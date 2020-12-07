Clear
With Covid-19 raging, where are America's leaders?

Article Image

CNN's Jake Tapper reports.

Posted: Dec 7, 2020 9:10 PM
Updated: Dec 7, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Merrill Brown

As we head into the final months of the Trump administration, with President-elect Joe Biden poised to take the reins, public and private institutions appear helpless to act to limit the impact of Covid-19 during this period of transition.

We're watching, like spectators, a health catastrophe of historic proportions that has already resulted in more than 280,000 deaths in the United States, economic calamity for millions and what is looking increasingly like a crippling of the nation's health infrastructure. And we're doing so with a sense of helplessness as a rudderless government and an indifferent President do little more than await the public distribution of a vaccine.

But there is no reason to sit around and wait. Is there nothing to be done in the weeks before the Biden administration officially takes charge and launches a new -- or rather the first -- national strategy? There is an obvious crying need for additional public education about the dangers of the virus.

The US is averaging nearly 200,000 new cases a day and as of Friday, the average number of daily deaths for that week was 2,010, the highest weekly total since April.

Yet many people around the country ignored the government's plea to cut out Thanksgiving travel.

Health care systems "are verging on the edge of breaking," Dr. Michael Osterholm, a member of President-elect Biden's Covid-19 advisory council, said in a podcast this month quoted in The New York Times.

The public may not understand the magnitude of the crisis until "people are dying, sitting in chairs in waiting rooms in emergency rooms for 10 hours to get a bed, and they can't find one, and then they die," he said.

It is a crisis at a level that would have been incomprehensible for most people just a few months ago.

And yet it feels as if the country's most influential institutions are paralyzed. There is no sense of urgency except in emergency rooms and among concerned citizens throughout the country. There have not been sufficient congressional hearings, press conferences by congressional leaders, briefings by the Centers for Disease Control or the National Institutes of Health, the publicly moribund White House Coronavirus Task Force or, of course, the generally absent President of the United States, who has for months limited the government's public engagement around coronavirus issues. In the weeks leading up to the election, Dr. Anthony Fauci explained that requests to do shows were not always granted. He said that it was a "mixed bag," and described the way requests were being handled as "erratic." Only recently, since the election, Fauci has been able to appear more regularly again on widely watched national television programs.

There are, of course, other officials and groups doing what they can to assist in the pandemic response. The National Governors Association, for instance, has been working to coordinate some activities among the states. But there is so much more groups like this could be doing to address public concerns and public misinformation.

The governors, backed by leading public officials, could, for example, hold public sessions to consider effective contagion mitigation approaches or raise significant amounts of private sector money to expand tracing, along the lines of what Michael Bloomberg has done in New York.

In New York City, teachers are using crowdfunding techniques to raise money for air purifiers, an important need during the pandemic when many students are in the same classrooms all day. That's just one example of an opportunity for more extensive private company partnership, where limited private sector investment could solve a significant problem in public education.

With the current administration seemingly uninterested in stepping up in the last few months of its term, what can and should the incoming Biden administration be doing as it prepares to take charge?

To be sure, the authority of a president-elect is limited and the actions of incoming presidents are carefully scrutinized with an eye toward overstepping proper bounds before Inauguration Day. President-elect Biden has established a pandemic transition group and a "seven-point plan to beat Covid-19." In addition, Biden met with 10 governors on Nov. 19 to discuss planning and the needs of the state governments. But, from accounts of the meeting, the focus was on federal budgets and coordination after January 20 when Biden assumes office.

Why couldn't Biden or members of his 16-member task force convene frequent public meetings of public health leaders, hospital executives, school administrators, governors, state health leaders and others to coordinate responses, share insights and potentially even share resources?

What about powerful organizations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, which have made important commitments to research with a goal of getting vaccines distributed worldwide? Are they utilizing their influence sufficiently? Could they and other foundations, educational institutions and private entities be convening leaders, doubling down on testing programs, producing public service commercials that urge mask use and other safe practices? The Gates Foundation, for example, has devoted hundreds of millions of dollars to Covid-19 vaccine work -- but there are other areas like public messaging that should be given priority as well.

Could there also be closer coordination among public school systems about virus policies so that the openings and closings of school systems happen with crisp communication among education leaders across the country? This won't be supplied by the Trump administration's Department of Education, but it might be helpful to convene experts and local and state leaders on a regular basis. What's more, universities could be taking a much more aggressive leadership role in bringing educators together to address school opening and student health questions.

The many large national hospital organizations, while of course strained by their daily operational challenges could also be participants in more visible and sustained nationally coordinated public affairs and education efforts. Just two weeks ago 100 health systems, eight months into the pandemic, joined together to expand public information campaigns around mask wearing. Noble efforts to be sure, but perhaps too late to fully challenge the wave of anti-mask skeptics.

Undoubtedly, these organizations and government officials are already doing a great deal, many heroically. It's challenging to keep up with the events of the day, let alone facilitate programs currently underway like the Rockefeller Foundation's ambitious "National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan."

It does feel, however, as if there's no national sense of urgency even as the national situation grows more dire. For now, those focused most on talking to the public about the virus and acting to ease our national pain seem more focused on waiting for Inauguration Day than on the daily explosion of cases.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 350862

Reported Deaths: 4043
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin735121167
Ramsey31002540
Dakota24846213
Anoka24617245
Washington15590130
Stearns15064132
St. Louis10190134
Scott941763
Wright900650
Olmsted746938
Sherburne650048
Clay545364
Carver539516
Kandiyohi469133
Rice455939
Blue Earth445217
Crow Wing400340
Otter Tail357831
Chisago346318
Benton337057
Nobles323435
Winona309433
Douglas296644
Mower288623
Polk285630
Morrison257933
McLeod253223
Lyon243317
Beltrami238919
Goodhue237834
Becker231623
Steele22188
Itasca221125
Carlton214621
Isanti213621
Todd198315
Nicollet180327
Mille Lacs172735
Freeborn16929
Le Sueur166412
Brown165916
Pine16589
Cass161113
Meeker158113
Waseca147311
Roseau13887
Martin131823
Hubbard123831
Wabasha11851
Redwood111921
Renville107132
Chippewa103814
Cottonwood10195
Dodge9801
Watonwan9364
Wadena9148
Sibley8754
Rock87410
Houston8544
Aitkin84530
Fillmore8160
Pipestone78818
Pennington7829
Kanabec74216
Yellow Medicine74013
Swift68711
Faribault6684
Murray6395
Pope5992
Clearwater58310
Jackson5821
Marshall56810
Stevens5665
Unassigned51759
Wilkin4765
Lake4708
Koochiching4486
Lac qui Parle4434
Lincoln4031
Norman3838
Big Stone3552
Mahnomen3346
Grant3156
Kittson2809
Red Lake2553
Traverse1662
Lake of the Woods1151
Cook860

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 243293

Reported Deaths: 2685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk35868357
Linn15034173
Scott1222899
Black Hawk11453156
Woodbury11001140
Johnson1001041
Dubuque9656101
Story714025
Pottawattamie704482
Dallas680660
Sioux390629
Cerro Gordo383552
Webster383442
Marshall365351
Clinton355648
Buena Vista321714
Muscatine315973
Des Moines310923
Warren308117
Plymouth297845
Wapello274072
Jones240919
Jasper238247
Lee235721
Marion217625
Carroll207626
Bremer205614
Henry20028
Crawford185316
Benton178924
Tama158942
Jackson154817
Washington153616
Boone151512
Delaware150022
Dickinson148312
Mahaska137129
Wright13428
Clay12957
Buchanan126310
Hardin125812
Kossuth12309
Page12185
Hamilton121215
Clayton119411
Cedar118615
Harrison116433
Floyd115524
Mills113210
Fayette113112
Winneshiek111214
Calhoun11047
Butler109812
Lyon108910
Poweshiek105214
Iowa102714
Cherokee10064
Winnebago98325
Hancock9448
Chickasaw9306
Allamakee92513
Sac9239
Louisa91922
Grundy90214
Union8928
Cass87526
Mitchell86611
Appanoose84314
Humboldt8316
Shelby82015
Guthrie80715
Emmet80026
Jefferson7886
Franklin77521
Madison7745
Unassigned7330
Palo Alto6955
Keokuk67610
Pocahontas6104
Howard5989
Ida57316
Osceola5612
Greene5512
Montgomery54311
Clarke5214
Davis50411
Adair48411
Taylor4833
Monroe47413
Monona4738
Van Buren4065
Worth4011
Fremont3983
Lucas3636
Decatur3471
Wayne3167
Audubon3133
Ringgold2602
Adams1952
