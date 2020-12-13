Clear

First batch of coronavirus vaccine ships out from Pfizer plant for all 50 states

At Pfizer's facility in Michigan, the coronavirus vaccine is being packed and loaded on trucks and will soon be distributed across the US. CNN's Pete Muntean reports.

Posted: Dec 13, 2020 8:50 AM
Updated: Dec 13, 2020 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Eric Levenson, CNN

Freight trucks carrying about 184,275 vials of coronavirus vaccine departed a Pfizer plant in Portage, Michigan, on Sunday, a landmark moment in the fight against the deadly virus.

The combined 189 boxes of vaccine vials are expected to arrive in all 50 states on Monday, and another 3,900 vials are expected to ship later today to US territories. Another 400 boxes packed with approximately 390,000 vials will ship Monday to arrive on Tuesday.

The landmark moment in the pandemic comes after the vaccine received the US Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization, and in the coming days, the vaccines will be sent out to hundreds of facilities across the United States.

"We expect 145 sites across all the states to receive the vaccine on Monday, another 425 sites on Tuesday, and the final 66 sites on Wednesday, which will complete the initial delivery of the Pfizer orders for the vaccine," said Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of the federal government's vaccine initiative Operation Warp Speed.

The FDA granted approval Friday for the drug company's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted on Saturday to recommend it for people age 16 and older in the US. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield must accept the ACIP recommendation before vaccinations can begin.

The vaccine arrives at a critical moment for the US. Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 hit record highs for the seventh day in a row Saturday, and with the winter holidays still ahead, experts warn that the pandemic could continue to get worse before the larger public receives the vaccination.

Experts including FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices have said they have faith in the evaluation of the vaccine.

"I do believe that the process that we have used here in the ACIP to reach this decision is transparent, is science based, keeps equity in mind and is, for this moment, the absolute best that we can do," said ACIP member Dr. Beth Bell, a clinical professor of global health at the University of Washington.

American Medical Association President Dr. Susan Bailey said in a statement Saturday the biggest obstacle to the vaccine is people's willingness to be vaccinated.

"To be clear, these vaccines will reduce death and severe illness. They have been rigorously evaluated, and if enough of us roll up our sleeves and get vaccinated, we can eventually reclaim normalcy," she said.

Advisers to the CDC have recommended that health care workers and long-term care facility residents be first in line to get the injection.

Surge on top of surge

Most Americans will have to wait months before they can get the vaccine, and until then many states are experiencing unprecedented numbers of new infections.

Arizona reported its second highest number of new cases Saturday with 8,076, and reached a new record positivity rate at 25%, indicating that the viral transmission is increasing faster than the case counts indicate, according to an ongoing study by the University of Arizona's Zuckerman College of Public Health.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported 35,729 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, breaking the previous record set on Friday of 35,468 new cases.

And for three days in a row, Florida has reported more than 10,000 cases a day, a CNN tally shows.

With the fallout of Thanksgiving travel and gatherings still unfolding, health officials warn the impacts to communities could soon get worse.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer issued a grim warning about the coming weeks, after announcing Friday that the county has doubled its number of daily new cases in about 10 days.

"The issue right now is what we call the Thanksgiving surge," Ferrer said. "We had a surge, and now we have a surge on top of a surge, and it's really hard for us to calculate exactly what we're going to see in the next week or two."

"We're on a very dangerous track to see unprecedented and catastrophic suffering and death here in L.A. County if we can't stop the surge," Ferrer said.

Overburdened hospitals across the US

The average number of new daily cases over the last week was 210,764, another pandemic high, according to a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins data.

Hospitals in nearly every corner of the country have felt the impact. Data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows more than 85% of hospitals nationwide had more Covid-19 patients last week than they did a month ago and overall, about one in five hospital inpatients were confirmed to have Covid-19 last week -- nearly double the number from a month earlier.

In the country's 10 largest cities, the share of hospital patients who had the virus ranged from about 9% in New York to 23% in Chicago. In El Paso, Texas, more than 50% of patients in city hospitals had Covid-19 between November 27 and December 3. That's nearly double the national average for that period.

As of Saturday, there were more than 13,000 Covid-19 patients in California hospitals, a record for the state and a 3.5% increase compared to the day before, according to the California Department of Public Health. The state also reported a record 35,729 new cases.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 375398

Reported Deaths: 4418
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin784301231
Ramsey33375585
Dakota26857231
Anoka26364255
Washington16666146
Stearns15854142
St. Louis11033153
Scott1001369
Wright975860
Olmsted797345
Sherburne696248
Carver581221
Clay573068
Kandiyohi499044
Rice484245
Blue Earth465522
Crow Wing421646
Otter Tail382236
Chisago370424
Benton354063
Nobles337540
Winona327038
Douglas314449
Mower306023
Polk302538
McLeod279229
Morrison271236
Goodhue259635
Beltrami258026
Lyon257221
Becker247527
Itasca239229
Isanti236424
Steele23259
Carlton232227
Todd209817
Pine195610
Nicollet188330
Mille Lacs185838
Brown180723
Le Sueur177412
Freeborn177312
Cass173013
Meeker172722
Waseca155111
Roseau15049
Martin140623
Wabasha13182
Hubbard128033
Redwood117722
Renville116933
Cottonwood11125
Chippewa110417
Dodge10371
Wadena10059
Houston9845
Watonwan9804
Rock94510
Sibley9244
Fillmore9090
Aitkin89431
Kanabec83517
Pennington8239
Pipestone82018
Yellow Medicine78313
Faribault7405
Swift73313
Murray6895
Jackson6802
Pope6333
Marshall61511
Stevens6135
Clearwater60810
Wilkin5205
Lac qui Parle5125
Lake49211
Koochiching4866
Lincoln4201
Unassigned41659
Norman3977
Big Stone3942
Mahnomen3566
Grant3416
Kittson32012
Red Lake2693
Traverse1712
Lake of the Woods1331
Cook940

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 253562

Reported Deaths: 3165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk37334368
Linn15419215
Scott12819116
Black Hawk11802184
Woodbury11385145
Johnson1031042
Dubuque9940123
Pottawattamie739573
Story737922
Dallas709460
Sioux405138
Webster403348
Cerro Gordo397849
Marshall374553
Clinton373548
Buena Vista335518
Muscatine328663
Warren324824
Des Moines324326
Plymouth309440
Wapello283587
Lee253620
Jasper249448
Jones246332
Marion229932
Henry228519
Carroll214522
Bremer212332
Crawford191616
Benton185828
Jackson166223
Tama162355
Boone162014
Washington161723
Dickinson156412
Delaware154126
Mahaska145531
Wright139910
Clay139610
Kossuth135722
Buchanan131815
Hardin131320
Hamilton129921
Page126910
Clayton125224
Cedar123715
Harrison123249
Winneshiek119415
Floyd119023
Mills118511
Fayette118414
Butler115112
Lyon113821
Calhoun11298
Poweshiek109821
Cherokee108114
Iowa105319
Winnebago102026
Hancock101321
Allamakee100318
Sac9659
Chickasaw9599
Louisa95922
Union93810
Grundy93414
Cass91435
Mitchell89919
Emmet87323
Appanoose87233
Humboldt85612
Shelby85219
Guthrie84222
Jefferson84212
Madison8278
Franklin80617
Palo Alto7352
Keokuk71716
Pocahontas6384
Ida63117
Howard61715
Unassigned6050
Montgomery60213
Osceola5895
Greene5816
Davis56612
Clarke5466
Adair50916
Monona50012
Monroe49715
Taylor4968
Fremont4215
Worth4212
Van Buren41911
Lucas3916
Decatur3732
Wayne33421
Audubon3276
Ringgold3065
Adams2112
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 16°
Colder Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RAC Santa drive-thru

Image

Mayo Clinic free flu clinic

Image

Saturday evening weather

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Inside look at Mayo Clinic's first COVID-19 vaccination site

Image

Behind the Scenes at Mayo Clinic's First COVID-19 Vaccine Site

Image

Doctors stress need to get necessary medical care

Image

Hagedorn joins Amicus brief to protest election results

Image

Food, agriculture stakeholders ask Gov. Walz for vaccine priority

Community Events