koochiching4927
Unassigned44759
Lincoln4271
Big Stone4042
Norman3987
Mahnomen3586
Grant3437
Kittson32413
Red Lake2743
Traverse1762
Lake of the Woods1361
Cook970

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 254794

Reported Deaths: 3166
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk37530368
Linn15461215
Scott12929116
Black Hawk11839184
Woodbury11424145
Johnson1033642
Dubuque9984123
Pottawattamie745573
Story741622
Dallas713660
Sioux405838
Webster404448
Cerro Gordo400449
Marshall375353
Clinton375148
Buena Vista336618
Muscatine329663
Warren327524
Des Moines326326
Plymouth310440
Wapello285487
Lee255820
Jasper253348
Jones247332
Marion231432
Henry229619
Carroll215622
Bremer212432
Crawford192616
Benton186328
Jackson167023
Tama162955
Boone162814
Washington162623
Dickinson156712
Delaware154626
Mahaska145631
Wright141010
Clay140110
Kossuth136122
Buchanan132415
Hardin131620
Hamilton130421
Page127410
Clayton125624
Harrison124549
Cedar124215
Winneshiek120515
Mills119811
Floyd119323
Fayette118614
Butler115212
Lyon114021
Calhoun11318
Poweshiek110221
Cherokee108314
Iowa105619
Winnebago102726
Hancock101521
Allamakee101218
Sac9709
Louisa96123
Chickasaw9609
Grundy94614
Union94410
Cass92735
Mitchell90619
Emmet88123
Appanoose87333
Humboldt85812
Shelby85619
Jefferson84512
Guthrie84222
Madison8298
Franklin80717
Palo Alto7372
Keokuk72016
Pocahontas6394
Ida63517
Howard62815
Montgomery61113
Unassigned6080
Osceola5895
Greene5826
Davis57212
Clarke5506
Adair50916
Monona50512
Monroe50415
Taylor4988
Worth4322
Fremont4245
Van Buren41911
Lucas3966
Decatur3732
Wayne33621
Audubon3276
Ringgold3075
Adams2122
