Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A Jewish doctor who treated a patient with Nazi tattoos says the pandemic has tested his compassion

Dr. Taylor Nichols speaks to CNN's John Berman about his experience as a Jewish doctor providing care to an ill patient who had multiple Nazi tattoos.

Posted: Dec 4, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: Dec 4, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Dr. Taylor Nichols has faced hate in the emergency room before. He's treated racist patients, and each time the Jewish physician has dipped into his well of compassion to do his job.

Until a possible Covid-19 patient challenged the way he does his job.

The patient's skin was covered in Nazi tattoos, including a large swastika on his chest. Critically ill by the time he arrived by ambulance, the patient asked Nichols not to let him die.

Nichols and his team, which included a Black nurse and an Asian respiratory therapist, geared up to intubate him, which is high-risk during the Covid-19 pandemic because it may expose health care workers to infectious droplets. And when he wondered if the man with Nazi tattoos would've cared about his life if the roles were reversed, he hesitated.

"The pandemic has worn on me, and my mantra isn't having the same impact in the moment," Nichols tweeted earlier this week. "All this time soldiering on against the headwinds, gladiators in the pit. And I realize that maybe I'm not OK."

The compassion and commitment to his patients Nichols needs to do his job has waned during the pandemic, he told CNN's John Berman in a Friday appearance on "New Day."

While he said he's grateful he got the wake-up call, he worries for the mental health of his fellow frontline workers who may not have confronted their pandemic-induced stress.

"I was struck by the impact that this had on me, that I never really faced that kind of hesitation before in my career," he told CNN.

Working in one of the hardest-hit states

When previous ethical dilemmas with patients arose, Nichols said he reserved judgment and focused on treating the patient to the best of his ability.

"With this patient, I really didn't have an opportunity to talk to them," he said. "I was left only with the impact that that symbol had on me. It's a symbol of hate. It challenged me a bit."

He said he reacted with ambivalence partly due to the stress of the pandemic, which has put immense strain on health care workers and facilities. PPE shortages and low ICU capacity has made the challenge of keeping patients -- and themselves -- safe even more difficult for physicians like Nichols.

Nichols works in California, which leads the country in Covid-19 cases at nearly 1.29 million. Part of what makes his job exceedingly difficult, he said, is the fact that vaccines are nearly ready for the first round of distribution. Every death and every illness between now and the widespread distribution of vaccines is "that much more heartbreaking," he said.

Though his interaction with the patient shook him, Nichols said he's committed to providing the best care to any patient who needs it. His well of compassion hasn't gone dry. But he hopes other health care workers examine the extreme stress they've been under since the pandemic began in March like he has.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 333626

Reported Deaths: 3843
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin700691145
Ramsey29459521
Dakota23564198
Anoka23541236
Washington14864125
Stearns14564125
St. Louis9549121
Scott896460
Wright847548
Olmsted714637
Sherburne618746
Clay529960
Carver509715
Kandiyohi440828
Rice432338
Blue Earth431217
Crow Wing383339
Otter Tail338925
Chisago334516
Benton322753
Nobles316032
Winona297832
Douglas283040
Mower274823
Polk271527
Morrison246731
McLeod233721
Lyon232812
Beltrami230718
Goodhue222932
Becker221521
Steele21038
Itasca206324
Isanti203917
Carlton201417
Todd190314
Nicollet172126
Mille Lacs164632
Freeborn16227
Le Sueur157012
Brown156115
Cass153511
Pine14498
Meeker144812
Waseca143411
Roseau13035
Martin124721
Hubbard119729
Wabasha11301
Redwood104620
Chippewa9808
Renville95530
Cottonwood9454
Dodge9311
Watonwan8944
Wadena8637
Sibley8404
Rock8249
Houston8004
Aitkin79930
Fillmore7690
Pipestone76518
Pennington7058
Yellow Medicine69612
Kanabec68614
Swift63610
Murray6124
Faribault6093
Pope5721
Clearwater55410
Marshall5459
Stevens5403
Jackson5321
Lake4518
Koochiching4216
Wilkin4175
Lac qui Parle4124
Lincoln3811
Unassigned38159
Norman3718
Big Stone3392
Mahnomen3225
Grant2986
Kittson2518
Red Lake2303
Traverse1531
Lake of the Woods1071
Cook800

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 237371

Reported Deaths: 2571
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk34873347
Linn14787169
Scott1184692
Black Hawk11288147
Woodbury10763137
Johnson985939
Dubuque947999
Story701924
Pottawattamie682474
Dallas661260
Sioux383829
Webster378339
Cerro Gordo373252
Marshall360950
Clinton345645
Buena Vista316614
Muscatine305172
Des Moines300623
Warren294115
Plymouth287044
Wapello265072
Jones237118
Jasper231546
Lee228719
Marion211922
Carroll204325
Bremer202713
Henry19367
Crawford183116
Benton175423
Tama157442
Jackson151117
Washington150216
Delaware147621
Dickinson145812
Boone144912
Mahaska133928
Wright13107
Clay12505
Buchanan123410
Hardin122812
Hamilton119514
Page11925
Kossuth11768
Clayton115510
Cedar114614
Harrison113432
Floyd111921
Mills11129
Calhoun10987
Fayette109812
Lyon10769
Butler10748
Winneshiek105513
Poweshiek103714
Iowa101414
Cherokee9674
Winnebago96325
Chickasaw9195
Hancock9138
Sac9068
Louisa90122
Grundy89514
Allamakee88413
Cass84725
Union8437
Mitchell8429
Appanoose81613
Humboldt8125
Shelby80511
Emmet79026
Guthrie78315
Franklin76421
Jefferson7635
Madison7265
Unassigned7090
Palo Alto6744
Keokuk6567
Pocahontas6024
Howard5859
Ida54915
Osceola5461
Greene5422
Montgomery51411
Clarke5064
Davis4839
Taylor4833
Monona4567
Adair4539
Monroe45113
Worth3881
Fremont3823
Van Buren3815
Decatur3410
Lucas3416
Audubon3112
Wayne3087
Ringgold2432
Adams1812
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
More sunshine heading into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/4

Image

13 homes evacuated due to Albert Lea blaze

Image

Property Taxes to Decrease for Most Olmsted County Homeowners

Image

Property Tax Decrease in Olmsted County

Image

MSHSL announces return to participation plan for winter, spring sports

Image

Improvements to Highway 14 corridor

Image

A plan for dangerous Highway 14

Image

Albert Lea fire claims warehouse

Image

Massive warehouse fire in Albert Lea

Image

Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast

Community Events