Trump's window for election subversion is closing

CNN's Jamie Gangel reports that Republicans privately acknowledge that the election is over and President Donald Trump lost, but few will say so publicly because they are afraid of Trump's base.

Posted: Dec 7, 2020 11:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Paul LeBlanc and Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

President Donald Trump's legal team for weeks has worked to delay the certification of Joe Biden's election win in a long-shot effort to create an opening for Trump stay in power.

On Tuesday, that small window for subversion officially closes.

That's because Tuesday is the "safe harbor" deadline under federal law. What that means is that when Congress tallies the electoral votes in January, it must accept electoral results that were certified before the deadline.

Most states have already certified their results. Missouri is set to certify on Tuesday. Others, like Hawaii, have delayed their formal procedures, but none of the battleground states that Trump's team was hoping to hold up will be in play after Tuesday.

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig puts it this way: The arrival of the safe harbor date should effectively extinguish any dying embers of hope even for the last few remaining election denialists. And what an utter disaster — legally and otherwise — the Trump team's effort to contest the election in the courts has been.

Trump's team sees the writing on the wall. There is a sense developing within Trump's legal team and what remains of his campaign staff that their efforts to overturn or delay the results of the election are coming to an end, multiple sources tell CNN.

But there's still room for drama. It's now up to the Electoral College to make Biden's victory completely official. (More on that in a minute).

House conservatives want a floor fight. Trump's staunchest defenders on Capitol Hill are urging him not to concede even after the Electoral College vote next week, calling on their party's leader to fight for his unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud all the way to the House floor in January.

Watch for an unceremonious exit. Where Trump decides to spend the final weeks of his presidency has become a matter of internal speculation as aides wonder whether he'll leave the White House for the holidays -- and never return.

At this stage, there are plans for Trump to remain at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach over Christmas and New Year's, but the guidance offered to staffers ends there, people familiar with the plans said.

: Stimulus snapshot

This is the week that things either finally come together or fall apart for good on a coronavirus relief package.

CNN's Lauren Fox and Manu Raju have a rundown of where negotiations stand right now on the major sticking points:

State and local funding: Lawmakers are very close on this issue. They're eyeing $160 billion for state and local funding that would be based on two factors.

The first would be based in part on population.

The second would be based on states and localities demonstrating a loss in revenue.

Liability insurance: Republicans have been back-channeling potential proposals with GOP leadership, but there still isn't an agreement. It's the issue that is proving the most difficult to solve.

Still not part of the proposal: Stimulus checks.

Aides familiar with the negotiations tell CNN that despite the progressive push Friday for $1,200 stimulus checks to be included in the bipartisan framework, they still aren't going to be included.

: But first, Congress needs to buy time

The House and Senate will vote this week to keep the government open until December 18, giving negotiators an extra week to strike a deal on a massive government spending package and pandemic relief.

Unless it passes additional legislation, the federal government will run out of money on December 11 and a number of measures addressing the economic crisis will expire at the end of the month. The House will vote on Wednesday.

Read more here.

: Electoral College takes center stage

With election results certified, electors and lawmakers follow an archaic timeline set out the Constitution and US law to make Biden president.

Just as then-Vice President Biden oversaw the counting of electoral votes that gave Trump the White House in 2017, now it will be Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's loyal soldier these last four years, who will announce the vote tally that officially makes Biden the winner. Read more about that here.

And Republicans will have to choose how deeply they want to follow Trump into his rabbit hole of conspiracy theories.

Lawmakers will have the ability to raise objections about the vote -- just like some Democrats did in 2017. But while those objections were dismissed easily in 2017, Republican senators could, if they choose, drag the process out this year, and force the House and Senate to vote on individual points.

The full timeline is below:

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 350862

Reported Deaths: 4043
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin735121167
Ramsey31002540
Dakota24846213
Anoka24617245
Washington15590130
Stearns15064132
St. Louis10190134
Scott941763
Wright900650
Olmsted746938
Sherburne650048
Clay545364
Carver539516
Kandiyohi469133
Rice455939
Blue Earth445217
Crow Wing400340
Otter Tail357831
Chisago346318
Benton337057
Nobles323435
Winona309433
Douglas296644
Mower288623
Polk285630
Morrison257933
McLeod253223
Lyon243317
Beltrami238919
Goodhue237834
Becker231623
Steele22188
Itasca221125
Carlton214621
Isanti213621
Todd198315
Nicollet180327
Mille Lacs172735
Freeborn16929
Le Sueur166412
Brown165916
Pine16589
Cass161113
Meeker158113
Waseca147311
Roseau13887
Martin131823
Hubbard123831
Wabasha11851
Redwood111921
Renville107132
Chippewa103814
Cottonwood10195
Dodge9801
Watonwan9364
Wadena9148
Sibley8754
Rock87410
Houston8544
Aitkin84530
Fillmore8160
Pipestone78818
Pennington7829
Kanabec74216
Yellow Medicine74013
Swift68711
Faribault6684
Murray6395
Pope5992
Clearwater58310
Jackson5821
Marshall56810
Stevens5665
Unassigned51759
Wilkin4765
Lake4708
Koochiching4486
Lac qui Parle4434
Lincoln4031
Norman3838
Big Stone3552
Mahnomen3346
Grant3156
Kittson2809
Red Lake2553
Traverse1662
Lake of the Woods1151
Cook860

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 243293

Reported Deaths: 2685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk35868357
Linn15034173
Scott1222899
Black Hawk11453156
Woodbury11001140
Johnson1001041
Dubuque9656101
Story714025
Pottawattamie704482
Dallas680660
Sioux390629
Cerro Gordo383552
Webster383442
Marshall365351
Clinton355648
Buena Vista321714
Muscatine315973
Des Moines310923
Warren308117
Plymouth297845
Wapello274072
Jones240919
Jasper238247
Lee235721
Marion217625
Carroll207626
Bremer205614
Henry20028
Crawford185316
Benton178924
Tama158942
Jackson154817
Washington153616
Boone151512
Delaware150022
Dickinson148312
Mahaska137129
Wright13428
Clay12957
Buchanan126310
Hardin125812
Kossuth12309
Page12185
Hamilton121215
Clayton119411
Cedar118615
Harrison116433
Floyd115524
Mills113210
Fayette113112
Winneshiek111214
Calhoun11047
Butler109812
Lyon108910
Poweshiek105214
Iowa102714
Cherokee10064
Winnebago98325
Hancock9448
Chickasaw9306
Allamakee92513
Sac9239
Louisa91922
Grundy90214
Union8928
Cass87526
Mitchell86611
Appanoose84314
Humboldt8316
Shelby82015
Guthrie80715
Emmet80026
Jefferson7886
Franklin77521
Madison7745
Unassigned7330
Palo Alto6955
Keokuk67610
Pocahontas6104
Howard5989
Ida57316
Osceola5612
Greene5512
Montgomery54311
Clarke5214
Davis50411
Adair48411
Taylor4833
Monroe47413
Monona4738
Van Buren4065
Worth4011
Fremont3983
Lucas3636
Decatur3471
Wayne3167
Audubon3133
Ringgold2602
Adams1952
