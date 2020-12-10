Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Why Donald Trump is likely to be very disappointed about Time's 'Person of the Year' (again)

CNN correspondent Randi Kaye looks into the legal probes President Donald Trump faces after he leaves the White House.

Posted: Dec 10, 2020 5:11 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

On Thursday morning, Time magazine announced its four finalists to be named "Person of the Year": President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden, "frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci" and the "movement for racial justice."

Two things are true about those nominations -- and the 10 p.m. ET announcement Thursday night of the winner:

1) President Donald Trump is 100% aware that he has been nominated.

2) He will be livid if, as is likely, he doesn't win.

Trump, you see, has long been obsessed with Time's award (and Time magazine more generally).

In October 2012, Trump tweeted this: "I knew last year that @TIME Magazine lost all credibility when they didn't include me in their Top 100...,"

In April 2013, he was back at it: "The Time Magazine list of the 100 Most Influential People is a joke and stunt of a magazine that will, like Newsweek, soon be dead. Bad list!" he tweeted. (Trump didn't make the list.)

He kept at it over the next few years, bashing Time for being "paper thin" and "really flimsy." Right up until Time put him on its cover in August 2015. "On the cover of @TIME Magazine—a great honor!," Trump tweeted on August 20, 2015.

It was a short-lived honeymoon. When Time chose German Chancellor Angela Merkel as its person the year for 2015, Trump took to Twitter. "I told you @TIME Magazine would never pick me as person of the year despite being the big favorite," he tweeted. "They picked person who is ruining Germany." Later that year, Trump praised then-Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly for "your wonderful editorial as to why I should have been @TIME Magazine's Person of the Year. You should run Time!"

(Worth noting: Trump's interest/obsession with Time and its "Person of the Year" award goes so deep that in at least five of his golf clubs, there hung a Time magazine cover featuring a picture of a cross-armed Trump and these words: "Donald Trump: The 'Apprentice' is a television smash!" That cover, as first exposed by The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold, is a fake.)

After Trump won the 2016 election -- in shocking fashion -- he finally got the recognition he had long sought. No, I'm not talking about being president: Being named Time's "Person of the Year." Tweeteth Trump in December of that year: "Thank you to Time Magazine and Financial Times for naming me 'Person of the Year' - a great honor!"

Then, like so much of Trump's presidency, things turns sour.

In late November 2017, before Time had even announced its choice for "Person of the Year," Trump tweeted this:

"Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named 'Man (Person) of the Year,' like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!"

That, according to Time's chief content officer Alan Murray, was entirely false. "Amazing," he tweeted in response to Trump's claim. "Not a speck of truth here."

Time went on to choose "The Silence Breakers" -- women who shared their stories of sexual abuse and harassment as part of the #MeToo movement for the 2017 honor. Trump was shortlisted for the Time award in 2018 and 2019 but lost both times. In 2018, "The Guardians," 'journalists who face persecution," were chosen for the honor. Last year, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg won.

Which brings us to this year.

If Trump were to win, it would be without question a major upset. Because, well, he lost the presidential election to Biden. And in terms of the face of the fight against the coronavirus, it's Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nurses and doctors risking their lives to treat patients with the virus. (My educated guess is that Fauci/frontline workers will win.) As for the protests demanding racial justice that arose around the country in the wake of George Floyd's murder, well, that's not exactly Trump's strong suit either.

Which brings up an interesting point: It's not just that Trump isn't likely to win Time's "Person of the Year."

It's that the three other finalists are, each in their own way, an implicit rejection of the President and his time in office.

Biden ran expressly to return the country from the brink that he believed Trump had taken it to. Fauci and Trump have become opposing poles of the government's reaction to the Covid-19 crisis, with the doctor urging mask-wearing and caution and the President not only flaunting those best practices but attacking Fauci publicly. The protests following Floyd's death were about -- at their most obvious level -- the series of deaths of Black men and women at the hands of police, but were also tied into a rejection of a President who purposely weaponized race and infamously said that there were "very fine people, on both sides" in the wake of the white supremacist riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

In short: The other nominees are a "who's who" of people Donald Trump doesn't want to lose to -- or, in the case of Biden, lose to twice.

Keep a close eye on Trump's Twitter feed around 10 p.m. ET tonight. There could well be fireworks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 363719

Reported Deaths: 4168
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin762781186
Ramsey32324554
Dakota25988220
Anoka25626247
Washington16123134
Stearns15469138
St. Louis10621141
Scott972764
Wright942154
Olmsted771439
Sherburne674048
Clay562364
Carver561617
Kandiyohi480936
Rice467440
Blue Earth455818
Crow Wing408342
Otter Tail369534
Chisago359619
Benton350760
Nobles330239
Winona319434
Douglas305245
Mower298123
Polk294234
McLeod266028
Morrison264834
Goodhue249235
Lyon248918
Beltrami247220
Becker239024
Itasca229826
Steele22698
Isanti225022
Carlton222821
Todd203515
Nicollet184827
Mille Lacs180136
Pine175810
Freeborn173311
Brown173019
Le Sueur171912
Cass166513
Meeker165617
Waseca150711
Roseau14347
Martin136523
Hubbard125431
Wabasha12442
Redwood115321
Renville112032
Cottonwood10675
Chippewa106315
Dodge10081
Watonwan9654
Wadena9548
Rock91610
Houston9054
Sibley9014
Aitkin86330
Fillmore8440
Pipestone81018
Pennington7999
Kanabec78817
Yellow Medicine76313
Faribault7084
Swift70512
Murray6665
Jackson6282
Pope6153
Clearwater59710
Marshall58511
Stevens5855
Wilkin4905
Lake48010
Koochiching4676
Lac qui Parle4654
Lincoln4121
Unassigned40859
Norman3918
Big Stone3662
Mahnomen3456
Grant3306
Kittson29512
Red Lake2683
Traverse1692
Lake of the Woods1241
Cook930

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 248852

Reported Deaths: 2692
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk36654357
Linn15258173
Scott12550100
Black Hawk11637156
Woodbury11226142
Johnson1017541
Dubuque9804101
Story726625
Pottawattamie720982
Dallas695960
Sioux398129
Webster395642
Cerro Gordo391352
Marshall369851
Clinton365448
Buena Vista327914
Muscatine323674
Des Moines318023
Warren317217
Plymouth304845
Wapello279272
Jones242819
Lee242821
Jasper242647
Marion225125
Henry21368
Carroll210426
Bremer209414
Crawford189016
Benton182625
Tama160342
Jackson158817
Washington158716
Boone156812
Dickinson153312
Delaware151922
Mahaska140529
Wright13838
Clay13447
Kossuth13279
Buchanan130410
Hardin128312
Hamilton126815
Page12405
Clayton122811
Cedar121615
Harrison119433
Floyd117124
Winneshiek116414
Fayette115712
Mills115110
Butler113112
Lyon112810
Calhoun11247
Poweshiek107914
Cherokee10534
Iowa103914
Winnebago100225
Hancock9748
Allamakee97114
Sac9509
Chickasaw9456
Louisa93622
Union9198
Grundy91414
Cass89626
Mitchell88611
Appanoose85814
Emmet84926
Humboldt8456
Shelby84115
Guthrie82715
Jefferson8256
Madison8015
Franklin79221
Unassigned7170
Palo Alto7145
Keokuk69910
Pocahontas6244
Howard6089
Ida59716
Osceola5802
Greene5722
Montgomery56911
Clarke5404
Davis51611
Adair49911
Taylor4863
Monona4849
Monroe48313
Worth4141
Fremont4113
Van Buren4105
Lucas3826
Decatur3631
Wayne3257
Audubon3213
Ringgold2902
Adams2002
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Colder Air is Settling In For The Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chamber Thanks Members During Uncertain Year

Image

Groundbreaking For Clean Energy Project

Image

Covid-19 Disparities In African American Communities

Image

Sean's Weather 12/10

Image

Get Covered Day 2021 happening today in Minnesota

Image

Hospitality Minnesota making urgent plea

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

SAW: Dawson Peterson from Stewartville

Image

KIMT catches up with Rochester's choice for City Administrator, Alison Zelms

Image

Taking flight to fight Covid-19

Community Events