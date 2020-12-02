Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

We're at a turning point on climate change. But most countries are still choosing fossil fuels over clean energy, report says

CNN's Bill Weir explores what we can learn from Covid-19 to better prepare for the impact of the climate crisis.

Posted: Dec 2, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: Dec 2, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Helen Regan, CNN

Governments of the world are at a "critical juncture" for shaping the climate's future but are on course to produce too many fossil fuels in the decade ahead, a new report has found.

To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) -- which scientists say would avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change -- countries need to wind down their fossil fuel production by 6% every year between now and 2030, according to the 2020 Production Gap report.

Instead, countries are on track to produce an increase of 2% per year.

And as governments pour money into their economies in a bid to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, they risk locking the world into a climate disaster by investing more heavily in fossil fuel industries -- such as power, aviation, and car manufacturing, according to the new analysis from the Stockholm Environment Institute, International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), Overseas Development Institute (ODI), E3G and the UN Environment Programme.

"We find ourselves at a critical juncture at this time. While global fossil fuel production will dip sharply this year, government action and recovery measures are poised to shape our climate future," said Ploy Pattanun Achakulwisut, SEI scientist and co-author of the report.

"They could either return to pre-Covid production levels that lock-in severe climate disruption, or they could set the stage for a managed wind down of fossil fuel production."

How far out of line is fossil fuel production with climate goals?

The first Production Gap report last year found that governments are expected to produce 120% more fossil fuels by 2030 than what scientists say is permissible to keep the planet from warming 1.5°C (2.7°F) and 50% more than what we can burn to keep warming to 2°C (3.6°F). Those figures remain the same this year.

The report examines whether plans for future fossil fuel production are in line with global pledges to reduce the release of heat-trapping gases.

The findings suggest the actions of many countries don't match their words. While some say they plan to decrease their emissions, many are still investing in new fossil fuel projects.

This year, several major polluting countries pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, including the United States, Japan and South Korea, with China pledging to go carbon neutral by 2060. But there is a long road to achieve that.

The report found that from now until 2030, the global production of coal would have to decline annually by 11%, along with a 4% yearly drop in oil output and a 3% fall each year in gas extraction.

Covid-19 lockdown measures have led to short-term drops in coal, oil and gas production this year but pandemic recovery funds are disproportionately bolstering the global fossil fuel industry, rather than clean energy.

G20 governments have committed more than $233 billion in Covid-19 measures to sectors responsible for fossil fuel production and consumption. That's compared to about $150 billion to clean energy projects, the report found.

While the report highlighted some positive areas -- such as Canada's commitment of $1.8 billion toward reducing methane emissions and cleaning up oil and gas wells -- other stimulus measures have given unconditional support to fossil fuel production without social or environmental conditions.

According to the report, they include tax cuts on fossil fuel imports in Argentina, equity and loan guarantees for the Keystone XL pipeline in Canada, a rebate on coal extraction revenue due to the Indian government, a temporary tax relief package for the oil and gas industry in Norway, and reductions in oil and gas royalty rates and the weakening of environmental regulations in the United States.

"This is money that is borrowed from future generations. And if we are not thorough with how this money is invested and we keep investing in fossil fuels, we're going to give our children not only a climate that is in worse shape, but also will have wasted money," said Niklas Hagelberg, coordinator of the UNEP's subprogram on climate change.

To meet the climate goals set out in the Paris Agreement, the report's authors say policymakers must reverse this trend. The world is now at a turning point, they say, and as countries recover and rebuild, the choice for governments is to further lock societies and economies into a high-carbon system, or "build back better" toward a healthier and more resilient future.

The authors propose several policy options to rein in production, such as ending government subsidies for fossil fuels, placing limits on production and ensuring stimulus funds go to green investments.

The report also proposes how the world can equitably transition away from fossil fuels and minimize social disruption. That includes supporting workers and communities affected by decarbonization, and providing job security, training, education, and social protection.

"This year's devastating forest fires, floods, and droughts and other unfolding extreme weather events serve as powerful reminders for why we must succeed in tackling the climate crisis," Inger Andersen, UNEP's Executive Director said in a statement.

"As we seek to reboot economies following the Covid-19 pandemic, investing in low-carbon energy and infrastructure will be good for jobs, for economies, for health, and for clean air."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 322312

Reported Deaths: 3674
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin679131121
Ramsey28517507
Anoka22841228
Dakota22657192
Washington14370117
Stearns14131117
St. Louis9086112
Scott866755
Wright806644
Olmsted690534
Sherburne608243
Clay514157
Carver492715
Kandiyohi428523
Rice422937
Blue Earth421316
Crow Wing371234
Otter Tail326323
Chisago320413
Nobles311730
Benton308851
Winona288131
Douglas271638
Mower267423
Polk263525
Morrison237829
Lyon224611
Beltrami223518
McLeod221315
Goodhue212328
Becker211616
Steele20227
Itasca197123
Isanti196317
Carlton193516
Todd185214
Nicollet165526
Mille Lacs158831
Freeborn15646
Le Sueur150111
Cass148010
Brown147215
Pine14168
Waseca140611
Meeker135610
Roseau12234
Martin119420
Hubbard117127
Wabasha10871
Redwood99619
Chippewa9347
Renville91329
Cottonwood9084
Dodge8880
Watonwan8714
Wadena8316
Sibley8094
Rock7939
Aitkin78830
Pipestone74318
Houston7344
Fillmore7320
Pennington6698
Yellow Medicine66812
Kanabec65813
Swift6068
Murray6013
Faribault5802
Pope5571
Clearwater5348
Stevens5303
Marshall5149
Jackson5061
Lake4336
Koochiching4056
Wilkin4005
Lac qui Parle3963
Unassigned39559
Lincoln3681
Norman3577
Big Stone3282
Mahnomen3074
Grant2886
Kittson2338
Red Lake2223
Traverse1501
Lake of the Woods1021
Cook780

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 231742

Reported Deaths: 2418
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk34208339
Linn14513166
Scott1153087
Black Hawk11130137
Woodbury10484130
Johnson971337
Dubuque934293
Story689222
Pottawattamie650571
Dallas647657
Sioux375126
Webster369936
Cerro Gordo362548
Marshall354146
Clinton339044
Buena Vista309214
Muscatine296269
Des Moines292021
Warren287314
Plymouth278742
Wapello258572
Jones234417
Jasper226744
Marion208322
Lee207217
Carroll201222
Bremer198412
Henry18707
Crawford179016
Benton172821
Tama156240
Jackson147413
Washington146815
Delaware145621
Dickinson141311
Boone140411
Mahaska131127
Wright12877
Buchanan120910
Clay12004
Hardin118610
Hamilton116510
Page11534
Clayton11328
Cedar111113
Kossuth11027
Harrison110130
Calhoun10887
Floyd108017
Fayette107610
Mills10697
Lyon10578
Butler10466
Poweshiek101013
Winneshiek101013
Iowa98813
Winnebago93824
Cherokee9184
Sac8868
Chickasaw8834
Louisa88318
Hancock8827
Grundy87911
Allamakee85011
Cass82224
Mitchell8115
Appanoose80412
Humboldt7955
Union7886
Shelby78111
Emmet77124
Guthrie76815
Franklin74521
Jefferson7342
Madison7084
Unassigned6960
Palo Alto6594
Keokuk6287
Pocahontas5844
Howard5659
Greene5381
Osceola5381
Ida52313
Clarke4944
Montgomery48611
Davis4779
Taylor4713
Monroe45013
Adair4448
Monona4444
Worth3730
Fremont3693
Van Buren3655
Lucas3356
Decatur3240
Wayne3047
Audubon3012
Ringgold2312
Adams1712
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Mason City
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: °
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Our Quiet Stretch of Weather Continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/2

Image

Supporting people with disabilities

Image

Forager Brewery donates $6,000+ to Rochester NAACP

Image

Solar power use in north Iowa

Image

Sen. Klobuchar backs bipartisan coronavirus relief proposal

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

From coach to spectator, Mayo's Madsen reflects on sons college debuts

Image

Mayo Clinic says COVID-19 spread across the Midwest appears to be steadying

Image

Mayo experts still expect another Covid-19 surge in the coming weeks

Image

Klobuchar spearheads bipartisan relief effort in Senate

Community Events