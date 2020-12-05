Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fears of forced removals as Bangladesh moves hundreds of Rohingya refugees to remote island

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are being relocated to a controversial island facility in the Bay of Bengal amid fears that some could be coerced to move there and held indefinitely. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.

Posted: Dec 5, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: Dec 5, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Helen Regan and Rebecca Wright, CNN

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are being relocated to a controversial island facility in the Bay of Bengal today amid fears that some could be coerced to move there and held indefinitely.

A ship carrying 1642 refugees is traveling to Bhasan Char, an island about 40 kilometers (24 miles) off the coast near the city of Chittagong, according to Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The Bangladeshi government has spent years constructing a network of shelters on the island to accommodate up to 100,000 people currently living in sprawling refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, near the Myanmar border.

But human rights groups and the refugees themselves have long expressed concerns over the safety of the uninhabited, low-lying island, as it often becomes partially submerged during monsoon season and is vulnerable to cyclones.

Human Rights Watch has described conditions on the island as "poor" with Rohingya likely facing a lack of adequate medical care. The group has also expressed concerns that refugees there could be denied freedom of movement, sustainable livelihoods or education. It is also unclear what role -- if any -- humanitarian agencies will be allowed to have there.

In a statement, Refugees International said the relocation was "short-sighted and inhumane," and should be stopped.

"Without appropriate assessments and adequate information for refugees about conditions on the island, the move is nothing short of a dangerous mass detention of the Rohingya people in violation of international human rights obligations," said Daniel Sullivan, the group's senior human rights advocate.

The Bangladeshi foreign minister said he didn't understand why aid agencies were against the move, and described reports of coercion as "absolutely baseless."

"I simply don't get it," Alam said. "Why they are opposing a better life for them when they terribly failed in doing their job?"

"Limited" UN involvement

The government has been building facilities on Bhasan Char for several years to ease pressure on the overcrowded camps at Cox's Bazar, which are home to about 1 million Rohingya refugees.

Many of the refugees fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh to escape a violent military crackdown in 2017, which led the International Court of Justice in The Hague to order Myanmar to protect the Rohingya population from acts of genocide. Myanmar denies the genocide accusations, and maintains the "clearance operations" by the military were legitimate counter-terrorism measures.

The United Nations said in a statement that it was not involved in preparations and has been given "limited information" on the relocations. It has also not been given access to the island to carry out safety and technical assessments.

"Rohingya refugees must be able to make a free and informed decision about relocating to Bhasan Char based upon relevant, accurate and updated information," the statement said.

"Any relocations to Bhasan Char should be preceded by comprehensive technical protection assessments. These independent United Nations assessments would review the safety, feasibility and sustainability of Bhasan Char as a place for refugees to live, as well as the framework for protection and the assistance and services they would be able to access on the island."

Hospitals, schools

On Thursday, 933 Rohingya refugees left the camps in Cox's Bazar for Chittagong and more than 400 are expected to travel on Friday, said Alam, Bangladesh's foreign affairs minister.

Both groups are then expected to travel 2.5 hours on board a navy ship to Bhasan Char.

The island can accommodate up to 100,000 people in 120 shelters, according to Bangladesh Navy Commander Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury, director of the Bhasan Char island project.

Each shelter can accommodate 800 to 1,000 people and each family will have a 12-foot by 14-foot (3.6-meter by 4.3-meter) unit with bunk beds, he said.

The shelters have been built 14 foot above ground level "in case of any cyclones" and they can withstand winds of up to 260 kilometers per hour (161 miles per hour), Chowdhury added. There are also two 20-bed hospitals, as well as community clinics and on-site medical staff, and three schools.

"We are ready in all aspects," Chowdhury said. "We are taking care of food, medical, safety."

Fears of forced removals

Bangladesh has maintained that the relocation process will be voluntary, but several rights groups have raised concerns that refugees may be being coerced.

Human Rights Watch said about a dozen families had said their names were on a list of people identified as willing to go, but that they had not volunteered to relocate. There are reports that some refugees on the list have fled out of fear of forced relocation.

"The Bangladesh government is actively reneging on its promise to the UN not to relocate any refugees to Bhasan Char island until humanitarian experts give a green light," said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. "If the government were genuinely confident in the habitability of the island, they would be transparent and not hastily circumvent UN technical assessments."

Fortify Rights reported that some Rohingya in the Cox's Bazar camps had been told by unelected Rohingya camp leaders that they could be first in line for repatriation to Myanmar if they went to Bhasan Char.

"We're already seeing worrying signs of coercion," Ismail Wolff, Regional Director of Fortify Rights, said in a statement. "If the authorities are manufacturing consent through deprivations and false promises, then we're in the territory of coercive transfers."

About 300 Rohingya refugees who were stranded at sea for weeks after trying to flee to Malaysia were the first people to be brought to the island in May. Some on the island have reported conducting hunger strikes to protest being kept there against their will and allege beatings from authorities, according to rights groups.

Chowdhury said the government had decided to return some of those people to Cox's Bazar because "families have been broken up." He said many of the refugees on the island were women who wanted to reunite with their relatives.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 338973

Reported Deaths: 3904
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin711921153
Ramsey29902526
Dakota23961202
Anoka23888238
Washington15094125
Stearns14679126
St. Louis9771126
Scott909461
Wright864248
Olmsted723237
Sherburne627247
Clay535562
Carver519215
Kandiyohi450430
Rice438439
Blue Earth436217
Crow Wing389540
Otter Tail346426
Chisago338117
Benton326356
Nobles317134
Winona300632
Douglas288241
Mower279123
Polk275229
Morrison251531
McLeod240121
Lyon236312
Beltrami234518
Goodhue226333
Becker224721
Steele21478
Itasca210624
Isanti206919
Carlton205618
Todd191714
Nicollet174926
Mille Lacs166034
Freeborn16517
Le Sueur160612
Brown158915
Cass154712
Meeker149012
Pine14838
Waseca145311
Roseau13357
Martin127322
Hubbard121329
Wabasha11431
Redwood106620
Chippewa9999
Renville98630
Cottonwood9674
Dodge9401
Watonwan9184
Wadena8797
Sibley8484
Rock84710
Houston8134
Aitkin81030
Fillmore7780
Pipestone77718
Pennington7339
Yellow Medicine71612
Kanabec70914
Swift65610
Murray6265
Faribault6223
Pope5811
Clearwater56510
Marshall55010
Jackson5461
Stevens5444
Lake4578
Wilkin4325
Koochiching4286
Lac qui Parle4254
Unassigned41659
Lincoln3901
Norman3758
Big Stone3482
Mahnomen3255
Grant3066
Kittson2589
Red Lake2363
Traverse1592
Lake of the Woods1091
Cook830

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 240163

Reported Deaths: 2633
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk35388352
Linn14908170
Scott1196795
Black Hawk11350149
Woodbury10820140
Johnson993840
Dubuque9547100
Story707625
Pottawattamie692676
Dallas669860
Sioux386929
Webster381739
Cerro Gordo375552
Marshall363551
Clinton351046
Buena Vista318814
Muscatine311672
Des Moines306323
Warren300617
Plymouth293845
Wapello269872
Jones238419
Jasper233346
Lee231621
Marion215324
Carroll206426
Bremer204113
Henry19718
Crawford184316
Benton176923
Tama158042
Jackson152717
Washington152116
Delaware149022
Boone148012
Dickinson146312
Mahaska136028
Wright13297
Clay12806
Buchanan125110
Hardin124512
Hamilton120715
Kossuth12009
Page11995
Clayton117610
Cedar116014
Harrison114932
Floyd112923
Mills112210
Fayette111812
Calhoun11027
Winneshiek109714
Butler108511
Lyon108210
Poweshiek104314
Iowa102014
Cherokee9784
Winnebago96625
Hancock9308
Chickasaw9246
Sac9189
Allamakee91213
Louisa90822
Grundy90014
Union8668
Cass86126
Mitchell84610
Appanoose83414
Humboldt8286
Shelby81514
Guthrie80115
Emmet79426
Jefferson7766
Franklin76821
Madison7585
Unassigned7230
Palo Alto6795
Keokuk6718
Pocahontas6064
Howard5889
Ida56016
Osceola5512
Greene5472
Montgomery53111
Clarke5144
Davis50011
Taylor4823
Adair47210
Monroe46913
Monona4648
Worth3901
Fremont3883
Van Buren3845
Lucas3536
Decatur3460
Audubon3122
Wayne3097
Ringgold2512
Adams1882
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 37°
A Quiet Weekend Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

House votes to end federal marijuana ban

Image

Officials Concerned Over Spread of COVID-19 in Long-Term Care Facilities

Image

Federal passage of marijuana measure could change drug landscape

Image

Three major fires in 24 hours

Image

Local hockey teams adjust with no ice time

Image

Mayo Civic Center houses homeless

Image

Concern over spread of COVID-19 in long term care facilities

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Middle school students hold gift card drive

Image

Douglas Trail Weather Hit

Community Events