Funeral homes across the country are scrambling to keep up with the soaring coronavirus death toll. In El Paso, Texas, the city's largest funeral home, Sunset Funeral Homes, has far exceeded its average annual number of services. CNN's Brooke Baldwin speaks with manager Jose Amezcua about how the pandemic changed their operations.

Posted: Dec 4, 2020 1:20 AM

Posted By: By Jessie Yeung and Brett McKeehan, CNN