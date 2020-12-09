New officials appointed for Champions League match suspended after alleged racist incident

European football's governing body UEFA has announced that a new refereeing team will officiate the resumption of the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir, which was marred by alleged racism.

Tuesday's game was suspended after both teams walked off the pitch in an apparent protest against an alleged racist comment made by an official towards Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo, who is Cameroonian.

After being shown a red card by the match referee, Webo could be heard over the broadcast of French channel RMC Sport repeatedly asking: "Why [did] you say negro?" and pointing at the fourth official Sebastian Colţescu.

The match was suspended inside the opening 15 minutes and UEFA announced it would be concluded on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

UEFA told CNN that Dutch referee Danny Makkelie will lead the new team of officials and will be supported by fellow countryman Mario Diks and Poland's Marcin Boniek.

Poland's Bartosch Frankowsky will be the new fourth official whilst Italy's Marco Di Bello and Maurizio Mariani will oversee VAR.

'Webo we are with you'

During the incident, Basaksehir striker Demba Ba could be heard over the BT Sport broadcast saying: "You never say 'this White guy,' you say 'this guy.' So why when mention a Black guy, you have to say 'this Black guy?'"

Both clubs tweeted its opposition to racism in the aftermath and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe tweeted his support for Webo.

"SAY NO TO RACISM. M. WEBO WE ARE WITH YOU," he wrote.

On Wednesday, PSG tweeted its opponent: "Let's play a great match tonight!"

Basaksehir replied: "We are a family! #NoToRasicm."

A full UEFA investigation into the incident is underway.

When the match does resume on Wednesday, PSG will need a victory to guarantee top spot in Group H ahead of RB Leipzig after the German club's 3-2 victory over Manchester United.