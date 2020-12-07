Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ashton Kutcher urges EU to allow tech giants to keep tracking online child abuse

Actor and activist Ashton Kutcher speaks to CNN about granting tech giants like Facebook a reprieve from new EU privacy rules that would prohibit the use of automatic detection tools to combat child pornography.

Posted: Dec 7, 2020 5:40 AM
Updated: Dec 7, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: By James Frater, CNN Business

American actor and activist Ashton Kutcher is urging EU policymakers to grant tech giants like Facebook and Google a reprieve from new privacy rules that would prohibit them from using automatic detection tools to combat child pornography.

The European Electronic Communications Code, which comes into effect on December 21, aims to rein in the broad powers that tech firms have to scan private digital communication. Privacy advocates say the mass screening of emails and messaging apps in search of child pornography violates the rights of Europeans.

But critics argue the privacy protections will put children at risk.

"We [need to] protect the privacy of these kids," said Kutcher, who is the co-founder of Thorn, a non-profit organization that combats human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children with a focus on internet technology. "They didn't consent to their abuse being shared online ... Their privacy matters, too."

Kutcher has backed an interim law proposed by EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson that would give tech companies an exemption from the code, allowing them to continue tracking child sexual abuse online. The law proposed by Johansson faces a vote in Brussels on Monday.

At the moment, tech giants routinely run software that scans their platforms for pornographic images and video involving children.

"Some of these kids are toddlers, even as young as infants," Kutcher told CNN Business. "These are vital clues that help us identify these children and bring them to safety. If this interim legislation doesn't happen, those clues are gone. They're in the dark. Nobody can see them. We can't find those kids."

Last year, almost 90% of known URLs containing child sexual abuse material were hosted in Europe, according to the Internet Watch Foundation. In that same year, the US National Center for Missing and Exported Children said it received almost 17 million referrals of child abuse content from tech firms.

"My legislation is a temporary one, just to make sure that [the] voluntary detection of child sexual abuse that is taking place today, will not be stopped," said Johansson. "[Without it, it's] like we are turning off the light and letting the pedophiles and the perpetrators continue [in] the dark."

Johansson's proposal has gained support from law enforcement agencies around the world. Inspector Timothy Zammit, of the Maltese Police, who chairs the European Union Cybercrime Taskforce, said: "The reality is that the biggest losers in the situation are the children, are the child victims, that we continue to come across on a day-to-day basis in our regular work."

The European Union has pushed in recent years for stronger protections for personal data. In 2018, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into effect, forcing companies to make sure the way they collect, process and store data is safe.

The European Electronic Communications Code overhauls European telecoms rules, but it also includes some consumer protections.

"Indiscriminately examining and searching the content of everybody's digital correspondence is as if the post office were just opening all our letters to check if there is something prohibited in them, which is really unthinkable," said German lawmaker Patrick Breyer.

Breyer, who has called for the European Parliament to reject the temporary law proposed by Johansson, said he believes it would be better to run "targeted investigations against suspects" on such platforms, rather than conducting mass screening operations.

The European Commission will propose separate legislation to tackle child sexual abuse online by the second quarter of 2021. The temporary law proposed by Johansson would apply until that legislation comes online.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 350862

Reported Deaths: 4043
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin735121167
Ramsey31002540
Dakota24846213
Anoka24617245
Washington15590130
Stearns15064132
St. Louis10190134
Scott941763
Wright900650
Olmsted746938
Sherburne650048
Clay545364
Carver539516
Kandiyohi469133
Rice455939
Blue Earth445217
Crow Wing400340
Otter Tail357831
Chisago346318
Benton337057
Nobles323435
Winona309433
Douglas296644
Mower288623
Polk285630
Morrison257933
McLeod253223
Lyon243317
Beltrami238919
Goodhue237834
Becker231623
Steele22188
Itasca221125
Carlton214621
Isanti213621
Todd198315
Nicollet180327
Mille Lacs172735
Freeborn16929
Le Sueur166412
Brown165916
Pine16589
Cass161113
Meeker158113
Waseca147311
Roseau13887
Martin131823
Hubbard123831
Wabasha11851
Redwood111921
Renville107132
Chippewa103814
Cottonwood10195
Dodge9801
Watonwan9364
Wadena9148
Sibley8754
Rock87410
Houston8544
Aitkin84530
Fillmore8160
Pipestone78818
Pennington7829
Kanabec74216
Yellow Medicine74013
Swift68711
Faribault6684
Murray6395
Pope5992
Clearwater58310
Jackson5821
Marshall56810
Stevens5665
Unassigned51759
Wilkin4765
Lake4708
Koochiching4486
Lac qui Parle4434
Lincoln4031
Norman3838
Big Stone3552
Mahnomen3346
Grant3156
Kittson2809
Red Lake2553
Traverse1662
Lake of the Woods1151
Cook860

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 243293

Reported Deaths: 2685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk35868357
Linn15034173
Scott1222899
Black Hawk11453156
Woodbury11001140
Johnson1001041
Dubuque9656101
Story714025
Pottawattamie704482
Dallas680660
Sioux390629
Cerro Gordo383552
Webster383442
Marshall365351
Clinton355648
Buena Vista321714
Muscatine315973
Des Moines310923
Warren308117
Plymouth297845
Wapello274072
Jones240919
Jasper238247
Lee235721
Marion217625
Carroll207626
Bremer205614
Henry20028
Crawford185316
Benton178924
Tama158942
Jackson154817
Washington153616
Boone151512
Delaware150022
Dickinson148312
Mahaska137129
Wright13428
Clay12957
Buchanan126310
Hardin125812
Kossuth12309
Page12185
Hamilton121215
Clayton119411
Cedar118615
Harrison116433
Floyd115524
Mills113210
Fayette113112
Winneshiek111214
Calhoun11047
Butler109812
Lyon108910
Poweshiek105214
Iowa102714
Cherokee10064
Winnebago98325
Hancock9448
Chickasaw9306
Allamakee92513
Sac9239
Louisa91922
Grundy90214
Union8928
Cass87526
Mitchell86611
Appanoose84314
Humboldt8316
Shelby82015
Guthrie80715
Emmet80026
Jefferson7886
Franklin77521
Madison7745
Unassigned7330
Palo Alto6955
Keokuk67610
Pocahontas6104
Howard5989
Ida57316
Osceola5612
Greene5512
Montgomery54311
Clarke5214
Davis50411
Adair48411
Taylor4833
Monroe47413
Monona4738
Van Buren4065
Worth4011
Fremont3983
Lucas3636
Decatur3471
Wayne3167
Audubon3133
Ringgold2602
Adams1952
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
A Quiet and Warm Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Coins for a cause

Image

Shopping small in small towns

Image

Saturday Night Weather

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

House votes to end federal marijuana ban

Image

Officials Concerned Over Spread of COVID-19 in Long-Term Care Facilities

Image

Federal passage of marijuana measure could change drug landscape

Image

Three major fires in 24 hours

Image

Local hockey teams adjust with no ice time

Community Events