Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The Supreme Court was *never* going to hand the election to Donald Trump

CNN's Gloria Borger says the Supreme Court's decision to deny a challenge to Pennsylvania's certification of the 2020 election ends President Donald Trump's campaign to overturn the election.

Posted: Dec 8, 2020 8:00 PM
Updated: Dec 8, 2020 8:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

In a single sentence, the Supreme Court on Tuesday unraveled Donald Trump's grand plan to overthrow the 2020 election.

"The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied," wrote the Court in rejecting an attempt by Pennsylvania Republicans -- with the President's blessing -- to block the certification of the 2020 election results in the commonwealth. President-elect Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania by just more than 81,000 votes.

Thus ends a month-long effort by Trump and his legal team to find some complaint -- any election complaint -- that the Supreme Court would consider and, in so doing, pry open the door to him somehow winning an election he quite clearly lost.

"Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated," Trump said in a statement on November 7, the same day CNN and most other major news outlets projected Biden would be the 46th president of the United States.

From that moment onward, the Trump team filed a slew of lawsuits in states as far flung as Arizona, Georgia and, yes, Pennsylvania, designed to lean on judges that he had appointed over his first term to deliver a delay or a redo of the election.

The ultimate goal for Trump was to get one of those cases of alleged election fraud in front of the Supreme Court, a court where he had appointed three conservative justices -- most recently Justice Amy Coney Barrett -- and where the President clearly believed he could expect a favorable ruling

That plan, it quickly became clear, was deeply flawed.

In late November, a federal appeals court flatly rejected the campaign's efforts to challenge the results in the state.

"Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy," wrote Stephanos Bibas, a Trump-appointed federal judge, in the appellate court decision. "Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here."

The Trump strategy utterly failed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, failing to even convince a single justice to write a word of explanation (or dissent) for why the case would not be considered.

How did Trump (and his legal team) miscalculate so badly? Simple. Trump believed that the Supreme Court operates the same way he does: Purely transactionally.

See, in Trump's mind, he had GIVEN Supreme Court seats to Barrett as well as Justice Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. They wouldn't have been on the court without him (true!) and, therefore, they owed him.

That is, of course, not how the Supreme Court works. The justices are appointed by presidents who identify with one or the other of the major parties in the country, yes. And Republican presidents tend to pick justices who will offer conservative opinions from the bench while Democratic president choose judges with more liberal track records.

But, the Supreme Court isn't an elected body. The nine members are purposely meant to be kept at a remove from the day-to-day political considerations that elected officials -- from the President on down -- have to calculate.

And, we know that the justices take that above-politics mission very, very seriously.

"When you live in a polarized political environment, people tend to see everything in those terms," Chief Justice John Roberts said in 2019. "That's not how we at the court function and the results in our cases do not suggest otherwise."

Unless forced to consider political matters -- as the court was in Bush v. Gore in 2000 -- the justices want to stay as far away from politics as possible.

Then there is the fact that the case Pennsylvania Republicans had appealed to the Supreme Court had already been dismissed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The only thing the Supreme Court may dislike more than getting in the middle of a political squabble is injecting itself unnecessarily into a matter that has already been considered and dismissed by a lower court.

Add it up and you can see that Trump's strategy of simply getting a case to the Supreme Court was always doomed to fail. Three of the nine justices may have been appointed by Trump and six of the nine may align with the conservative bloc on the high court.

But they were never going to get in the middle of overturning the clearly stated will of the people because of those facts. That Trump couldn't understand that speaks to how incapable he is of understanding anyone who doesn't operate from a purely transactional place.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 356152

Reported Deaths: 4064
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin747351170
Ramsey31551545
Dakota25282217
Anoka25033246
Washington15876132
Stearns15227133
St. Louis10361134
Scott953063
Wright919350
Olmsted754738
Sherburne662448
Clay551064
Carver550616
Kandiyohi475034
Rice461239
Blue Earth447917
Crow Wing403440
Otter Tail362932
Chisago351718
Benton342657
Nobles325835
Winona312933
Douglas300944
Mower292123
Polk287730
Morrison260834
McLeod257223
Lyon245917
Beltrami242019
Goodhue241534
Becker234924
Itasca224825
Steele22308
Isanti218521
Carlton218421
Todd201115
Nicollet182327
Mille Lacs175835
Freeborn16979
Pine16949
Brown168816
Le Sueur168212
Cass163013
Meeker161913
Waseca147811
Roseau14107
Martin133823
Hubbard125131
Wabasha12161
Redwood113321
Renville109232
Chippewa104214
Cottonwood10385
Dodge9881
Watonwan9434
Wadena9348
Rock88610
Sibley8834
Houston8684
Aitkin86130
Fillmore8270
Pipestone79518
Pennington7939
Kanabec75416
Yellow Medicine74913
Swift69411
Faribault6804
Murray6485
Pope6042
Jackson5951
Clearwater58810
Stevens5795
Marshall57611
Wilkin4805
Lake4778
Koochiching4556
Lac qui Parle4474
Unassigned43959
Lincoln4051
Norman3848
Big Stone3602
Mahnomen3376
Grant3236
Kittson2849
Red Lake2583
Traverse1672
Lake of the Woods1171
Cook880

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 244581

Reported Deaths: 2691
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk36015357
Linn15094173
Scott12269100
Black Hawk11486156
Woodbury11069142
Johnson1006041
Dubuque9680101
Story717425
Pottawattamie705782
Dallas683160
Sioux392529
Webster387342
Cerro Gordo385452
Marshall367251
Clinton358048
Buena Vista323414
Muscatine318974
Des Moines311423
Warren309217
Plymouth300045
Wapello275072
Jones241519
Jasper239547
Lee237221
Marion220125
Carroll208726
Bremer206714
Henry20098
Crawford186616
Benton179825
Tama159142
Jackson155417
Washington154916
Boone152912
Delaware150322
Dickinson150312
Mahaska138329
Wright13588
Clay13167
Buchanan127210
Hardin126312
Kossuth12469
Hamilton123515
Page12335
Clayton120911
Cedar119015
Harrison117033
Floyd115924
Fayette113812
Mills113410
Winneshiek111714
Calhoun11137
Butler110412
Lyon109710
Poweshiek106014
Iowa102814
Cherokee10144
Winnebago98925
Hancock9578
Allamakee93913
Sac9369
Chickasaw9346
Louisa92322
Grundy90514
Union8978
Cass87426
Mitchell86611
Appanoose84914
Humboldt8376
Shelby82615
Guthrie81015
Emmet80426
Jefferson7966
Franklin77921
Madison7785
Unassigned7330
Palo Alto7015
Keokuk68510
Pocahontas6164
Howard5989
Ida58116
Osceola5632
Greene5552
Montgomery55211
Clarke5264
Davis50711
Adair48411
Taylor4833
Monona4759
Monroe47513
Van Buren4085
Fremont4043
Worth4041
Lucas3706
Decatur3571
Wayne3197
Audubon3143
Ringgold2802
Adams1962
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Snow Chances Trending Lower
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hancock County Health System extends clinic hours

Image

Mayo Clinic shares updated Covid-19 Data

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Toys for Tots distribution

Image

Deer tunnel

Image

Minnesota vaccines next week

Image

RPS Adds New Schools

Image

Albert Lea Church Tabernackle Found

Image

Election Process In Minnesota

Image

Covid Vaccine Distribution Happening In Minnesota Soon

Community Events