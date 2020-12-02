Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Another Donald Trump presidential bid is the absolute worst case scenario for Republicans

CNN's Gary Tuchman speaks to supporters of President Trump in Georgia, who have left up their Trump-Pence signs and flags, holding onto hope that Trump can still somehow overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Posted: Dec 2, 2020 11:10 AM
Updated: Dec 2, 2020 11:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

President Donald Trump isn't even trying to be coy anymore.

"It's been an amazing four years," he told a group of guests at a White House Christmas party on Tuesday night. "We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years."

That pretty much says it all -- especially when you consider that there's reporting out there that suggests Trump may well announce his 2024 candidacy on the same day that Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

And that is an absolute disaster for the Republican Party.

To understand why, look at what happened in the 2020 election, which can be roughly summed up this way:

1) Trump lost

2) House and Senate Republicans drastically overperformed expectations

Going into Election Day, conventional wisdom -- as determined by nonpartisan political handicappers -- was that Democrats were not only poised to gain the three seats they needed to retake the Senate majority but were also likely to make double-digit gains in the House.

Instead, Republicans lost only a single Senate seat (with two runoffs in Georgia still pending) and made their own double-digit gains in the House.

While Trump has sought to claim credit for those gains -- "A lot of Senators and House Members are very happy that I came along," he tweeted on Monday, "Think I'll stick around for awhile!" -- the opposite is actually true, according to some other smart Republican observers.

They argue that what the 2020 election revealed was this: America is still a center-right country. Voters couldn't stomach Trump but they liked the idea of divided government with Republicans having control of some of the levers of government.

Read this way -- and I think it is the right way to read it -- the 2020 election was a rejection of Trump but not of Republicans more broadly. If anything, voters in downballot races embraced Republican candidates even while breaking from Trump. (Republicans' strength in state legislative races affirm this general trend.)

In theory then, if Trump stepped off the stage, Republicans would be in pretty good shape. Sure, they'd have a contested and contentious fight to see who the right person is to represent the party in 2024 but it would, generally speaking, be a fight between politicians who can be fit somewhere into the traditional spectrum.

From Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton on the far right to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in the center-ish, the party would spend the next few years choosing which brand of Republicanism or conservatism they preferred. But the debate would, largely, be about policy -- immigration, health care etc. -- and tone. It would not be first and foremost about personality.

To be clear: There's no question that for some swing voters, the residual cloud left by Trump to hang over the party would be a problem. The capitulation of the GOP (and its principles) at the altar of Trump's cult of personality over the past four years would still have consequences for plenty of people.

But with Trump not in contention in 2024, the ambitious 2024 candidates could make the "let's leave the past in the past" argument -- focusing instead on traditional GOP messages like small government, lower taxes and national security while casting Democrats as beholden to their liberal extremes.

Which, again, if 2020 is any indication, can and does work!

All of that goes out the window if Trump is in the 2024 race. Trump would be, without question, the clear favorite for the presidential nomination and, as such, would suck up virtually all of the oxygen within the party. Even if somehow he lost, the race would revolve around him. The working dynamic of the contest -- assuming any serious Republicans attempted to challenge him -- would be Trump vs anti-Trump. Any discussion of policy or the future of the Republican Party would be subsumed by what we have had the last four years: One long conversation that can be summed up by "Did you see what he just tweeted?!?!?"

Unfortunately for Republicans, we know where that ends. In a loss at the presidential level. Because while voters seem perfectly comfortable sending Republicans to Congress and their state legislatures, not enough of them feel that same way about Trump.

Which means that if Trump runs in 2024, the Republican Party will be frozen in a sort of stasis -- unable to get beyond a person who they know is not only very unlikely to command a majority of the country's votes in the next presidential election but also who will continue to do damage to the party brand along the way.

What if Trump somehow changes his approach, chastened by his 2020 loss? That will never happen. Not just because Trump has proven time and time again over the last five years that he only has one political gear but also because he will never actually concede he lost this election -- meaning that, in his mind, no adjustments need to be made.

Insanity is, by one definition, doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

Which, well, is what Republicans will be forced to do if Trump, as he seems set to do, announces another run for president.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 322312

Reported Deaths: 3674
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin679131121
Ramsey28517507
Anoka22841228
Dakota22657192
Washington14370117
Stearns14131117
St. Louis9086112
Scott866755
Wright806644
Olmsted690534
Sherburne608243
Clay514157
Carver492715
Kandiyohi428523
Rice422937
Blue Earth421316
Crow Wing371234
Otter Tail326323
Chisago320413
Nobles311730
Benton308851
Winona288131
Douglas271638
Mower267423
Polk263525
Morrison237829
Lyon224611
Beltrami223518
McLeod221315
Goodhue212328
Becker211616
Steele20227
Itasca197123
Isanti196317
Carlton193516
Todd185214
Nicollet165526
Mille Lacs158831
Freeborn15646
Le Sueur150111
Cass148010
Brown147215
Pine14168
Waseca140611
Meeker135610
Roseau12234
Martin119420
Hubbard117127
Wabasha10871
Redwood99619
Chippewa9347
Renville91329
Cottonwood9084
Dodge8880
Watonwan8714
Wadena8316
Sibley8094
Rock7939
Aitkin78830
Pipestone74318
Houston7344
Fillmore7320
Pennington6698
Yellow Medicine66812
Kanabec65813
Swift6068
Murray6013
Faribault5802
Pope5571
Clearwater5348
Stevens5303
Marshall5149
Jackson5061
Lake4336
Koochiching4056
Wilkin4005
Lac qui Parle3963
Unassigned39559
Lincoln3681
Norman3577
Big Stone3282
Mahnomen3074
Grant2886
Kittson2338
Red Lake2223
Traverse1501
Lake of the Woods1021
Cook780

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 231742

Reported Deaths: 2418
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk34208339
Linn14513166
Scott1153087
Black Hawk11130137
Woodbury10484130
Johnson971337
Dubuque934293
Story689222
Pottawattamie650571
Dallas647657
Sioux375126
Webster369936
Cerro Gordo362548
Marshall354146
Clinton339044
Buena Vista309214
Muscatine296269
Des Moines292021
Warren287314
Plymouth278742
Wapello258572
Jones234417
Jasper226744
Marion208322
Lee207217
Carroll201222
Bremer198412
Henry18707
Crawford179016
Benton172821
Tama156240
Jackson147413
Washington146815
Delaware145621
Dickinson141311
Boone140411
Mahaska131127
Wright12877
Buchanan120910
Clay12004
Hardin118610
Hamilton116510
Page11534
Clayton11328
Cedar111113
Kossuth11027
Harrison110130
Calhoun10887
Floyd108017
Fayette107610
Mills10697
Lyon10578
Butler10466
Poweshiek101013
Winneshiek101013
Iowa98813
Winnebago93824
Cherokee9184
Sac8868
Chickasaw8834
Louisa88318
Hancock8827
Grundy87911
Allamakee85011
Cass82224
Mitchell8115
Appanoose80412
Humboldt7955
Union7886
Shelby78111
Emmet77124
Guthrie76815
Franklin74521
Jefferson7342
Madison7084
Unassigned6960
Palo Alto6594
Keokuk6287
Pocahontas5844
Howard5659
Greene5381
Osceola5381
Ida52313
Clarke4944
Montgomery48611
Davis4779
Taylor4713
Monroe45013
Adair4448
Monona4444
Worth3730
Fremont3693
Van Buren3655
Lucas3356
Decatur3240
Wayne3047
Audubon3012
Ringgold2312
Adams1712
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Mason City
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: °
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Our Quiet Stretch of Weather Continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/2

Image

Supporting people with disabilities

Image

Forager Brewery donates $6,000+ to Rochester NAACP

Image

Solar power use in north Iowa

Image

Sen. Klobuchar backs bipartisan coronavirus relief proposal

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

From coach to spectator, Mayo's Madsen reflects on sons college debuts

Image

Mayo Clinic says COVID-19 spread across the Midwest appears to be steadying

Image

Mayo experts still expect another Covid-19 surge in the coming weeks

Image

Klobuchar spearheads bipartisan relief effort in Senate

Community Events