The US sees its deadliest Covid-19 week since April, with more than 15,600 deaths

John King goes through the latest coronavirus numbers across the country and looks at where the trends are leading.

Posted: Dec 8, 2020 4:00 AM
Updated: Dec 8, 2020 4:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

As the US nears 15 million reported Covid-19 infections, it's adding case numbers at its fastest rate ever -- and officials are racing to ramp up vaccine protocols as well.

Coronavirus metrics at every level have been on the rise. In the five days since December 2, the US has added more than a million new cases, bringing the total to more than 14.9 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The nation has also reported 15,658 deaths over the last seven days, making it the deadliest week for the coronavirus since April.

And for the sixth day in a row, more than 100,000 people are being treated for the virus in hospitals across the country.

"We probably are just going to start seeing the brunt of what it means when you have people traveling and congregating in seemingly innocent settings," Fauci told CNN Monday. "The situation is that as we enter now from the Thanksgiving holiday season into the Christmas holiday season, it's going to be challenging."

While the US prepares for a wave of cases that may come from Christmas and Hanukkah on top of the potential Thanksgiving surge, officials are ramping up efforts to distribute the vaccine candidates from Pfizer and Moderna that are awaiting emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Despite challenges to production and distribution, tens of millions of Americans will be vaccinated by January 20, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in an interview with Axios that aired Monday.

'If the worst happens, hospitals will not be able to treat' patients

As the impacts of the virus move through the US, state leaders are managing the strain on their hospital systems.

As of Friday, hospitals in Massachusetts will curtail elective procedures to free up staffing and beds for spiking coronavirus cases, Gov. Charles Baker said Monday.

"You could actually see our positive test rates stop growing" before the holiday, he said. "And after about five to 10 days, which is the typical incubation period after Thanksgiving, they took off like a rocket."

Pennsylvania is also in an increasingly "dire" situation when it comes to hospital beds, Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday. Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said patients are already being diverted to other facilities due to full emergency rooms.

"If the worst happens, hospitals will not be able to treat all sick Pennsylvanians," Wolf said. "They'll be forced to turn away people who need treatment, and that means more Pennsylvanians will die."

And in Arizona, where 92% of ICU beds are occupied, nearly half the beds are filled with coronavirus patients, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Meanwhile in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he does not plan to extend the in-person dining restrictions for bars and restaurants set to expire December 13, meaning the following day they will return to 50% capacity.

The governor added that when restaurants and bars return to indoor service, they will need to be "militant" about mask mandates.

Recruiting to vaccinate over the holidays

Officials hope to distribute the first wave of vaccines, which were advised to go to the elderly and health care workers this month, and though the vaccine candidates have not yet been approved, efforts are underway to swiftly distribute and administer them.

Mount Sinai Hospital System in New York has begun recruiting people to vaccinate its health care workers over the holiday season, Susan Mashni, vice president and chief pharmacy officer for Mont Sinai health system, told CNN. In addition to nurses, pharmacists and those who are currently administering flu vaccines, they are reaching out to pharmacy and nursing interns, as well as medical students and residents.

The system is planning to administer Pfizer's vaccine in "pods," using makeshift walls and bays in hospital lobbies, and to stagger the immunizations among employees in anticipation that they will feel side effects.

It is still unclear whether those who have already had Covid-19 and have antibodies should be among the people to receive a vaccine, Azar said Monday.

"That's something that the FDA has not ruled on and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has not ruled on, yet, in terms of providing guidance," Azar said during an interview with NBC.

Holidays could lead to a 'really dark time'

Health experts warned before the Thanksgiving holiday that Americans should gather virtually rather than risk exposure, but millions still passed through airports to gather in-person with friends and family.

The Thanksgiving surge could begin to show itself in the coming week, Fauci said, because it generally takes about two and a half weeks from the time of the event until a surge in new positive test cases and potential hospitalizations.

"The problem is, that's going to come right up to the beginning of the Christmas, Hanukkah potential surge," he said.

If Americans travel and spread the virus over the upcoming holiday, "the middle of January could be a really dark time for us," Fauci said.

"It's such a natural thing to think, when I have family and friends over for the holidays, Christmas and Hanukkah, you get indoors you take your mask off because you're eating and drinking. And you don't realize that there may be somebody that you know, that you love, that's a friend, that's a family member, who is perfectly well with no symptoms, and yet they got infected in the community, and brought it into that small gathering that you're now having in your home," he said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 350862

Reported Deaths: 4043
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin735121167
Ramsey31002540
Dakota24846213
Anoka24617245
Washington15590130
Stearns15064132
St. Louis10190134
Scott941763
Wright900650
Olmsted746938
Sherburne650048
Clay545364
Carver539516
Kandiyohi469133
Rice455939
Blue Earth445217
Crow Wing400340
Otter Tail357831
Chisago346318
Benton337057
Nobles323435
Winona309433
Douglas296644
Mower288623
Polk285630
Morrison257933
McLeod253223
Lyon243317
Beltrami238919
Goodhue237834
Becker231623
Steele22188
Itasca221125
Carlton214621
Isanti213621
Todd198315
Nicollet180327
Mille Lacs172735
Freeborn16929
Le Sueur166412
Brown165916
Pine16589
Cass161113
Meeker158113
Waseca147311
Roseau13887
Martin131823
Hubbard123831
Wabasha11851
Redwood111921
Renville107132
Chippewa103814
Cottonwood10195
Dodge9801
Watonwan9364
Wadena9148
Sibley8754
Rock87410
Houston8544
Aitkin84530
Fillmore8160
Pipestone78818
Pennington7829
Kanabec74216
Yellow Medicine74013
Swift68711
Faribault6684
Murray6395
Pope5992
Clearwater58310
Jackson5821
Marshall56810
Stevens5665
Unassigned51759
Wilkin4765
Lake4708
Koochiching4486
Lac qui Parle4434
Lincoln4031
Norman3838
Big Stone3552
Mahnomen3346
Grant3156
Kittson2809
Red Lake2553
Traverse1662
Lake of the Woods1151
Cook860

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 243293

Reported Deaths: 2685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk35868357
Linn15034173
Scott1222899
Black Hawk11453156
Woodbury11001140
Johnson1001041
Dubuque9656101
Story714025
Pottawattamie704482
Dallas680660
Sioux390629
Cerro Gordo383552
Webster383442
Marshall365351
Clinton355648
Buena Vista321714
Muscatine315973
Des Moines310923
Warren308117
Plymouth297845
Wapello274072
Jones240919
Jasper238247
Lee235721
Marion217625
Carroll207626
Bremer205614
Henry20028
Crawford185316
Benton178924
Tama158942
Jackson154817
Washington153616
Boone151512
Delaware150022
Dickinson148312
Mahaska137129
Wright13428
Clay12957
Buchanan126310
Hardin125812
Kossuth12309
Page12185
Hamilton121215
Clayton119411
Cedar118615
Harrison116433
Floyd115524
Mills113210
Fayette113112
Winneshiek111214
Calhoun11047
Butler109812
Lyon108910
Poweshiek105214
Iowa102714
Cherokee10064
Winnebago98325
Hancock9448
Chickasaw9306
Allamakee92513
Sac9239
Louisa91922
Grundy90214
Union8928
Cass87526
Mitchell86611
Appanoose84314
Humboldt8316
Shelby82015
Guthrie80715
Emmet80026
Jefferson7886
Franklin77521
Madison7745
Unassigned7330
Palo Alto6955
Keokuk67610
Pocahontas6104
Howard5989
Ida57316
Osceola5612
Greene5512
Montgomery54311
Clarke5214
Davis50411
Adair48411
Taylor4833
Monroe47413
Monona4738
Van Buren4065
Worth4011
Fremont3983
Lucas3636
Decatur3471
Wayne3167
Audubon3133
Ringgold2602
Adams1952
