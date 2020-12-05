Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A few hours of flu-like symptoms? 'Absolutely' worth it for this woman who was in a Covid-19 vaccine trial

Dr. Thomas Froelich and his wife, Susan, describe their experience after participating in the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine trial in August and September.

Posted: Dec 5, 2020 9:20 AM
Updated: Dec 5, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Jay Croft, CNN

Four hours of body aches cured by a common pain reliever.

That's the extent of the side effects Susan Froehlich endured after taking two shots of an experimental Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. And she would "absolutely" do it again if needed.

"I woke up with a horrible stomach ache and headache, and it was like I was at the beginning stages of a bad flu," Froehlich told CNN during its global coronavirus town hall Friday night. "And so, I didn't have anything to take for it at the time, so I was in a lot of pain until about four hours later, when my husband woke up and I had him go get me some Naproxen."

"All those symptoms went away. If I had had Naproxen right away, I think those symptoms would've abated more quickly. But my muscles hurt, my joints hurt, my bones hurt, my jaw hurt," she said. "But it was for such a short time."

She and her husband, Dr. Thomas Froehlich, who treats cancer patients, received the first dose August 21 of either the vaccine or a placebo. Participants in the blinded study weren't told which.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

After the second dose September 18, she said she woke up in the middle of the night 12 hours later in pain. "Every part of my body was hurting for about four hours," she told Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Her husband was not surprised by her symptoms, which he said are common when people receive some medicine.

He had no symptoms and believes he must have received the placebo.

Susan Froehlich said she would "absolutely, hands down" take the vaccine again if it meant going through a similar reaction.

"And if it becomes necessary for me to get this once a year, you can bet I'll be the first in line," she said. "We need to have everybody out getting this vaccine. It is so much better than getting the disease. We have had several friends now and relatives who have come down with Covid, and I don't want to go through it."

Her husband agreed, adding he will advise cancer patients to take it because "it's completely safe."

"What you go through is certainly not terrible, and it's better than getting the virus," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 338973

Reported Deaths: 3904
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin711921153
Ramsey29902526
Dakota23961202
Anoka23888238
Washington15094125
Stearns14679126
St. Louis9771126
Scott909461
Wright864248
Olmsted723237
Sherburne627247
Clay535562
Carver519215
Kandiyohi450430
Rice438439
Blue Earth436217
Crow Wing389540
Otter Tail346426
Chisago338117
Benton326356
Nobles317134
Winona300632
Douglas288241
Mower279123
Polk275229
Morrison251531
McLeod240121
Lyon236312
Beltrami234518
Goodhue226333
Becker224721
Steele21478
Itasca210624
Isanti206919
Carlton205618
Todd191714
Nicollet174926
Mille Lacs166034
Freeborn16517
Le Sueur160612
Brown158915
Cass154712
Meeker149012
Pine14838
Waseca145311
Roseau13357
Martin127322
Hubbard121329
Wabasha11431
Redwood106620
Chippewa9999
Renville98630
Cottonwood9674
Dodge9401
Watonwan9184
Wadena8797
Sibley8484
Rock84710
Houston8134
Aitkin81030
Fillmore7780
Pipestone77718
Pennington7339
Yellow Medicine71612
Kanabec70914
Swift65610
Murray6265
Faribault6223
Pope5811
Clearwater56510
Marshall55010
Jackson5461
Stevens5444
Lake4578
Wilkin4325
Koochiching4286
Lac qui Parle4254
Unassigned41659
Lincoln3901
Norman3758
Big Stone3482
Mahnomen3255
Grant3066
Kittson2589
Red Lake2363
Traverse1592
Lake of the Woods1091
Cook830

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 240163

Reported Deaths: 2633
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk35388352
Linn14908170
Scott1196795
Black Hawk11350149
Woodbury10820140
Johnson993840
Dubuque9547100
Story707625
Pottawattamie692676
Dallas669860
Sioux386929
Webster381739
Cerro Gordo375552
Marshall363551
Clinton351046
Buena Vista318814
Muscatine311672
Des Moines306323
Warren300617
Plymouth293845
Wapello269872
Jones238419
Jasper233346
Lee231621
Marion215324
Carroll206426
Bremer204113
Henry19718
Crawford184316
Benton176923
Tama158042
Jackson152717
Washington152116
Delaware149022
Boone148012
Dickinson146312
Mahaska136028
Wright13297
Clay12806
Buchanan125110
Hardin124512
Hamilton120715
Kossuth12009
Page11995
Clayton117610
Cedar116014
Harrison114932
Floyd112923
Mills112210
Fayette111812
Calhoun11027
Winneshiek109714
Butler108511
Lyon108210
Poweshiek104314
Iowa102014
Cherokee9784
Winnebago96625
Hancock9308
Chickasaw9246
Sac9189
Allamakee91213
Louisa90822
Grundy90014
Union8668
Cass86126
Mitchell84610
Appanoose83414
Humboldt8286
Shelby81514
Guthrie80115
Emmet79426
Jefferson7766
Franklin76821
Madison7585
Unassigned7230
Palo Alto6795
Keokuk6718
Pocahontas6064
Howard5889
Ida56016
Osceola5512
Greene5472
Montgomery53111
Clarke5144
Davis50011
Taylor4823
Adair47210
Monroe46913
Monona4648
Worth3901
Fremont3883
Van Buren3845
Lucas3536
Decatur3460
Audubon3122
Wayne3097
Ringgold2512
Adams1882
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
A Quiet Weekend Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

House votes to end federal marijuana ban

Image

Officials Concerned Over Spread of COVID-19 in Long-Term Care Facilities

Image

Federal passage of marijuana measure could change drug landscape

Image

Three major fires in 24 hours

Image

Local hockey teams adjust with no ice time

Image

Mayo Civic Center houses homeless

Image

Concern over spread of COVID-19 in long term care facilities

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Middle school students hold gift card drive

Image

Douglas Trail Weather Hit

Community Events