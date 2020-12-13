Clear

Al Gore conceded on this date. Trump still hasn't

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Al Gore speaks to CNN's Jake Tapper about the 20th anniversary of his concession to President George W. Bush in 2000 and how it compares with President Donald Trump's failure to concede.

Posted: Dec 13, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Dec 13, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

President Donald Trump shows no signs of acknowledging reality, as he continues his hopeless journey to overturn the 2020 election results. Whether he likes it or not, it's President-elect Joe Biden who will be president starting on January 20.

Trump's unwillingness to concede the 2020 election has now entered historic territory. No major party candidate has gone as long after Election Day without conceding as Trump in modern American history.

Trump has now waited even longer than Al Gore did in 2000 to put aside partisan differences and admit defeat.

Gore dropped out of the race on this date in 2000. He conceded to George W. Bush and gave a conciliatory speech in front of the nation, after the Supreme Court ordered a halt to the Florida recount in a 5-4 decision.

The Court ruled against Gore just as the Safe Harbor deadline was passing for states selecting their electors to the Electoral College. (See here for an excellent discussion of what that deadline exactly entails.)

Gore saw reality and didn't want to lead this country nor his supporters down an unnecessary and potentially dangerous rabbit hole.

This year, the Supreme Court refused to even entertain a case brought by Pennsylvania Republicans to block certification of their state's results ahead of that same Safe Harbor deadline.

It's part of a pattern of Trump and Republicans in support of Trump losing pretty much every court case post-election. Gore's team actually won some prominent cases.

Indeed, it's worth noting that Gore's efforts had some chance of succeeding. The 2000 election was a far closer affair than the 2020 election turned out to be.

Gore needed to win one additional state to the contests that ended up in his column. Trump likely needs to flip at least three states not in his column to cause a tie in the Electoral College, which he could win in the House of Representatives. He needs four to win outright.

Bush's margin in that one state -- Florida -- ended up being 537 votes, or less than a hundredth of a percentage point.

Biden's margin in the three states that Trump would need to flip (Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin) are all greater than 10,000 votes and 0.24 points or greater. Biden's win in Wisconsin, for instance, is 0.63 points, or more than 60 times what Gore's edge was in Florida. In Pennsylvania, which Trump needs to win the Electoral College outright, he lost by 1.2 points, about 80,000 votes.

A statewide recount in Georgia left Trump still more than 10,000 votes short of victory. A partial recount recount in Wisconsin actually widened Biden's advantage in that state.

The only candidate who was in a similar electoral position as Trump over the last century was Thomas Dewey in 1948.

Dewey lost the popular vote by 4.5 points. The same margin as Trump. He needed to change the outcome in three states to win the election. The margin in those three states was less than a point.

When did Dewey decide to throw in the towel? The day after the election.

Dewey was unremarkable in this way. In only the closest of close elections do candidates wait to drop out once it's clear what the initial count of the votes will show.

At the end of the day, of course, Trump's maneuvers don't change the outcome of the 2020 election.

He still has no realistic path to a second term, whether he acknowledges it publicly or not.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 375398

Reported Deaths: 4418
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin784301231
Ramsey33375585
Dakota26857231
Anoka26364255
Washington16666146
Stearns15854142
St. Louis11033153
Scott1001369
Wright975860
Olmsted797345
Sherburne696248
Carver581221
Clay573068
Kandiyohi499044
Rice484245
Blue Earth465522
Crow Wing421646
Otter Tail382236
Chisago370424
Benton354063
Nobles337540
Winona327038
Douglas314449
Mower306023
Polk302538
McLeod279229
Morrison271236
Goodhue259635
Beltrami258026
Lyon257221
Becker247527
Itasca239229
Isanti236424
Steele23259
Carlton232227
Todd209817
Pine195610
Nicollet188330
Mille Lacs185838
Brown180723
Le Sueur177412
Freeborn177312
Cass173013
Meeker172722
Waseca155111
Roseau15049
Martin140623
Wabasha13182
Hubbard128033
Redwood117722
Renville116933
Cottonwood11125
Chippewa110417
Dodge10371
Wadena10059
Houston9845
Watonwan9804
Rock94510
Sibley9244
Fillmore9090
Aitkin89431
Kanabec83517
Pennington8239
Pipestone82018
Yellow Medicine78313
Faribault7405
Swift73313
Murray6895
Jackson6802
Pope6333
Marshall61511
Stevens6135
Clearwater60810
Wilkin5205
Lac qui Parle5125
Lake49211
Koochiching4866
Lincoln4201
Unassigned41659
Norman3977
Big Stone3942
Mahnomen3566
Grant3416
Kittson32012
Red Lake2693
Traverse1712
Lake of the Woods1331
Cook940

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 253562

Reported Deaths: 3165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk37334368
Linn15419215
Scott12819116
Black Hawk11802184
Woodbury11385145
Johnson1031042
Dubuque9940123
Pottawattamie739573
Story737922
Dallas709460
Sioux405138
Webster403348
Cerro Gordo397849
Marshall374553
Clinton373548
Buena Vista335518
Muscatine328663
Warren324824
Des Moines324326
Plymouth309440
Wapello283587
Lee253620
Jasper249448
Jones246332
Marion229932
Henry228519
Carroll214522
Bremer212332
Crawford191616
Benton185828
Jackson166223
Tama162355
Boone162014
Washington161723
Dickinson156412
Delaware154126
Mahaska145531
Wright139910
Clay139610
Kossuth135722
Buchanan131815
Hardin131320
Hamilton129921
Page126910
Clayton125224
Cedar123715
Harrison123249
Winneshiek119415
Floyd119023
Mills118511
Fayette118414
Butler115112
Lyon113821
Calhoun11298
Poweshiek109821
Cherokee108114
Iowa105319
Winnebago102026
Hancock101321
Allamakee100318
Sac9659
Chickasaw9599
Louisa95922
Union93810
Grundy93414
Cass91435
Mitchell89919
Emmet87323
Appanoose87233
Humboldt85612
Shelby85219
Guthrie84222
Jefferson84212
Madison8278
Franklin80617
Palo Alto7352
Keokuk71716
Pocahontas6384
Ida63117
Howard61715
Unassigned6050
Montgomery60213
Osceola5895
Greene5816
Davis56612
Clarke5466
Adair50916
Monona50012
Monroe49715
Taylor4968
Fremont4215
Worth4212
Van Buren41911
Lucas3916
Decatur3732
Wayne33421
Audubon3276
Ringgold3065
Adams2112
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Colder Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RAC Santa drive-thru

Image

Mayo Clinic free flu clinic

Image

Saturday evening weather

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Inside look at Mayo Clinic's first COVID-19 vaccination site

Image

Behind the Scenes at Mayo Clinic's First COVID-19 Vaccine Site

Image

Doctors stress need to get necessary medical care

Image

Hagedorn joins Amicus brief to protest election results

Image

Food, agriculture stakeholders ask Gov. Walz for vaccine priority

Community Events