Clear

A SpaceX Mars rocket prototype just exploded. It was still a success

A test flight of SpaceX's Mars rocket prototype started off well but ended in a crash landing and plumes of smoke.

Posted: Dec 9, 2020 9:30 PM
Updated: Dec 9, 2020 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

A giant experimental rocket built by Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully soared eight miles above the company's testing facilities in South Texas on Wednesday and came back down as planned, before crashing into the ground in an enormous plume of flames and smoke.

The hulking rocket didn't have anyone onboard. It was an early developmental model of Starship, a 160-foot-tall spaceship proposed by Musk that he hopes will be used for hauling massive satellites into Earth's orbit, shuttling people between cities at breakneck speeds and — eventually — establishing a human settlement on Mars.

The test flight marked the highest test flight yet of the technology Musk hopes will one day ferry the first humans to go to Mars, and a fiery ending was not totally unexpected. Musk attempted to dampen expectations before the flight, saying in one tweet that he predicted the "SN8" vehicle, the name for the Starship prototype used Wednesday, had a one-in-three chance of landing safely back on Earth.

The SN8 did manage to maneuver back to its landing target, but Musk said via Twitter that an issue with the rocket's fuel system caused it to make a crash landing. Green and yellow flames engulfed the landing site, which lies just outsides the small coastal town of Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX and Musk are known to embrace mishaps during the early stages of new spacefaring technology development. The company's ethos is to move quickly and learn from errors, rather than taking the more NASA-esque approach of slowly conducting thorough research and ground tests before putting a rocket on a launch pad.

Several previous Starship prototypes were destroyed during pressure tests, which are designed to check whether a vehicle can withstand the enormous pressure it undergoes during fueling and in flight.

SpaceX did not reveal before flight exactly how the test was supposed to look, but shortly aftter liftoff, one of the Starship SN8's three engines shut off. That did not appear to drastically affect the spacecraft's maneuvering while in the air. When all three engines powered down, the vehicle was able to orient itself at an angle during decent — a move that Musk previewed during a September 2019 presentation, billing it as a spacecraft landing method that mimics a skydiver falling through the air. Musk said he hopes a fully operational Starship would tilt about 60 degrees, putting its belly down toward the Earth, as it plunged back through the atmosphere in order to make it less aerodynamic and reduce its speed. Then, just before landing, the vehicle would swing back into the upright position and land gently on a ground pad.

SpaceX had previously tried twice this week to launch the test flight, but both of the first attempts were halted with just moments left on the countdown clock.

It was not clear why SpaceX halted the launches, though last-minute scrubs are not uncommon even during routine rocket launches. Computers or flight controllers may have caught an abnormal reading about the rocket's health and stopped the engines from igniting.

The company is still a long way from building an operational Starship spacecraft. So far, it has constructed various prototypes that have been used to test how well their steel frames perform under pressure and to conduct suborbital "hop tests," which have tested how the rocket's gargantuan engines can steer the vehicle to soft, pinpoint landings after flight. Musk has said the technique is essential for recovering and reusing the vehicles as well as one day conducting a controlled landing on the Moon or Mars.

Previous test flights of Starship prototypes have traveled less than about 500 feet in the air and made use of only one engine. The vehicle that will be used on SpaceX's next Starship test flight, called SN8, will be the first to have three engines installed. And it will be by far the highest and riskiest Starship test flight yet.

Initially, Musk had said via Twitter that SpaceX would launch the SN8 prototype to 60,000 feet — about 11 miles — or higher. That would have taken the vehicle into the stratosphere, the second layer of Earth's atmosphere, where weather balloons are flown and supersonic airplane flights are conducted. But the company later decided to target 40,000 feet, according to Reuters. It's not yet clear how high the Starship SN8 actually traveled on Wednesday.

It's not clear why the company decided to lower its target altitude of this test flight, though 40,000 and 60,000 feet are still well below the 62-mile mark, which is widely considered to mark the edge of outer space.

The SN8 rocket wouldn't be able to reach Earth's orbit on its own anyway. The final Starship design will need six rocket engines, and even then the vehicle will require a separate, hulking rocket booster, dubbed the Super Heavy, to blast the spacecraft into orbit because that trip will require it to travel at speeds topping 17,000 miles per hour. It's not yet clear if the company has started development or testing of the Super Heavy booster.

For a journey to Mars, Starship will also eventually need to reach "escape velocity" — about 25,000 miles per hour — which is the speed required to rip a spacecraft away from Earth's gravitational pull, allowing it to travel into more distant regions of our solar system.

Musk founded SpaceX around his interplanetary travel ambitions, claiming he wanted to develop the technology to allow humans to settle the Red Planet.

SpaceX's plans for a Mars settlement bring up numerous technological, political and ethical questions. It's not clear for example, if Musk envisions working with Earthly governments to establish a space colony or if he intends to create a sovereign nation, which could violate existing international treaties that govern human behavior in outer space. One of the most challenging hurdles may also be financial: Not even Musk has ventured to guess an all-in cost estimate.

But Starship could have plenty of other practical purposes closer to home. The spacecraft could be capable of hauling massive satellites or research telescopes into Earth's orbit, resupplying the International Space Station, or, perhaps, shuttling people between cities at unprecedented speeds. In a September 2017 presentation, SpaceX said Starship could be "capable of taking people from any city to any other city on Earth in under one hour."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 359203

Reported Deaths: 4086
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin753531176
Ramsey31903548
Dakota25545218
Anoka25287246
Washington15946134
Stearns15303133
St. Louis10474134
Scott960563
Wright930450
Olmsted760838
Sherburne663248
Carver556516
Clay553764
Kandiyohi476535
Rice464240
Blue Earth450817
Crow Wing406740
Otter Tail365432
Chisago355018
Benton345758
Nobles327237
Winona315133
Douglas301344
Mower294623
Polk289030
McLeod262924
Morrison262134
Lyon247417
Goodhue246634
Beltrami243519
Becker236724
Itasca226525
Steele22508
Isanti221721
Carlton219921
Todd201815
Nicollet182827
Mille Lacs177835
Pine17139
Brown171217
Freeborn17109
Le Sueur169012
Cass164313
Meeker163813
Waseca148911
Roseau14197
Martin135423
Hubbard125031
Wabasha12271
Redwood114021
Renville110632
Chippewa105114
Cottonwood10515
Dodge9931
Watonwan9554
Wadena9438
Rock90210
Sibley8884
Houston8834
Aitkin86530
Fillmore8350
Pipestone80418
Pennington8009
Kanabec77616
Yellow Medicine75513
Swift69811
Faribault6934
Murray6575
Pope6092
Jackson6071
Clearwater58910
Stevens5815
Marshall57811
Wilkin4855
Lake4778
Koochiching4576
Lac qui Parle4574
Unassigned45259
Lincoln4061
Norman3858
Big Stone3612
Mahnomen3396
Grant3276
Kittson28912
Red Lake2603
Traverse1682
Lake of the Woods1231
Cook890

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 246541

Reported Deaths: 2692
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk36268357
Linn15176173
Scott12424100
Black Hawk11566156
Woodbury11119142
Johnson1010141
Dubuque9742101
Story722725
Pottawattamie710982
Dallas689660
Sioux394129
Webster391942
Cerro Gordo387352
Marshall369151
Clinton362148
Buena Vista325314
Muscatine321574
Warren313017
Des Moines312023
Plymouth301245
Wapello276972
Jones242319
Jasper240747
Lee238521
Marion221825
Henry21028
Carroll209926
Bremer208714
Crawford188516
Benton181925
Tama159842
Jackson157117
Washington157116
Boone155112
Delaware151322
Dickinson151212
Mahaska139229
Wright13638
Clay13307
Buchanan129210
Kossuth12879
Hardin127112
Hamilton124615
Page12365
Clayton121411
Cedar120215
Harrison117633
Floyd116524
Fayette114612
Mills113810
Winneshiek113014
Butler112012
Calhoun11207
Lyon111610
Poweshiek106714
Iowa103414
Cherokee10294
Winnebago99225
Hancock9698
Allamakee95414
Sac9439
Chickasaw9426
Louisa93022
Grundy90914
Union9028
Cass87926
Mitchell87411
Appanoose85314
Emmet83926
Humboldt8376
Shelby83315
Guthrie81515
Jefferson8046
Franklin79021
Madison7895
Unassigned7500
Palo Alto7115
Keokuk69010
Pocahontas6204
Howard5989
Ida58316
Osceola5692
Greene5672
Montgomery56011
Clarke5324
Davis51311
Adair48911
Taylor4833
Monona4789
Monroe47613
Van Buren4105
Worth4091
Fremont4083
Lucas3756
Decatur3591
Wayne3207
Audubon3153
Ringgold2892
Adams1962
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Another Mild Day on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Virtual Hanukkah Celebrations

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Great day on the Douglas Trail

Image

Local synagogue holds virtual Hanukkah celebrations

Image

Trustile collecting for Toys for Tots

Image

Smoak BBQ in Rochester takes advantage of the nice weather

Image

Mayo Clinic prepares to store and ship COVID-19 vaccine

Image

RPS superintendent Muñoz suspended for plagiarizing letter

Image

RPS Superintendent Suspended for Plagiarism

Image

Groundbreaking Of Principal Pavilion

Community Events