A grieving family in Trump country is fighting to prevent more Covid-19 deaths

CNN's Lucy Kafanov talks to a Colorado family who lost a relative to Covid-19.

Posted: Dec 12, 2020 1:10 AM
Updated: Dec 12, 2020 1:10 AM
Posted By: By Lucy Kafanov and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

May Bunjes was a giver who lived to donate her time and money to those less fortunate in her community in Greeley, Colorado.

Bunjes, 71, died of Covid-19 on November 19 in Phoenix, far from her family and the community she loved, despite taking all precautions against the virus.

When she died, the condolences -- and praise for Bunjes -- poured in.

"May Bunjes was nothing short of a saint on this earth," the local Habitat for Humanity organization, where Bunjes had volunteered for decades, wrote to the family. "And her impact in the world will live on forever."

Now, her family is asking the community -- and the country -- to pay it forward by taking measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

But Greeley is the seat of Weld County, where leaders and officials aren't enforcing the governor's coronavirus mandates, even as the state recently elevated the county to the state's second-highest level of Covid-19 risk.

The county is now in the red tier, which bans or limits a number of activities, including limiting restaurants to takeout or delivery only, bans all indoor seated events and entertainment, and lowers last call for bars to 8 p.m.

The two-week Covid-19 test positivity rate in the county was more than 15% on December 8, according to county data. Of the county's 324,492 residents, at least 16,745 have been confirmed infected with the virus.

The Weld County Commission said it would not enforce any of the state's mandates.

"The state's decision to move Weld County into the red portion of the dial does not change the stance of the Weld County Board of Commissioners with regard to enforcement of the state's mandates," the board said in a statement November 20, a day after Bunjes died.

"Instead, county government continues to do what it has done since March, which is promote and encourage residents and business owners to take individual responsibility and make decisions to protect themselves, their families, their community and their businesses."

The Weld County Sheriff's Office has repeatedly said the mandate should be enforced by the health department.

"There's been a lot of noise in the news and on social media about a lack of enforcement here in Weld County of the governor's executive order mandating face masks," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "We have said throughout this pandemic that as a law enforcement agency we don't have the authority to enforce a public health order."

Bunjes loved volunteering

All of that is infuriating to Bunjes' family, who say the county's leaders aren't setting a good example and are "almost goading their citizens to not comply with what seemed to be very simple, relatively simple restrictions," said Jeanette Strumpf, one of two of Bunjes' daughters.

It would make May Bunjes angry, too, Strumpf said.

Bunjes worked for more than two decades as a court appointed special advocate for abused children. "She was passionate about that," Strumpf said.

Bunjes loved to sing and root for the Denver Broncos. But she loved nothing more than her community and volunteering. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society, and every year, she and her husband, Fred, dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus for disadvantaged children.

"What you saw was what you got, and what you saw was love and light all the time, and we are blessed to have her in our lives," Strumpf said of her mother.

Bunjes was at high risk

Bunjes had suffered from asthma for years, then pulmonary fibrosis, which led to a dual lung transplant.

"And she came home, and one of the first things she said was, 'I can't wait to get back to volunteering,'" Strumpf said.

Her mother would even deliver Meals on Wheels while carrying around her oxygen tank in the car.

But her health issues meant Bunjes was at high risk of severe complications if she caught the virus, and she became sick with Covid-19 at the end of October.

As the disease worsened, the family decided to fly her to Phoenix for specialized treatment where she had received the lung transplant, even though her health insurance wouldn't pay for it.

"She's that important," Strumpf said. "Not just to us, but she was that important to this community."

Final goodbye via a video call

Strumpf went to Phoenix and was allowed to visit her mother, dressed in full protective equipment, for 30 minutes a day.

Her mother was afraid, asking at one point, "Am I going to die?" Strumpf recalled, crying. "And I said, Mom, no, you're like this fighter, you defy the odds all the time, and you're not going to die."

The doctors and nurses did all they could to save Bunjes, but her organs began shutting down.

Strumpf was with her mother when she died. The rest of the family had to say goodbye on a Facebook video call.

"It's horrible to sit there and watch my Mom gasp for air as she was dying," Strumpf said. "And when they took out that tube, it's horrible. And we couldn't do anything for her. She had perfect, beautiful new lungs and this monster virus killed her."

Fred Bunjes said he told his wife he loved her in that final video call, adding "I want you to come home, but it never happened."

Mask initiative

The family has started an initiative called "Mask up for May," trying to get people to wear masks in the hope it will help save lives and prevent others from experiencing the pain of losing a loved one.

The family members have been lifelong Republicans in a conservative area, and feel let down by the lack of leadership during the pandemic.

President Donald Trump carried Weld County with almost 58% of the vote, according to the county's election website, and the Bunjes family feels that the county's disregard for masks and other measures is a reflection of the President's lack of leadership on the issue.

Trump said many times during the campaign that the virus would disappear after November 3, suggesting it was a ploy by Democrats.

"Oh, our own president saying, the day after the election that the coronavirus would disappear. Well, guess what, Mr. President, my mom died 15 days after your election and it didn't disappear," Strumpf said.

"It didn't go away. It's not going away. It's not a joke. My mom died 16 days after your flippant remarks, and I am devastated."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 367218

Reported Deaths: 4257
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin769021200
Ramsey32625566
Dakota26208224
Anoka25815250
Washington16277139
Stearns15611139
St. Louis10717147
Scott980564
Wright952955
Olmsted779941
Sherburne680448
Carver566516
Clay565567
Kandiyohi489239
Rice470742
Blue Earth459019
Crow Wing411844
Otter Tail373434
Chisago362920
Benton349661
Nobles331939
Winona322236
Douglas308146
Mower300623
Polk296435
McLeod269628
Morrison266935
Goodhue254035
Lyon253520
Beltrami252323
Becker241624
Itasca233327
Isanti228822
Steele22839
Carlton224726
Todd205915
Nicollet186727
Mille Lacs182437
Pine177610
Brown176021
Freeborn174912
Le Sueur173012
Cass168713
Meeker168220
Waseca153011
Roseau14648
Martin138323
Wabasha12692
Hubbard126033
Redwood116921
Renville113732
Cottonwood10905
Chippewa108316
Dodge10171
Wadena9698
Watonwan9684
Houston9274
Rock92610
Sibley9064
Aitkin87130
Fillmore8690
Pipestone81818
Pennington8119
Kanabec79617
Yellow Medicine77313
Swift71713
Faribault7154
Murray6755
Jackson6492
Pope6213
Clearwater60010
Stevens5975
Marshall59511
Wilkin5015
Lake48110
Lac qui Parle4774
Koochiching4716
Lincoln4181
Unassigned41559
Norman3938
Big Stone3802
Mahnomen3476
Grant3326
Kittson30612
Red Lake2693
Traverse1692
Lake of the Woods1271
Cook930

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 251120

Reported Deaths: 2692
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk36942357
Linn15347173
Scott12690100
Black Hawk11726156
Woodbury11312142
Johnson1025541
Dubuque9866101
Story731425
Pottawattamie729382
Dallas703260
Sioux401029
Webster399442
Cerro Gordo395152
Marshall372251
Clinton368348
Buena Vista331314
Muscatine326074
Des Moines321223
Warren320317
Plymouth306745
Wapello281372
Lee248421
Jones245719
Jasper245647
Marion226725
Henry22628
Carroll212726
Bremer210814
Crawford190416
Benton184725
Tama161842
Jackson159917
Washington159816
Boone158612
Dickinson154712
Delaware152722
Mahaska143129
Wright13908
Clay13707
Kossuth13449
Buchanan130910
Hardin129712
Hamilton128715
Page12615
Clayton124011
Cedar123215
Harrison121333
Floyd118424
Winneshiek117614
Fayette116912
Mills116310
Butler114312
Lyon113110
Calhoun11277
Poweshiek109314
Cherokee10704
Iowa104314
Winnebago101025
Hancock9988
Allamakee99014
Sac9569
Chickasaw9546
Louisa95022
Union9268
Grundy92114
Cass90426
Mitchell89511
Appanoose86214
Emmet85926
Humboldt8496
Shelby84415
Jefferson8356
Guthrie83115
Madison8115
Franklin80221
Palo Alto7245
Keokuk70710
Pocahontas6314
Unassigned6260
Howard6139
Ida61216
Montgomery58411
Osceola5842
Greene5772
Clarke5434
Davis52211
Adair50311
Monona4959
Taylor4903
Monroe48613
Fremont4193
Worth4151
Van Buren4145
Lucas3886
Decatur3681
Wayne3297
Audubon3233
Ringgold2992
Adams2062
