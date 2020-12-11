Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Analysis: More Black people need to be part of Covid-19 vaccine trials. Here's why I participated

CNN reporter Stephanie Elam shares her experience taking part in Johnson & Johnson's Phase 3 coronavirus vaccine trial, saying she hopes to inspire people of color to trust science.

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 5:50 PM
Updated: Dec 11, 2020 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Stephanie Elam, CNN

From the outside, it looks like any other doctor's office -- patients waiting in chairs, nurses and doctors bustling in and out of exam rooms. However, the people who come here willingly agree to get an injection of a trial vaccine that hasn't been proven to work yet.

Everyone is here in the pursuit of science to help end the coronavirus pandemic -- everyone including me.

I am not just reporting on this phase three, randomized Covid-19 vaccine trial at Ark Clinical Research in Long Beach, Ca., I'm also participating in this study which is on behalf of Janssen Vaccines & Prevention, a unit of Johnson & Johnson.

Dr. Kenneth Kim, the medical director and chief executive officer of Ark Clinical Research, says his office will administer shots to about 200 people in the trial and then follow up with them to learn how their bodies' respond. Overall, the study involves about 40,000 people nationwide, according to Johnson & Johnson.

But who signs up for these trials is key. That's a large part of the reason why I wanted to volunteer for this Covid-19 vaccine research -- more Black people and more people of color need to be part of these trials so more diverse populations can reap the benefits of this medical research. I believe in science and I hope my decision to join a trial and my transparency about the process will help more people trust today's medicine.

According to Dr. Kim, the number one reason people of color turn down joining a vaccine trial is fear -- fear of the unknown and fear of being part of an experiment.

"Rather than thinking of this an opportunity to get access to a new therapy earlier, there's more suspicion that this could be an unsafe program," Dr. Kim explained.

Through the course of the pandemic, I have interviewed people who have had the coronavirus. It's mystifying to me how some people can be asymptomatic while others enter a hospital and tragically never leave, their loved ones unable to be with them as they pass away.

Then there are the people like Jenny Ruelas who I profiled earlier this year. Not only did she listen to her father lose his battle with the coronavirus in the hospital room next to hers, but she still suffers from debilitating, lingering effects of the disease. There are a lot of unknowns about why this virus acts the way it does. However, the data makes it clear that people of color are getting hit hard by Covid-19.

Citing high rates of chronic illnesses in these demographics, Robert Blendon, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said, "At the moment, Black Americans and Latino Americans are dying from this virus at a much higher rate."

According to a report published by the Urban Institute, Black, Hispanic/Latinx and Native American workers face greater risks for being exposed to Covid-19 than compared to White people. "The greater virus exposure risks faced by these workers likely contribute to the higher rates of Covid-19 cases and death among these groups," said the report.

Traditionally, vaccine trials have lacked diversity. America's history of unethical medical studies on people of color has led to generations of fear. Most notably, the abhorrent, decades-long Tuskegee Experiment that began in the 1930s. It was designed to study untreated syphilis in hundreds of Black men without their consent. But Dr. Kim says it is important to see how vaccines interact with people from different ethnic groups.

"Generally, it's important that you study people from many different diverse backgrounds because you can have a different side effect profile or you can have different dose levels if it's a drug," Dr. Kim said, noting that there could be efficacy and safety variations.

I was warned that this appointment will take hours. In advance, I was screened for enrollment over the phone. The questions were basic -- age, weight, height and whether or not I had recently had any other vaccinations. The informed consent paperwork is sizeable. It was emailed to me beforehand, so I already went through it. I was told that I can withdraw from the trial at any time.

Also waiting for his shot was a 22-year-old Conrado Perez. While he was a little worried that his mother might find out about his participation in the trial from my interview, he said he wasn't afraid to join the study.

"I know a lot of people within my ethnicity would be, I guess, skeptical of it," Perez said. "But me? Not really. Like actually I trust the medical industry."

After I finished up with the paperwork, my temperature was taken, and my blood pressure was checked. Dr. Kim used a stethoscope to listen to my breathing and I answered queries about my health, questions like: Have you ever had surgery? Do you have any allergies? What medicines do you take?

The part I was the least excited about was the nasal swab to check if I had Covid-19. But I was thrilled to learn that it wasn't the test that uses the swab that feels long enough to tickle your brain. Instead, I swabbed my nose myself while the nurse watched.

(In fact, the most difficult part of the process was drawing blood. The very kind technician had difficulty getting into my vein on one arm which she quickly abandoned for my other arm. Much better.)

Then entered clinical research nurse Princess Uy-Dauz. She prompted me to log into the app I had already downloaded onto my phone. This is how I will communicate to the clinicians how I am feeling and to report any symptoms that could be related to Covid-19.

While some vaccines are further along in the approval process, the United States still needs more doses to cover the population. There's also great interest in vaccine candidates like this one from Johnson & Johnson. For one thing, it's just one shot unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines which require people get a follow up inoculation. Also, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine doesn't require special ultra-low temperature freezers for storage like the Pfizer version.

"It does get shipped to us frozen at just the regular freezer setting and then we're allowed to take it out the freezer and store it in the refrigerator for about 28 days," Uy-Dauz explains.

Then it was time for my shot. Dr. Kim had already told me my odds. "You have a 50/50 chance of getting the real drug," he said.

This trial is "double blind" meaning no one in the office knows whether or not I am going to get a sho of the real vaccine or one of just sterile saline -- a placebo. Obviously, I don't know either. I am told a computer has chosen which coded vial will be administered to me. Uy-Dauz told me it's the same amount as a flu shot.

After getting the shot, I waited in the office for 30 minutes. Uy-Dauz needed to make sure I didn't have any adverse effects right away. Nothing happened and the site of the injection looked normal, so I was sent on my way with a pulse oximeter to measure how much oxygen is in my blood and a digital thermometer to measure my temperature as instructed by the app.

Stanton Rowe, a White male volunteer, summed up his participation in the trial this way. "Hopefully, I'll develop immunity over the next few weeks. If not, I'm no worse off than I was before -- and I've helped the study that I think is important."

And in my case, I've helped the study and hopefully inspired more people to trust the science behind vaccines.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 367218

Reported Deaths: 4257
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin769021200
Ramsey32625566
Dakota26208224
Anoka25815250
Washington16277139
Stearns15611139
St. Louis10717147
Scott980564
Wright952955
Olmsted779941
Sherburne680448
Carver566516
Clay565567
Kandiyohi489239
Rice470742
Blue Earth459019
Crow Wing411844
Otter Tail373434
Chisago362920
Benton349661
Nobles331939
Winona322236
Douglas308146
Mower300623
Polk296435
McLeod269628
Morrison266935
Goodhue254035
Lyon253520
Beltrami252323
Becker241624
Itasca233327
Isanti228822
Steele22839
Carlton224726
Todd205915
Nicollet186727
Mille Lacs182437
Pine177610
Brown176021
Freeborn174912
Le Sueur173012
Cass168713
Meeker168220
Waseca153011
Roseau14648
Martin138323
Wabasha12692
Hubbard126033
Redwood116921
Renville113732
Cottonwood10905
Chippewa108316
Dodge10171
Wadena9698
Watonwan9684
Houston9274
Rock92610
Sibley9064
Aitkin87130
Fillmore8690
Pipestone81818
Pennington8119
Kanabec79617
Yellow Medicine77313
Swift71713
Faribault7154
Murray6755
Jackson6492
Pope6213
Clearwater60010
Stevens5975
Marshall59511
Wilkin5015
Lake48110
Lac qui Parle4774
Koochiching4716
Lincoln4181
Unassigned41559
Norman3938
Big Stone3802
Mahnomen3476
Grant3326
Kittson30612
Red Lake2693
Traverse1692
Lake of the Woods1271
Cook930

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 251120

Reported Deaths: 2692
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk36942357
Linn15347173
Scott12690100
Black Hawk11726156
Woodbury11312142
Johnson1025541
Dubuque9866101
Story731425
Pottawattamie729382
Dallas703260
Sioux401029
Webster399442
Cerro Gordo395152
Marshall372251
Clinton368348
Buena Vista331314
Muscatine326074
Des Moines321223
Warren320317
Plymouth306745
Wapello281372
Lee248421
Jones245719
Jasper245647
Marion226725
Henry22628
Carroll212726
Bremer210814
Crawford190416
Benton184725
Tama161842
Jackson159917
Washington159816
Boone158612
Dickinson154712
Delaware152722
Mahaska143129
Wright13908
Clay13707
Kossuth13449
Buchanan130910
Hardin129712
Hamilton128715
Page12615
Clayton124011
Cedar123215
Harrison121333
Floyd118424
Winneshiek117614
Fayette116912
Mills116310
Butler114312
Lyon113110
Calhoun11277
Poweshiek109314
Cherokee10704
Iowa104314
Winnebago101025
Hancock9988
Allamakee99014
Sac9569
Chickasaw9546
Louisa95022
Union9268
Grundy92114
Cass90426
Mitchell89511
Appanoose86214
Emmet85926
Humboldt8496
Shelby84415
Jefferson8356
Guthrie83115
Madison8115
Franklin80221
Palo Alto7245
Keokuk70710
Pocahontas6314
Unassigned6260
Howard6139
Ida61216
Montgomery58411
Osceola5842
Greene5772
Clarke5434
Davis52211
Adair50311
Monona4959
Taylor4903
Monroe48613
Fremont4193
Worth4151
Van Buren4145
Lucas3886
Decatur3681
Wayne3297
Audubon3233
Ringgold2992
Adams2062
Rochester
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: °
Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Snow Stays Mainly South
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cash bonuses from the Chamber of Commerce

Image

Pedestrian Crossing Plan for MN

Image

Quarantine housing in Olmsted County

Image

Balancing Science, Safety, and economic impact

Image

Youth sports resume in Iowa

Image

Sweet House Bakery to open full-time in January 2021

Image

Gov. Walz praises drop in COVID-19 cases

Image

Sean's Weather 12/11

Image

Coins for a Cause happening in Rochester

Image

Holiday drive-in at the Fairgrounds

Community Events