Health care workers and long-term care facility residents should get Covid-19 vaccine first, CDC vaccine advisers say

A CDC panel voted 13-1 to recommend health care workers and residents of long term care facilities will be the first recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available. Wolf Blitzer discusses with CNN's Nick Watt and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 6:30 PM
Updated: Dec 1, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 13-1 on Tuesday to recommend that both health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities be first in line for any coronavirus vaccines that get emergency authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices voted to include both groups in what they're calling Phase 1a of the CDC's coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.

"Long term care facility residents are defined as adults who reside in facilities that provide a variety of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently," the CDC said.

"Health care personnel are defined as paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure or infectious materials."

The CDC says long-term care facility residents account for 6% of coronavirus cases and 40% of coronavirus deaths in the United States. More than 240,000 health care workers have been infected with coronavirus and 858 have died, the CDC says.

The single vote against the recommendation came from Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot of Vanderbilt University, who said she was worried that the vaccine had not been studied in residents of long-term care facilities.

"We hope it works and we hope it's safe. That concerns me on many levels," Talbot told the meeting.

Later, she added: "I have no reservations for health care workers taking this vaccine."

Early data on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines suggest both are safe and highly effective, with both preventing 95% of symptomatic infections in the people who have volunteered to test them according to the companies.

Dr. Jose Romero, who chairs ACIP, said he believed long-term care facility residents are at exceptional risk.

"Our discussions have been transparent and our motives have been clear," Romero said after the vote.

"We see the growing number of health care providers that have become infected, some of which have, unfortunately, passed away," added Romero, who is secretary for health for the Arkansas Department of Health.

"I believe my vote reflects maximum benefit, minimum harm, promoting justice and mitigating that health inequalities that exist with regard to distribution of this vaccine."

Dr. Robert Atmar of the Baylor College of Medicine said he initially had qualms about putting long-term care facility residents in the first group.

"Ultimately, I was persuaded by the tremendous burden in terms of mortality and hospitalizations that the residents of these facilities bear, the remarkable efficacy that has initially been reported and that ultimately we will have a chance to review ... and the plans for monitoring of safety in this population and the extra mile that will be pursued to make sure that the residents and their families will be fully informed about the amount of evidence that is available before the residents receive the vaccine."

The next meeting will come after the FDA's advisers, known as the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee or VRBPAC, meet on December 10 to decide on Pfizer's application for an EUA, said ACIP's executive secretary, Dr. Amanda Cohn.

"We anticipate that the next ACIP meeting will occur sometime after the VRPBAC meeting," Cohn said. ACIP will vote to recommend whether any vaccine the FDA authorizes should actually be given to anyone in the United States.

The CDC and ACIP are considering a four-phase plan for allocating vaccines eventually. Phases 1b and 1c will likely include essential workers such as food production workers who are at high risk of infection, as well as emergency personnel and perhaps people at highest risk of coronavirus complications and death.

The federal government anticipates that 40 million doses of vaccine could be available in the United States by the end of December if both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are approved.

But all 40 million doses would not be available right away, the CDC's Dr. Sara Oliver told Tuesday's meeting.

"We expect a constrained supply environment," Oliver said.

Oliver said the CDC expects between 5 million and 10 million doses will become available each week for the first few months as vaccine makers ramp up manufacturing.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 318763

Reported Deaths: 3652
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin673361116
Ramsey28256505
Anoka22583228
Dakota22414190
Washington14207116
Stearns13976117
St. Louis8991112
Scott859755
Wright795543
Olmsted681134
Sherburne601541
Clay508957
Carver486215
Kandiyohi420522
Rice419237
Blue Earth418016
Crow Wing364034
Otter Tail321723
Chisago315612
Nobles309930
Benton305751
Winona284830
Douglas266837
Mower265823
Polk261224
Morrison233829
Lyon223011
Beltrami219218
McLeod217914
Becker209416
Goodhue208428
Steele19917
Isanti194217
Itasca193923
Carlton191316
Todd182514
Nicollet164026
Mille Lacs157031
Freeborn15546
Le Sueur148811
Cass146010
Brown145715
Waseca139811
Pine13958
Meeker13289
Roseau12194
Martin117420
Hubbard115725
Wabasha10781
Redwood97919
Chippewa9147
Cottonwood8964
Renville89529
Dodge8700
Watonwan8634
Wadena8156
Sibley8004
Rock7889
Aitkin77830
Pipestone74118
Fillmore7240
Houston7134
Yellow Medicine66512
Pennington6638
Kanabec62713
Swift5998
Murray5953
Faribault5732
Pope5531
Clearwater5268
Stevens5243
Marshall5059
Jackson4961
Lake4326
Koochiching3996
Wilkin3925
Lac qui Parle3863
Unassigned38559
Lincoln3651
Norman3537
Big Stone3242
Mahnomen3044
Grant2806
Kittson2298
Red Lake2163
Traverse1491
Lake of the Woods1011
Cook770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 229327

Reported Deaths: 2395
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk33896336
Linn14340166
Scott1132587
Black Hawk10968137
Woodbury10428129
Johnson964137
Dubuque927491
Story684522
Pottawattamie644070
Dallas641757
Sioux372725
Webster363936
Cerro Gordo359046
Marshall351246
Clinton333844
Buena Vista307314
Muscatine293469
Des Moines291620
Warren283214
Plymouth277142
Wapello257372
Jones233615
Jasper224344
Marion206821
Lee205017
Carroll199922
Bremer196712
Henry18417
Crawford176916
Benton171821
Tama154940
Jackson146513
Washington146215
Delaware144921
Dickinson140311
Boone138311
Mahaska127927
Wright12706
Clay11924
Buchanan118510
Hardin116510
Page11524
Hamilton11429
Clayton11238
Cedar109313
Harrison108630
Kossuth10847
Calhoun10757
Mills10647
Floyd106216
Fayette105610
Lyon10538
Butler10266
Poweshiek99713
Winneshiek98413
Iowa97612
Winnebago93124
Cherokee9014
Hancock8737
Sac8738
Grundy87111
Louisa86818
Chickasaw8664
Allamakee82811
Cass81823
Mitchell8035
Appanoose79912
Humboldt7855
Union7796
Shelby77311
Emmet76824
Guthrie76315
Franklin74321
Jefferson7252
Unassigned6950
Madison6924
Palo Alto6574
Keokuk6157
Pocahontas5644
Howard5619
Osceola5341
Greene5310
Ida50013
Clarke4904
Davis4739
Montgomery47011
Taylor4673
Monroe44712
Adair4418
Monona4402
Worth3690
Fremont3663
Van Buren3615
Lucas3296
Decatur3200
Wayne3027
Audubon3002
Ringgold2202
Adams1712
