Clear

This extremely intense gym is expanding even as Covid cases soar

Orangetheory Fitness CEO Dave Long explains how the company has innovated and found success during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: Dec 9, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: Dec 9, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

During the depths of the pandemic, all 1,400 Orangetheory Fitness studios around the world went dark. The future looked bleak for this fitness brand known for its intense indoor workout classes, along with the entire gym industry.

But Orangetheory survived. And now it's pushing ahead on expansion plans.

It was a scramble, but the privately held company kept its studios afloat by helping them tap Covid-19 relief funds, renegotiate with landlords and launch alternative workout options including a virtual app.

"Without that really tough partnership and working together, we might not have been able to sustain the whole year," Dave Long, Orangetheory co-founder and CEO, told CNN Business.

That was the fear earlier this year, said Long, who recalled the spring as a "high-stress period every single day." Rival fitness brands including Gold's Gym, 24 Hour Fitness and the owner of New York Sports Club all filed for bankruptcy.

With rent payments piling up, Orangetheory franchisees furloughed their studio staff and corporate headquarters laid off 20% of its workforce. Member accounts were "frozen" as gym rats turned to Peloton, took up running or turned their homes into makeshift gyms.

Long and his team got to work on a virtual workout app while helping studio owners access government aid and negotiate deals with their landlords.

Months later, despite the worsening pandemic, about 90% of Orangetheory 90% studios are open in some capacity, relying on social distancing, masks, cleaning, smaller classes and outdoor workouts where weather permits.

Orangetheory is optimistic enough about the future that it's opened nearly three dozen studios since August, most of them in the United States. Some of these were slated to open this spring and summer but were delayed by health restrictions.

Only two Orangetheory studios have permanently shut down, a stark contrast to the tens of thousands of restaurants that have not survived the pandemic.

"We always were confident that if any fitness brand could pull through, we would be the one," Long said.

'Hunkering down'

Launched in 2010, Orangetheory has issued more than 1,000 franchise licenses in 11 countries. The brand is known for its high-intensity, hourlong workouts. Members wear heart rate monitors as they use rowing machines, treadmills and free weights, and screens throughout the studio display everyone's heart rates.

The goal is to spend at least 12 minutes in the orange and red heart-rate zones to boost metabolism and burn calories long after the workout -- hence, Orangetheory.

Despite the new studio openings, though, Orangetheory itself is hardly running "all out," as the company's trainers would put it.

Depending on the location, between 20% and 40% of membership accounts remain frozen. Orangetheory still has about 10% fewer corporate jobs than before the pandemic. And it faces new new challenges as state governments relaunch health restrictions.

California imposed a regional stay-at-home order Sunday mandating that gyms in counties where Covid-19 cases are rising "stop indoor operations," although outdoor gyms may continue to operate with social distancing.

"We know we're not out of the woods yet. There might be another three or four months of really hunkering down," Long said.

PPP helped -- but more aid is needed

To get through the crisis, some gym owners have relied on help from the federal government. Orangetheory franchisees took out forgivable loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, which lent more than $500 billion to small businesses between April and August. However, PPP stopped taking applications in August.

"It was definitely a helpful stopgap. Unfortunately, because of the length of what's happened, it really wasn't enough," said Long. "Another round would not just sustain Orangetheory, but fitness brands in general through another wave."

The bipartisan relief package being negotiated in Washington this week includes funding for additional PPP loans.

Though coronavirus vaccines could be authorized within days, Long said Orangetheory is modeling very conservatively for 2021. The goal is for revenue to total 55% to 65% of 2019 levels.

"We'll still be in a position to bounce back even if this extends through the back half of next year," Long said.

Can virtual training substitute for in-person workouts?

To get through the winter, Orangetheory will lean heavily on technology.

In Canada, the company recently rolled out OT Live, a virtual platform that allows members to get real-time training and motivation from coaches who can see their workouts and even their heart rates. Members can choose who in the virtual class can see them.

"It gives you the same flavor and feel of being in a studio," said Long. "Our bread-and-butter is live coaching. Members want to be accountable for a certain time and be motivated and supported."

OT Live, which costs the same amount as a regular class, is launching in California next amid the return of health restrictions there. Long said the long-term strategy is to bundle virtual classes as part of the regular membership.

As for in-person classes, Orangetheory is stepping up cleaning procedures, requiring social distancing, shrinking class sizes and strongly urging members to wear masks in studios.

Wearing masks could make an already challenging fitness routine that much tougher, so Long said members are encouraged to "slowly ease" back into their workouts with them.

"We're giving people options so if they don't feel safe to come back, they can just wait for as long as they need to until they feel ready," he said.

Orangetheory is betting people will eventually overcome their health concerns, especially as they look for release.

"The last nine months have been the most stressful time of most people's lives," Long said. "People need exercise and wellness more than ever."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 359203

Reported Deaths: 4086
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin753531176
Ramsey31903548
Dakota25545218
Anoka25287246
Washington15946134
Stearns15303133
St. Louis10474134
Scott960563
Wright930450
Olmsted760838
Sherburne663248
Carver556516
Clay553764
Kandiyohi476535
Rice464240
Blue Earth450817
Crow Wing406740
Otter Tail365432
Chisago355018
Benton345758
Nobles327237
Winona315133
Douglas301344
Mower294623
Polk289030
McLeod262924
Morrison262134
Lyon247417
Goodhue246634
Beltrami243519
Becker236724
Itasca226525
Steele22508
Isanti221721
Carlton219921
Todd201815
Nicollet182827
Mille Lacs177835
Pine17139
Brown171217
Freeborn17109
Le Sueur169012
Cass164313
Meeker163813
Waseca148911
Roseau14197
Martin135423
Hubbard125031
Wabasha12271
Redwood114021
Renville110632
Chippewa105114
Cottonwood10515
Dodge9931
Watonwan9554
Wadena9438
Rock90210
Sibley8884
Houston8834
Aitkin86530
Fillmore8350
Pipestone80418
Pennington8009
Kanabec77616
Yellow Medicine75513
Swift69811
Faribault6934
Murray6575
Pope6092
Jackson6071
Clearwater58910
Stevens5815
Marshall57811
Wilkin4855
Lake4778
Koochiching4576
Lac qui Parle4574
Unassigned45259
Lincoln4061
Norman3858
Big Stone3612
Mahnomen3396
Grant3276
Kittson28912
Red Lake2603
Traverse1682
Lake of the Woods1231
Cook890

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 246541

Reported Deaths: 2692
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk36268357
Linn15176173
Scott12424100
Black Hawk11566156
Woodbury11119142
Johnson1010141
Dubuque9742101
Story722725
Pottawattamie710982
Dallas689660
Sioux394129
Webster391942
Cerro Gordo387352
Marshall369151
Clinton362148
Buena Vista325314
Muscatine321574
Warren313017
Des Moines312023
Plymouth301245
Wapello276972
Jones242319
Jasper240747
Lee238521
Marion221825
Henry21028
Carroll209926
Bremer208714
Crawford188516
Benton181925
Tama159842
Jackson157117
Washington157116
Boone155112
Delaware151322
Dickinson151212
Mahaska139229
Wright13638
Clay13307
Buchanan129210
Kossuth12879
Hardin127112
Hamilton124615
Page12365
Clayton121411
Cedar120215
Harrison117633
Floyd116524
Fayette114612
Mills113810
Winneshiek113014
Butler112012
Calhoun11207
Lyon111610
Poweshiek106714
Iowa103414
Cherokee10294
Winnebago99225
Hancock9698
Allamakee95414
Sac9439
Chickasaw9426
Louisa93022
Grundy90914
Union9028
Cass87926
Mitchell87411
Appanoose85314
Emmet83926
Humboldt8376
Shelby83315
Guthrie81515
Jefferson8046
Franklin79021
Madison7895
Unassigned7500
Palo Alto7115
Keokuk69010
Pocahontas6204
Howard5989
Ida58316
Osceola5692
Greene5672
Montgomery56011
Clarke5324
Davis51311
Adair48911
Taylor4833
Monona4789
Monroe47613
Van Buren4105
Worth4091
Fremont4083
Lucas3756
Decatur3591
Wayne3207
Audubon3153
Ringgold2892
Adams1962
Rochester
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Snow Chances Trending Lower
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adopt a senior for holidays

Image

Reminders about handwashing for Handwashing Awareness Week

Image

Aaron's Mid-week Forecast

Image

Mayo Clinic shares COVID-19 trends across the Midwest

Image

Safe Harbor Deadline to Confirm Election Outcomes in Most States

Image

Dashing through the snow: Quarry Hill ready for ski and snowshoe rentals

Image

Thin ice on local lakes

Image

Safe Harbor Day and Joe Biden is President Elect

Image

Hancock County Health System extends clinic hours

Image

Mayo Clinic shares updated Covid-19 Data

Community Events