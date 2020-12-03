Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The US reports 3,100 coronavirus deaths in one day -- 20% more than previous record

CNN's Don Lemon talks with nurse Sofia Burke, whose entire household has been stricken with coronavirus.

Posted: Dec 3, 2020 3:40 AM
Updated: Dec 3, 2020 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

There were 3,157 Covid-19 deaths reported Wednesday -- an all-time high for the pandemic -- and health care systems are struggling to support the weight of worsening impacts.

The more recent death toll is an increase of about 20% from the previous record of 2,603 set on April 15. Over the course of the pandemic, 273,799 people in the US have died of the virus and more than 13.9 million have been infected, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The record comes as the US suffers climbing cases and hospitalizations that mirror the devastation of the spring but that health experts warn will get even worse further into winter.

The surge has pushed records set one day to be broken the next. The spike in coronavirus deaths came on the same day the number of people hospitalized broke 100,000, according to the Covid Tracking Project. The number of hospitalizations had been steadily growing over the course of last month, setting records nearly every day since November 10, and experts worry health care systems will soon feel the strain.

The 911 emergency call system is "at a breaking point," the American Ambulance Association, which represents all of the nation's ambulance services, said in a letter Wednesday.

"Without additional relief, it seems likely to break, even as we enter the third surge of the virus in the Mid-West and West," the letter said.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention top official said Wednesday things aren't likely to look better for hospitals any time soon.

"The reality is December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they're going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation, largely because of the stress that's going to be put on our health care system," said Dr. Robert Redfield.

Los Angeles tells residents to 'cancel everything'

States across the US are racing to catch up with the skyrocketing number of coronavirus hospitalizations.

If the coronavirus continues to spread at its current, unprecedented rate, Los Angeles will run out of hospital beds by Christmas, Mayor Eric Garcetti warned in a news conference Wednesday, calling on residents to "hunker down" and "cancel everything" to help stop the spread of the virus.

"The public health condition of our city is as dire as it was in March in the earliest days of this pandemic," he said, adding that the number of daily coronavirus infections in Los Angeles has tripled since early November and hospitalizations are at a new peak.

In the Southwest region of Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday there are no staffed ICU beds available.

"While case numbers may have dipped slightly, the strain on our hospitals and health care workers has not," she said.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Nevada have been climbing daily since November, with few exceptions, and were at a peak Wednesday with 1,652 people hospitalized, the state's dashboard shows.

100 million could be vaccinated by February

There may still be ways to go before the wider public has access to a coronavirus vaccine, but developments are moving quickly.

By February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated against coronavirus, Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed, said Wednesday.

"All the investments we have made in scaling up and starting to stockpile manufacturing of the vaccines allow us to stay confident that we will be able to distribute 20 million vaccines, enough to vaccinate 20 million people in the US in December," Slaoui said in a news briefing.

The United States has said if both Pfizer and Moderna win US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization in December, they could distribute 40 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the month. Each vaccine requires two doses, so that's enough to fully vaccinate 20 million people.

Slaoui said he expected 60 million more vaccines by the end of January.

An FDA panel is expected to meet about whether to authorize the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine candidates on December 10 and December 17, respectively.

Assuming the vaccines are authorized, the first shipments could happen December 15 and 22, respectively, according to a document from the federal government's Operation Warp Speed.

A CDC panel recommended Tuesday that heath care and long-term care workers get inoculated first.

Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA's vaccine advisory group, said Wednesday that technology could help ramp up vaccine production enough to cover the global population.

"You really can, I think, in a couple years, be able to make enough vaccines to vaccinate 7 billion people," he said. "There's no reason to think that couldn't happen."

Vaccine trials for children set for 2021

Though vaccines are on the way, they have only been studied in adults and children older than 12.

Trials for younger children could start early next year, Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, said Wednesday. We "very definitely need to get there," Collins told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

"We will want to, shortly after the first of the year, also find out does this work for younger children because we know they can be infected and they can pass this along," he said.

"So that is a next sort of level of test that's going to need to be done in a ... vaccine trial in order to be sure that the vaccine is safe and effective in that group," he said.

"We think it will be, but we want to be sure," said Collins.

As of November 19, the latest data available, nearly 1.2 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic's start. And over just two weeks -- between November 5 to November 19 -- the number of child cases increased by 28%, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

Children now represent nearly 12% of all Covid-19 cases in the country.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 322312

Reported Deaths: 3674
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin679131121
Ramsey28517507
Anoka22841228
Dakota22657192
Washington14370117
Stearns14131117
St. Louis9086112
Scott866755
Wright806644
Olmsted690534
Sherburne608243
Clay514157
Carver492715
Kandiyohi428523
Rice422937
Blue Earth421316
Crow Wing371234
Otter Tail326323
Chisago320413
Nobles311730
Benton308851
Winona288131
Douglas271638
Mower267423
Polk263525
Morrison237829
Lyon224611
Beltrami223518
McLeod221315
Goodhue212328
Becker211616
Steele20227
Itasca197123
Isanti196317
Carlton193516
Todd185214
Nicollet165526
Mille Lacs158831
Freeborn15646
Le Sueur150111
Cass148010
Brown147215
Pine14168
Waseca140611
Meeker135610
Roseau12234
Martin119420
Hubbard117127
Wabasha10871
Redwood99619
Chippewa9347
Renville91329
Cottonwood9084
Dodge8880
Watonwan8714
Wadena8316
Sibley8094
Rock7939
Aitkin78830
Pipestone74318
Houston7344
Fillmore7320
Pennington6698
Yellow Medicine66812
Kanabec65813
Swift6068
Murray6013
Faribault5802
Pope5571
Clearwater5348
Stevens5303
Marshall5149
Jackson5061
Lake4336
Koochiching4056
Wilkin4005
Lac qui Parle3963
Unassigned39559
Lincoln3681
Norman3577
Big Stone3282
Mahnomen3074
Grant2886
Kittson2338
Red Lake2223
Traverse1501
Lake of the Woods1021
Cook780

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 231742

Reported Deaths: 2418
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk34208339
Linn14513166
Scott1153087
Black Hawk11130137
Woodbury10484130
Johnson971337
Dubuque934293
Story689222
Pottawattamie650571
Dallas647657
Sioux375126
Webster369936
Cerro Gordo362548
Marshall354146
Clinton339044
Buena Vista309214
Muscatine296269
Des Moines292021
Warren287314
Plymouth278742
Wapello258572
Jones234417
Jasper226744
Marion208322
Lee207217
Carroll201222
Bremer198412
Henry18707
Crawford179016
Benton172821
Tama156240
Jackson147413
Washington146815
Delaware145621
Dickinson141311
Boone140411
Mahaska131127
Wright12877
Buchanan120910
Clay12004
Hardin118610
Hamilton116510
Page11534
Clayton11328
Cedar111113
Kossuth11027
Harrison110130
Calhoun10887
Floyd108017
Fayette107610
Mills10697
Lyon10578
Butler10466
Poweshiek101013
Winneshiek101013
Iowa98813
Winnebago93824
Cherokee9184
Sac8868
Chickasaw8834
Louisa88318
Hancock8827
Grundy87911
Allamakee85011
Cass82224
Mitchell8115
Appanoose80412
Humboldt7955
Union7886
Shelby78111
Emmet77124
Guthrie76815
Franklin74521
Jefferson7342
Madison7084
Unassigned6960
Palo Alto6594
Keokuk6287
Pocahontas5844
Howard5659
Greene5381
Osceola5381
Ida52313
Clarke4944
Montgomery48611
Davis4779
Taylor4713
Monroe45013
Adair4448
Monona4444
Worth3730
Fremont3693
Van Buren3655
Lucas3356
Decatur3240
Wayne3047
Audubon3012
Ringgold2312
Adams1712
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
More sunshine heading into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa K-9 units getting vital training

Image

Grizzlies' Dylan Schneider commits to Augsburg

Image

SAW: John Marshall's Lilly Meister

Image

John Marshall's Katie Hurt commits to Lehigh

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

CDC Updates Quarantine Guidance

Image

Rochester Organizations Provide Free Meals for Families of Soldiers

Image

Lung cancer screening program at MercyOne North Iowa

Image

Rochester locals named on Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Image

CDC updates quarantine guidance

Community Events