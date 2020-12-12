Clear
She lost her Army Vet husband and gave birth to their premature baby in 48 hours

Army Sgt. Michael Keene served four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan but despite being in the front lines of war, he would encounter his mortality at the hands of Covid-19 back home.

Posted: Dec 12, 2020 7:40 AM
Updated: Dec 12, 2020 7:40 AM
Posted By: By Angela Barajas and Martin Savidge, CNN

Jeffery Michael Keene was a devoted husband, father and an Army combat veteran. He had served four tours in Afghanistan and Iraq during his 12 years of service. Despite being in the front lines of war, he would face his deadliest challenge at home.

In the years since leaving the military, he and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their first child, Adalyn, and moved to Lexington, Kentucky, from Texas. He found a job as a service specialist at a local car dealership, making him the sole breadwinner. The Keenes were expecting their second child, a boy, in December.

Instead, the baby was born prematurely on October 26. But Michael, 39, would never know. Struggling with Covid-19 symptoms, he died two days later, in the same hospital where his son was receiving emergency care.

The joy and sorrow of those traumatic days tested Nicole Keene's faith. "I don't know why He answered my prayers for Wesson and not for Michael," she told CNN. "It makes me very angry. But I keep praying because He gave me a miracle."

Temperature hit 104.5

Early in October, Nicole said that Michael started complaining of having a scratchy throat. Since she was pregnant, they got tested for Covid-19 at the first available appointment two days later. They knew the results within the hour. Nicole tested negative while Michael tested positive.

Over the next few days, Michael's condition deteriorated. Nicole, a respiratory therapist, would guide her husband through daily breathing exercises at home.

It wouldn't be long before the couple decided Michael should seek medical attention.

"He got sick pretty quick. It was his fever that concerned me the most, with how high his fever was. It was 104.5," Nicole said.

Michael was admitted to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington. "They started him right away on oxygen, and they moved him into the ICU fairly quickly after that. I got a call the next morning, saying that they wanted to intubate him already. And I just, I was terrified. And just knew that [when] you get on the ventilator and it's really hard to get off with Covid," Nicole said.

The couple decided to try alternate methods before having to eventually intubate Michael, starting with a non-invasive type of ventilator. "They put him on the BiPAP [machine], his anxiety was very high, very high. I mean he has PTSD. And he just really struggled."

On October 26, Nicole got a call from her husband's doctor sharing good news for the first time: Michael's breathing tube would be removed. "I thought the worst was over," she recalled.

That same day, hours after a routine pregnancy exam, Nicole found herself in the hospital due to complications. She was 34 weeks pregnant and became upset after not feeling the baby move.

"I just remember the panic. I just remember the doctor coming in and looking at me and saying, 'We're going have to take your baby right now.' And I just could not understand that."

Father, son in the same hospital

Michael Wesson was born unresponsive, and after 15 minutes of resuscitation he came to life. When Nicole woke up, she was told the baby was being transferred to a hospital with more specialized care. Both father and son would find themselves in the same facility fighting for their lives.

At the doctor's advice, Michael never knew his new baby was nearby.

"They had advised me to not tell my husband, because he was very on the edge of being re-intubated because his anxiety was really high. He was still struggling to breathe."

Two days later, while recovering in the hospital, Nicole got a visit from her husband's doctor. He told her Michael was on the road to recovery "and that he'd probably be able to leave the hospital in about two weeks [and] go to rehab facility."

The good news did not last long. Hours later, the doctor told her Michael had taken a turn for the worse and the medical staff had been trying to stabilize him for 45 minutes. She raced to her husband's side fully covered in PPE just in time to hold his hand while he took his last breath.

"I just felt everything, all of our dreams, everything just like came out of me. I could just see our whole life just slipping away."

Her baby would spend five weeks in the intensive care unit before coming home with an oxygen tank. Doctors have told Nicole he has a brain injury but only time will tell the extent of the injury.

Nicole spends her days sorting out her financial future when she's not busy caring for her two children. She is unsure if she'll be able to return to work as a respiratory therapist given the medical needs of Wesson. She also wrestles with the trauma of seeing would-be patients and families going through the same loss, if she were to return to her work.

For now, Nicole is getting by with the support of her community, through a GoFundMe page, and Social Security assistance because of her husband's death. She continues to educate herself about other benefits her children might have access to through his military pension.

Jeffery Michael Keene was laid to rest in Fort Jackson National Cemetery in South Carolina, near where his parents live. Nicole may move to the area to be close to her late husband and to raise their children with the support of her in-laws.

"There's a lot of guilt, like just living every day," Nicole said. "Even that I'm here and he's not and the kids...just without their dad, growing up without him. He was an amazing man, amazing father."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370968

Reported Deaths: 4351
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin775791216
Ramsey32975576
Dakota26493228
Anoka26078254
Washington16452144
Stearns15746141
St. Louis10834149
Scott989866
Wright964359
Olmsted788842
Sherburne687348
Carver572519
Clay569168
Kandiyohi491942
Rice476545
Blue Earth460922
Crow Wing416246
Otter Tail376435
Chisago365922
Benton351662
Nobles334840
Winona324838
Douglas311548
Mower302723
Polk295538
McLeod274029
Morrison269236
Lyon256820
Beltrami256124
Goodhue255735
Becker244226
Itasca235729
Isanti232723
Steele23059
Carlton227426
Todd207716
Nicollet187629
Mille Lacs183737
Pine180810
Brown177822
Freeborn175912
Le Sueur173612
Cass170513
Meeker170421
Waseca153611
Roseau14768
Martin140223
Wabasha13012
Hubbard127333
Redwood117221
Renville114832
Cottonwood11065
Chippewa109317
Dodge10261
Wadena9879
Watonwan9744
Houston9515
Rock93210
Sibley9114
Fillmore8920
Aitkin88431
Pennington8199
Pipestone81918
Kanabec81117
Yellow Medicine77813
Faribault7294
Swift72513
Murray6835
Jackson6662
Pope6273
Marshall60711
Clearwater60510
Stevens5985
Unassigned53059
Wilkin5135
Lac qui Parle4915
Lake48610
Koochiching4826
Lincoln4201
Norman3937
Big Stone3892
Mahnomen3526
Grant3356
Kittson31612
Red Lake2693
Traverse1702
Lake of the Woods1321
Cook940

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 252174

Reported Deaths: 3150
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk37132368
Linn15369214
Scott12739116
Black Hawk11747183
Woodbury11364143
Johnson1026742
Dubuque9891123
Story734122
Pottawattamie731272
Dallas705760
Sioux403838
Webster402647
Cerro Gordo397049
Marshall373253
Clinton370448
Buena Vista334118
Muscatine326963
Warren323124
Des Moines322926
Plymouth308040
Wapello282287
Lee252220
Jasper248048
Jones245630
Marion228032
Henry227519
Carroll213522
Bremer211832
Crawford191016
Benton185228
Tama161855
Jackson160923
Washington160623
Boone160514
Dickinson155412
Delaware153126
Mahaska143731
Wright139510
Clay138010
Kossuth135122
Buchanan131515
Hardin130320
Hamilton129217
Page12679
Clayton124524
Cedar123215
Harrison121449
Floyd118823
Winneshiek118415
Fayette117314
Mills116911
Butler114712
Lyon113321
Calhoun11298
Poweshiek109321
Cherokee107814
Iowa105019
Winnebago102026
Hancock100721
Allamakee99517
Sac9639
Chickasaw9579
Louisa95322
Grundy93114
Union9289
Cass90635
Mitchell89819
Appanoose86833
Emmet86523
Humboldt85212
Shelby84719
Guthrie84122
Jefferson83712
Madison8198
Franklin80517
Palo Alto7272
Keokuk71216
Pocahontas6334
Howard61815
Ida61617
Unassigned5930
Montgomery59013
Osceola5855
Greene5776
Clarke5446
Davis52512
Adair50616
Monona49812
Monroe49315
Taylor4928
Fremont4195
Worth4192
Van Buren41711
Lucas3906
Decatur3732
Wayne33221
Audubon3266
Ringgold3025
Adams2082
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
