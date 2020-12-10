Clear

5 things to know for December 10: Coronavirus, White House transition, stimulus, Facebook, China

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is trying to inch closer to an agreement on a federal coronavirus relief package. CNN's Manu Raju reports.

Dec 10, 2020
Updated: Dec 10, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Human-made materials may now outweigh all living things on Earth. And yes, that news is as ominous as it sounds. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

About 20 million people in the US could be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the coming weeks, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Before that, the FDA needs to officially approve an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. There's a key committee meeting to discuss that today, and it could clear the way for the FDA to greenlight the vaccine within days. Canada's health department gave approval to the vaccine yesterday. Even with inoculation plans in place, experts say Americans need to stay vigilant to avoid unthinkable death tolls. They're already mind-boggling: Yesterday, the US reported a record-high of more than 3,100 new Covid-19 deaths. Elsewhere in the world, Japan is scrambling to contain a resurgence of the virus, and Germany has smashed daily death records, with 590 in one day.

2. White House transition

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have now certified their presidential election results. The next major step in the Electoral College process is Monday's meeting of the electors. President Donald Trump escalated his baseless claims of voter fraud yesterday, asking the Supreme Court to intervene in a lawsuit seeking to invalidate millions of votes cast in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden still has some key Cabinet decisions to make, including a nomination for attorney general. Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, Judge Merrick Garland and Sally Yates are the top contenders, sources familiar with the situation say. Biden is also trying to sell his choice for defense secretary, retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, to congressional Democrats who are on the fence. Austin's nomination would require a special waiver because he has only been out of active-duty military service for four years, instead of the required seven years for the post.

3. Stimulus

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is trying to finally close a deal on a new federal coronavirus relief package, but as of now, it doesn't include stimulus checks like the ones sent to more than 160 million Americans earlier in the year. Instead, the proposed deal focuses on unemployment benefits, aid for small businesses and other targeted assistance. The bill would also extend key unemployment programs that run out at the end of the year, so Congress is definitely trying to get something in place before that deadline. One of their goals? Keep the cost of the package under $1 trillion to ensure Republican support.

4. Facebook

The Federal Trade Commission wants Facebook to be broken up, and its biggest assets, like Instagram and WhatsApp, spun off. Dozens of states and the federal government sued the social media giant in two antitrust lawsuits, alleging Facebook has abused its dominance in the digital marketplace and engaged in anticompetitive behavior. Facebook has 3 billion users across its portfolio of apps, a massive number that has raised questions by some legal experts, including US lawmakers, about whether Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg neutralizes competitive threats by gobbling them up. Those actions, the suits allege, squash competition and limit consumer choice. Facebook says its acquisitions of other apps didn't raise questions at the time, and people use their offerings because of value, not choice deprivation.

5. China

Chinese state-owned companies are starting to default on their debts, and their struggles could affect the global economic recovery. Several major tech and energy companies declared bankruptcy or defaulted on their loans last month, and overall, state firms defaulted on a record $6.1 billion worth of bonds between January and October 2020. Beijing is usually reluctant to let such companies fail, so these possible signs of a changing relationship between the companies and the government could make investors skittish. And if Beijing's ability to manage such debts are called into question, that could strain the financial market even further. China is the world's second largest economy, and a weakened recovery or increased uncertainty has implications far outside its borders.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Drugs recalled after 'mix-up' packages depression medication and erectile dysfunction drug together

................ yikes.

McDonald's Happy Meals could get more expensive next year

"Well you see little Timmy, McDonald's ended a program with franchisees that subsidized the cost of Happy Meal toys. Do you know what 'subsidized' means? Oh Timmy, don't cry!"

A SpaceX Mars rocket prototype just exploded. It was still a success

We don't make mistakes, we just make happy combustible accidents.

MLS releases list of 25 greatest ever players

Soccer fans, debate amongst yourselves.

Pantone announces two divergent colors of the year: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating

Sounds about right.

TODAY'S NUMBER

22,000

That's how many stores Starbucks is planning to open in the next 10 years, bringing its total store count to 55,000.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I wish covid was over so we can hug."

Andy, a 5-year-old in California, in his letter to Santa. A heart-wreching review of letters addressed to the North Pole reveals that, alongside the usual requests for video games and Legos, children are wishing for a world without the pandemic.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

What wedding dresses around the world look like 

The BEAUTY. The CULTURE. We can't get enough. (Click here to view)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 363719

Reported Deaths: 4168
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin762781186
Ramsey32324554
Dakota25988220
Anoka25626247
Washington16123134
Stearns15469138
St. Louis10621141
Scott972764
Wright942154
Olmsted771439
Sherburne674048
Clay562364
Carver561617
Kandiyohi480936
Rice467440
Blue Earth455818
Crow Wing408342
Otter Tail369534
Chisago359619
Benton350760
Nobles330239
Winona319434
Douglas305245
Mower298123
Polk294234
McLeod266028
Morrison264834
Goodhue249235
Lyon248918
Beltrami247220
Becker239024
Itasca229826
Steele22698
Isanti225022
Carlton222821
Todd203515
Nicollet184827
Mille Lacs180136
Pine175810
Freeborn173311
Brown173019
Le Sueur171912
Cass166513
Meeker165617
Waseca150711
Roseau14347
Martin136523
Hubbard125431
Wabasha12442
Redwood115321
Renville112032
Cottonwood10675
Chippewa106315
Dodge10081
Watonwan9654
Wadena9548
Rock91610
Houston9054
Sibley9014
Aitkin86330
Fillmore8440
Pipestone81018
Pennington7999
Kanabec78817
Yellow Medicine76313
Faribault7084
Swift70512
Murray6665
Jackson6282
Pope6153
Clearwater59710
Marshall58511
Stevens5855
Wilkin4905
Lake48010
Koochiching4676
Lac qui Parle4654
Lincoln4121
Unassigned40859
Norman3918
Big Stone3662
Mahnomen3456
Grant3306
Kittson29512
Red Lake2683
Traverse1692
Lake of the Woods1241
Cook930

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 248852

Reported Deaths: 2692
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk36654357
Linn15258173
Scott12550100
Black Hawk11637156
Woodbury11226142
Johnson1017541
Dubuque9804101
Story726625
Pottawattamie720982
Dallas695960
Sioux398129
Webster395642
Cerro Gordo391352
Marshall369851
Clinton365448
Buena Vista327914
Muscatine323674
Des Moines318023
Warren317217
Plymouth304845
Wapello279272
Jones242819
Lee242821
Jasper242647
Marion225125
Henry21368
Carroll210426
Bremer209414
Crawford189016
Benton182625
Tama160342
Jackson158817
Washington158716
Boone156812
Dickinson153312
Delaware151922
Mahaska140529
Wright13838
Clay13447
Kossuth13279
Buchanan130410
Hardin128312
Hamilton126815
Page12405
Clayton122811
Cedar121615
Harrison119433
Floyd117124
Winneshiek116414
Fayette115712
Mills115110
Butler113112
Lyon112810
Calhoun11247
Poweshiek107914
Cherokee10534
Iowa103914
Winnebago100225
Hancock9748
Allamakee97114
Sac9509
Chickasaw9456
Louisa93622
Union9198
Grundy91414
Cass89626
Mitchell88611
Appanoose85814
Emmet84926
Humboldt8456
Shelby84115
Guthrie82715
Jefferson8256
Madison8015
Franklin79221
Unassigned7170
Palo Alto7145
Keokuk69910
Pocahontas6244
Howard6089
Ida59716
Osceola5802
Greene5722
Montgomery56911
Clarke5404
Davis51611
Adair49911
Taylor4863
Monona4849
Monroe48313
Worth4141
Fremont4113
Van Buren4105
Lucas3826
Decatur3631
Wayne3257
Audubon3213
Ringgold2902
Adams2002
