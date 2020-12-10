Clear

Worldwide distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is crucial for the economy, Melinda Gates says

ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson says the US job market will continue to struggle until a stimulus is passed and a vaccine can be widely distributed.

Posted: Dec 10, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: Dec 10, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

As coronavirus vaccines begin rolling out — a crucial step in ending the pandemic that has killed more than 1.5 million people and caused economic pain around the globe — Melinda Gates is urging leaders of wealthy countries not to forget about the rest of the world.

"Everybody needs this vaccine," Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, told CNN's Poppy Harlow in a broadcast interview Thursday. "If we only get it to the high-income countries, this disease is going to bounce around. We're going to see twice as many deaths. And our recovery of our economies is going to be much slower than if we get the vaccine out to everybody."

The Gates Foundation on Thursday said it plans to commit an additional $250 million to support the "research, development and equitable delivery" of tools to fight Covid-19, including tests, treatments and vaccines. The announcement brings the group's total commitments to the global Covid-19 response to $1.75 billion.

Gates' comments also come as the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meets to review data from Pfizer on its coronavirus vaccine and make a recommendation to the FDA about whether to authorize it. The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine are set to be delivered on December 15, according to an Operation Warp Speed document obtained by CNN earlier this month.

The United Kingdom on Tuesday became the first country to begin vaccinating its citizens using the vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

"If you think about where we were on March 30th, I don't think any of us would have predicted that by the end of December, or mid-December, we'd have a vaccine," she said. "It is an incredible tribute to the vaccine community, to the scientists who have worked night and day on these vaccines to even get us to this point. It is a really exciting moment for the country."

But approval of a vaccine is only the beginning. The shots will then need to be manufactured and distributed around the country — a complex process that's expected to take months — and in the meantime, people must continue taking preventative measures. And that process needs to happen not only in the United States, but around the world.

Gates said she was "incredibly disappointed" by President Donald Trump's signing of a largely symbolic executive order on Tuesday aimed at prioritizing the shipment of the coronavirus vaccine to Americans before other nations — the Gates have previously warned about so-called "vaccine nationalism." She said she is more optimistic about the incoming Joe Biden administration's approach and has been in touch with the President-elect about his plans.

"One of the things I know about President-elect Biden is he's not just thinking about how to keep Americans safe, he's thinking about global leadership about how to keep everybody safe," Gates said. "We will add more money to our economy if we get everybody else vaccinated. He knows if you want to get manufacturing back up and running, you want people to be able to travel ... you've got to get everybody vaccinated [worldwide]."

Ending Covid-19

Ensuring broad distribution and delivery of Covid-19 vaccines, treatments and tests is a key focus of the financial commitment the Gates Foundation announced Thursday.

Part of the money will be earmarked to buy 200 million vaccine doses and 120 million antigen tests for low- and middle-income countries, Gates said. The foundation is also working closely with Gavi, a global organization partnering with governments to ensure vaccines are available in such countries.

"It takes a lot of planning to get vaccine out to these remote, rural areas," Gates said. "The planning has to start now if, in fact, we're going to get vaccine there. It's got to be purchased, manufactured, and then there has to be money there for it to be purchased. And so the world needs to put up more money to make sure that low-income countries can get the vaccine."

She lauded European countries that have pledged funds, along with the Gates Foundation, to help purchase vaccines for poor countries.

In the United States, the head of distribution for Operation Warp Speed said last month that every American who wants a Covid-19 vaccine will receive one by June.

Gates said she expects that milestone to be reached by sometime this summer, if not by June 1, because other types of vaccines in development are easier to manufacture and production can be scaled up quickly.

"Summer timeframe, yes, there should be lots of vaccine available in the United States," Gates said, adding that there are still some "dark months" ahead before much of the country is vaccinated.

Moving forward from Covid-19

A full economic recovery in the United States will likely require more than an effective and widely distributed vaccine.

Unemployment claims remain well above their pre-pandemic levels and recovery is slowing as case numbers continue rising. Women have been hit especially hard because of their outsized presence in affected industries and their family caretaking responsibilities.

Gates encouraged policymakers to consider a long term solution that will ensure women aren't at risk again should another crisis occur. She has called on Biden to appoint a caregiving "czar" to examine the issue.

"What I want to see is somebody at a high level in the administration coordinating across agencies," Gates said, adding that a $50 billion investment could help revitalize US child and eldercare infrastructure. She said the country would also benefit from a robust paid family and medical leave policy.

"One in four women say they're thinking of downshifting their career because they can't make it all work between childcare and elderly care, this isn't some side issue," Gates said. "What keeps our economy running? Not just men in jobs, but women. Women are 88% of our healthcare workforce. They're over 60% of the frontline cashiers. They're over 70% of our teachers. So I think we want women to return to work. We've got to fix this."

Another takeaway from the pandemic that must be addressed, according to Gates: disinformation. False claims about the virus, preventative measures, vaccines and even the Gates themselves have run rampant on social media and elsewhere on the internet throughout the pandemic.

"Disinformation can equal death," Gates said. "If you don't do the right things to keep yourself safe, you or a loved one may die. And that's why it's so discouraging to see so much disinformation spread out there."

Gates, who previously worked as a general manager at Microsoft and whose husband co-founded Microsoft, called on tech companies to take responsibility for their role in the spread of false information. She also said regulators and policymakers need to "catch up" with the rapid growth of social media.

"That is something that Congress is going to need to wrestle with: What is appropriate regulation for these platforms?" Gates said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 363719

Reported Deaths: 4168
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin762781186
Ramsey32324554
Dakota25988220
Anoka25626247
Washington16123134
Stearns15469138
St. Louis10621141
Scott972764
Wright942154
Olmsted771439
Sherburne674048
Clay562364
Carver561617
Kandiyohi480936
Rice467440
Blue Earth455818
Crow Wing408342
Otter Tail369534
Chisago359619
Benton350760
Nobles330239
Winona319434
Douglas305245
Mower298123
Polk294234
McLeod266028
Morrison264834
Goodhue249235
Lyon248918
Beltrami247220
Becker239024
Itasca229826
Steele22698
Isanti225022
Carlton222821
Todd203515
Nicollet184827
Mille Lacs180136
Pine175810
Freeborn173311
Brown173019
Le Sueur171912
Cass166513
Meeker165617
Waseca150711
Roseau14347
Martin136523
Hubbard125431
Wabasha12442
Redwood115321
Renville112032
Cottonwood10675
Chippewa106315
Dodge10081
Watonwan9654
Wadena9548
Rock91610
Houston9054
Sibley9014
Aitkin86330
Fillmore8440
Pipestone81018
Pennington7999
Kanabec78817
Yellow Medicine76313
Faribault7084
Swift70512
Murray6665
Jackson6282
Pope6153
Clearwater59710
Marshall58511
Stevens5855
Wilkin4905
Lake48010
Koochiching4676
Lac qui Parle4654
Lincoln4121
Unassigned40859
Norman3918
Big Stone3662
Mahnomen3456
Grant3306
Kittson29512
Red Lake2683
Traverse1692
Lake of the Woods1241
Cook930

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 248852

Reported Deaths: 2692
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk36654357
Linn15258173
Scott12550100
Black Hawk11637156
Woodbury11226142
Johnson1017541
Dubuque9804101
Story726625
Pottawattamie720982
Dallas695960
Sioux398129
Webster395642
Cerro Gordo391352
Marshall369851
Clinton365448
Buena Vista327914
Muscatine323674
Des Moines318023
Warren317217
Plymouth304845
Wapello279272
Jones242819
Lee242821
Jasper242647
Marion225125
Henry21368
Carroll210426
Bremer209414
Crawford189016
Benton182625
Tama160342
Jackson158817
Washington158716
Boone156812
Dickinson153312
Delaware151922
Mahaska140529
Wright13838
Clay13447
Kossuth13279
Buchanan130410
Hardin128312
Hamilton126815
Page12405
Clayton122811
Cedar121615
Harrison119433
Floyd117124
Winneshiek116414
Fayette115712
Mills115110
Butler113112
Lyon112810
Calhoun11247
Poweshiek107914
Cherokee10534
Iowa103914
Winnebago100225
Hancock9748
Allamakee97114
Sac9509
Chickasaw9456
Louisa93622
Union9198
Grundy91414
Cass89626
Mitchell88611
Appanoose85814
Emmet84926
Humboldt8456
Shelby84115
Guthrie82715
Jefferson8256
Madison8015
Franklin79221
Unassigned7170
Palo Alto7145
Keokuk69910
Pocahontas6244
Howard6089
Ida59716
Osceola5802
Greene5722
Montgomery56911
Clarke5404
Davis51611
Adair49911
Taylor4863
Monona4849
Monroe48313
Worth4141
Fremont4113
Van Buren4105
Lucas3826
Decatur3631
Wayne3257
Audubon3213
Ringgold2902
Adams2002
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Another Mild Day on Thursday with Clouds
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/10

Image

Get Covered Day 2021 happening today in Minnesota

Image

Hospitality Minnesota making urgent plea

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

SAW: Dawson Peterson from Stewartville

Image

KIMT catches up with Rochester's choice for City Administrator, Alison Zelms

Image

Taking flight to fight Covid-19

Image

KIMT News 3 talks to Rochester choice for city administrator

Image

Virtual Hanukkah Celebrations

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Community Events