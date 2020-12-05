Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary.' Kansas man pens powerful obituary after losing father to Covid-19

CNN's Don Lemon speaks with Courtney Farr, a man whose powerful obituary for his father, who died from Covid-19, struck a chord with people across the internet.

Posted: Dec 5, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: Dec 5, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Courtney Farr says one of the hardest parts of losing his father to Covid-19 earlier this week was knowing he wasn't surrounded by his loved ones in his last moments.

"When my mother passed away about two years ago, I was able to sit with her ... and I was able to hold her hand and caress her face, I was able to be present with her," Farr told CNN's Don Lemon Friday night. "And I was able to comfort her the same way that she had comforted me so many times in my life."

"With my father, we couldn't do that, because he was in isolation," Farr said.

He says his family was able to say goodbye to his father, Marvin James Farr, virtually, the morning before he died.

"I'm glad I got to see him one last time, to tell him how much I loved him, how much he mattered to me. But in that moment, what you want to be able to do is you want to be able to reach out and hold his hand, to touch him, to spend as much time with him as you can."

Farr's story echoes the experiences of thousands of other families across the US who have had to say a final goodbye to parents, siblings and other family members through a device because of Covid-19 isolation protocols. More than 278,900 Americans have died since the pandemic's start.

Farr says it was the building anger, fear, sorrow and frustration that led him to write a powerful obituary for his father, highlighting the toll of the pandemic and some Americans' rejection of public safety measures like face masks.

"He was preceded in death by more than 260,000 Americans infected with Covid-19. He died in a room not his own, being cared for by people dressed in confusing and frightening ways. He died with Covid-19 and his final days were harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary," an excerpt from the obituary, read aloud by Lemon, said.

His father, 81, was a veterinarian, Farr wrote. The science that guided his father's professional life has now "been disparaged and abandoned by so many of the same people who depended on his knowledge," he wrote.

It is "strange," Farr told Lemon, that some Americans seem to deny the science touted by leading health experts in this pandemic.

He says when he was growing up, he remembers medical professionals were highly respected, and doctors and nurses in his hometown were deemed some of the most important members of the community. Now, those same people who are "putting their own lives at risk" are attacked on social media.

"It's unfathomable to me, it violates everything I feel like I learned growing up about decency and care for others," he said. "And those are lessons I learned from my father."

His father, he wrote, was "born into an America recovering from the Great Depression and about to face World War 2, times of loss and sacrifice difficult for most of us to imagine. Americans would be asked to ration essential supplies and send their children around the world to fight and die in wars of unfathomable destruction."

"He died in a world where many of his fellow Americans refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another," he wrote.

In many ways, Farr told Lemon, he felt his father's death was political.

"When our local city councils, when our state legislatures, when they are refusing to enact policies that can protect people, they've made political decisions that result in people like my father dying the way that they are."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 338973

Reported Deaths: 3904
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin711921153
Ramsey29902526
Dakota23961202
Anoka23888238
Washington15094125
Stearns14679126
St. Louis9771126
Scott909461
Wright864248
Olmsted723237
Sherburne627247
Clay535562
Carver519215
Kandiyohi450430
Rice438439
Blue Earth436217
Crow Wing389540
Otter Tail346426
Chisago338117
Benton326356
Nobles317134
Winona300632
Douglas288241
Mower279123
Polk275229
Morrison251531
McLeod240121
Lyon236312
Beltrami234518
Goodhue226333
Becker224721
Steele21478
Itasca210624
Isanti206919
Carlton205618
Todd191714
Nicollet174926
Mille Lacs166034
Freeborn16517
Le Sueur160612
Brown158915
Cass154712
Meeker149012
Pine14838
Waseca145311
Roseau13357
Martin127322
Hubbard121329
Wabasha11431
Redwood106620
Chippewa9999
Renville98630
Cottonwood9674
Dodge9401
Watonwan9184
Wadena8797
Sibley8484
Rock84710
Houston8134
Aitkin81030
Fillmore7780
Pipestone77718
Pennington7339
Yellow Medicine71612
Kanabec70914
Swift65610
Murray6265
Faribault6223
Pope5811
Clearwater56510
Marshall55010
Jackson5461
Stevens5444
Lake4578
Wilkin4325
Koochiching4286
Lac qui Parle4254
Unassigned41659
Lincoln3901
Norman3758
Big Stone3482
Mahnomen3255
Grant3066
Kittson2589
Red Lake2363
Traverse1592
Lake of the Woods1091
Cook830

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 240163

Reported Deaths: 2633
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk35388352
Linn14908170
Scott1196795
Black Hawk11350149
Woodbury10820140
Johnson993840
Dubuque9547100
Story707625
Pottawattamie692676
Dallas669860
Sioux386929
Webster381739
Cerro Gordo375552
Marshall363551
Clinton351046
Buena Vista318814
Muscatine311672
Des Moines306323
Warren300617
Plymouth293845
Wapello269872
Jones238419
Jasper233346
Lee231621
Marion215324
Carroll206426
Bremer204113
Henry19718
Crawford184316
Benton176923
Tama158042
Jackson152717
Washington152116
Delaware149022
Boone148012
Dickinson146312
Mahaska136028
Wright13297
Clay12806
Buchanan125110
Hardin124512
Hamilton120715
Kossuth12009
Page11995
Clayton117610
Cedar116014
Harrison114932
Floyd112923
Mills112210
Fayette111812
Calhoun11027
Winneshiek109714
Butler108511
Lyon108210
Poweshiek104314
Iowa102014
Cherokee9784
Winnebago96625
Hancock9308
Chickasaw9246
Sac9189
Allamakee91213
Louisa90822
Grundy90014
Union8668
Cass86126
Mitchell84610
Appanoose83414
Humboldt8286
Shelby81514
Guthrie80115
Emmet79426
Jefferson7766
Franklin76821
Madison7585
Unassigned7230
Palo Alto6795
Keokuk6718
Pocahontas6064
Howard5889
Ida56016
Osceola5512
Greene5472
Montgomery53111
Clarke5144
Davis50011
Taylor4823
Adair47210
Monroe46913
Monona4648
Worth3901
Fremont3883
Van Buren3845
Lucas3536
Decatur3460
Audubon3122
Wayne3097
Ringgold2512
Adams1882
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
A Quiet Weekend Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

House votes to end federal marijuana ban

Image

Officials Concerned Over Spread of COVID-19 in Long-Term Care Facilities

Image

Federal passage of marijuana measure could change drug landscape

Image

Three major fires in 24 hours

Image

Local hockey teams adjust with no ice time

Image

Mayo Civic Center houses homeless

Image

Concern over spread of COVID-19 in long term care facilities

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Middle school students hold gift card drive

Image

Douglas Trail Weather Hit

Community Events