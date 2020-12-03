Clear
BREAKING NEWS Gov. Reynolds: 172,000 Iowans could receive COVID-19 vaccination by the end of the month Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pueblo's Sunset Inn was a booming family business. Then the pandemic hit

A family-owned restaurant in Colorado is struggling to make ends meet as the pandemic continues to cut into their business. CNN's Lucy Kafanov speaks to the family owners who fear what will happen if they lose their livelihood.

Posted: Dec 3, 2020 11:40 AM
Updated: Dec 3, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Lucy Kafanov and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

For almost four decades, the Sunset Inn Bar and Grill was a thriving, beloved family-owned business in Pueblo, Colorado, famous for its version of sloppers -- a local dish -- its generosity to the community and its welcoming atmosphere, where everyone was treated like family.

Now, it's one of the many small businesses around the country struggling to stay afloat because of Covid-19.

Sales are a tiny fraction of what they were before the mandated shutdown in March. Owners Gerda and Chuck Chavez reopened in June, but had to close again when they and other family members contracted Covid-19. Now, as coronavirus cases soar, dining in at restaurants is no longer possible in the county, and business at the Sunset has slowed to a trickle of take-out orders.

Gerda's biggest fear, she told CNN, is losing everything the family had worked so hard for since coming to the country with just three suitcases decades ago.

"Losing what we (built) all these years, having to fear somebody else has it after we walk away and us not being here anymore," Gerda said, crying.

Losing Sunset would mean losing everything, her daughter Cassy Gibbons said.

"The Sunset to me is my whole family, our whole life," she said, choking up with emotion.

The eatery gained national fame when it won Travel Network's "Food Wars" contest featuring sloppers -- cheeseburgers slathered in chili -- against its crosstown rival, Don Gray's Coors Tavern, 10 years ago.

"We are famous for sloppers," Gerda said, laughing. Sometimes the crowds were so large, they had a security guard at the door to let people in when other patrons left, she said.

Just after reopening in June, Covid-19 struck close to home: 11 family members, including Gerda and Chuck, came down with the disease. All recovered, but the business still struggled.

A federal small-business grant helped for a while, but the Chavezes have since had to let most of their 22 employees go, Gerda said.

Now, Gerda is "not sleeping at night. My hair is turning gray. I'm constantly worrying about if we can pay the bills next week, next month," she said. "And it's not just me, it's my whole family."

And still, Gerda is doing what she has done every holiday season for almost 30 years: She and the family raised enough money through an auction -- online this year -- to buy at least three gifts each for 180 needy children.

The kids were her mom's biggest worry when the most recent shutdown was announced, Gibbons said.

"The first thing that my Mom said was, 'We need to hurry'" and get all the shopping done for the children, Gibbons said.

"During our hardest times, when we're wondering what's going to happen with our whole life that they've built, she's worried about making sure that these needy kids in our community are going to have a Christmas," Gibbons said.

The children have been through enough hardship during the pandemic, Gerda said. "And most of these kids, if I don't do Christmas for them, they're not going to have nothing."

The Chavez family members themselves could use a Christmas miracle.

"To not know what could happen is really frightening," Gibbons said. "It's not that they can't run a business. They've been doing it for 40 years. But it's because of the pandemic. And that's completely out of our control."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 327477

Reported Deaths: 3751
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin688981130
Ramsey28948512
Anoka23196232
Dakota23102194
Washington14590120
Stearns14314121
St. Louis9280117
Scott881056
Wright827145
Olmsted702536
Sherburne608243
Clay521359
Carver501315
Kandiyohi432024
Rice427738
Blue Earth426617
Crow Wing376237
Otter Tail332725
Chisago326914
Benton317253
Nobles313731
Winona292031
Douglas278439
Mower270623
Polk266226
Morrison241730
Lyon228712
Beltrami227518
McLeod226517
Becker217619
Goodhue216930
Steele20568
Itasca202223
Isanti199517
Carlton198417
Todd187414
Nicollet169426
Mille Lacs161231
Freeborn15966
Le Sueur153511
Brown151015
Cass149910
Pine14298
Waseca141811
Meeker139011
Roseau12475
Martin121221
Hubbard117728
Wabasha11041
Redwood101720
Chippewa9508
Cottonwood9284
Renville92729
Dodge9110
Watonwan8824
Wadena8537
Sibley8194
Rock8019
Aitkin79530
Houston7694
Fillmore7480
Pipestone74718
Kanabec67714
Yellow Medicine67612
Pennington6758
Swift6149
Murray6064
Faribault5902
Pope5641
Clearwater5389
Stevens5333
Marshall5289
Jackson5181
Lake4437
Wilkin4115
Koochiching4106
Lac qui Parle3984
Unassigned38259
Lincoln3721
Norman3638
Big Stone3332
Mahnomen3164
Grant2956
Kittson2408
Red Lake2283
Traverse1521
Lake of the Woods1021
Cook790

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 234817

Reported Deaths: 2486
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk34631341
Linn14655168
Scott1166189
Black Hawk11194139
Woodbury10622133
Johnson979337
Dubuque941594
Story698323
Pottawattamie664871
Dallas657159
Sioux380529
Webster371639
Cerro Gordo367649
Marshall357647
Clinton341444
Buena Vista313114
Des Moines298621
Muscatine298271
Warren291714
Plymouth284444
Wapello263772
Jones235917
Jasper229746
Lee225617
Marion210222
Carroll203624
Bremer200212
Henry19137
Crawford181016
Benton174023
Tama156641
Washington149715
Jackson148814
Delaware147021
Dickinson143811
Boone142412
Mahaska133328
Wright13007
Clay12254
Buchanan122010
Hardin121011
Hamilton117713
Page11664
Kossuth11608
Clayton11399
Cedar112513
Harrison110832
Floyd110219
Calhoun10907
Fayette108712
Mills10858
Lyon10619
Butler10576
Winneshiek102713
Poweshiek102013
Iowa100213
Winnebago94825
Cherokee9474
Chickasaw9084
Hancock9008
Sac8978
Louisa89321
Grundy88911
Allamakee87013
Mitchell8369
Cass83524
Union8166
Appanoose80713
Humboldt8015
Shelby79511
Emmet78626
Guthrie77115
Franklin76021
Jefferson7512
Madison7174
Unassigned7050
Palo Alto6734
Keokuk6477
Pocahontas5984
Howard5809
Osceola5411
Greene5401
Ida53013
Clarke5004
Montgomery49311
Davis4819
Taylor4773
Monona4516
Monroe45113
Adair4489
Worth3820
Van Buren3755
Fremont3743
Lucas3376
Decatur3290
Wayne3077
Audubon3052
Ringgold2382
Adams1792
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
More sunshine heading into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hogs killed in fire east of Blooming Prairie

Image

Fire at SE Minnesota hog farm

Image

Sean's Weather 12/3

Image

Lawmakers in talks of second stimulus

Image

Breweries struggling to stay in business

Image

North Iowa K-9 units getting vital training

Image

Grizzlies' Dylan Schneider commits to Augsburg

Image

SAW: John Marshall's Lilly Meister

Image

John Marshall's Katie Hurt commits to Lehigh

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Community Events