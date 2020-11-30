Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The Ghanaian musician who helped put West African music on the world map

Ebo Taylor's signature Ghanaian highlife has influenced the West African music topping international charts today. At 84 years old, Taylor is still making music.

Posted: Nov 30, 2020 5:30 PM
Updated: Nov 30, 2020 5:30 PM
Posted By: Ekow Barnes, CNN

Ebo Taylor became one of Ghana's major prolific musicians in the 1950s and '60s, making his signature Ghanaian highlife that influenced the father of afrobeat, Fela Kuti.

As highlife and afrobeat music has entered the global stage, Taylor's work has been sampled by international R&B artist Usher on his 2010 track "She Don't Know," featuring rapper Ludacris, and by Canadian hip-hop duo Ghetto Concept on their 1992 track "Certified." His influence can also be seen in afrobeat's clubbier offshoot, afrobeats (with an "s"), which has hit international charts through West African acts like Wizkid, who has collaborated with artists including Drake and Major Lazer.

And Taylor is still recording new material at age 84.

"Uncle Ebo," as he's known by locals in Saltpond, the small Ghanaian fishing town he's called home since birth, has spent most of this year in his home studio observing Covid-19 protocols and recording new material for his third studio album in 10 years.

Since the release of his 2010 album "Love and Death," as well as his collaboration with the Berlin-based Afrobeat Academy in 2011, Taylor's international profile has been raised. In 2017, the release of Ghana funk anthem "Come Along," made DJ playlists globally, according to Taylor. But Taylor's newfound global fame is the culmination of his own influence on West African music since the early 1960s.

West African roots

Born in 1936, Taylor grew up listening to the highlife music that has always been at the heart of his style, which fuses jazz elements with traditional highlife for a groovier sound. "I was inspired by the pioneering saxophonist and trumpeter E.T. Mensah and his band The Tempos," he said in a recent interview in Saltpond.

Taylor joined the Stargazers, a highlife band led by saxophonist Teddy Osei and drummer Sol Amarfio (who would both go on to form the legendary British-based Afro rock band, Osibisa) shortly after leaving college. In 1962, Taylor moved to London to study music at the Eric Gilder School of Music with funding from a government cultural program instituted by Ghana's first prime minister and president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who secured independence for Ghana from British rule. It was in London that Taylor first met and collaborated with Nigerian saxophonist Peter King and Afrobeat legend Kuti.

"Fela used to come to my apartment in Willesden quite often and we'd spend hours playing records," Taylor said. "When he came to Ghana in '67, he drove to Cape Coast to see me and we spent the afternoon talking about African Unity."

Taylor credits Kuti with pushing him, and others, to compose distinctly African music. "​He (Fela) never understood why as Africans we like playing jazz; he wanted us to be ourselves, be original and tell our stories," Taylor said.

After moving back to Ghana in 1965, Taylor became the in-house guitarist, arranger and producer for the influential Ghanaian record label Essiebons, founded by music producer Dick Essilfie-Bondzie. It was during this period that Taylor recorded over 10 albums and put his stamp on projects by West African music legends like Pat Thomas, C.K. Mann and Gyedu-Blay Ambolley. The quality of Essiebons' studio and the genius of Taylor made Essiebons one of the preferred recording studios for musicians from all over West Africa. Sadly, Ghana's tumultuous political and economic environment throughout the 1970s and '80s, marked by multiple coups and government reorganizations following the ousting of Nkrumah, stifled the development of its music industry and arguably Taylor's rise to global stardom.

Global influences

Yet Taylor's influence can be seen across genres today, particularly with the emergence of afrobeats in the early 2000s, fusing afrobeat and highlife with EDM, hip-hop and reggae.

Taylor is quick to highlight the fact that the popularity of afrobeats has coincided with its embrace of authentically African arrangements and a departure from heavy hip-hop and R&B sounds which he believes could seem forced. "​The music we made was real music, it made you stop and think," he said. "It's not surprising that people are connecting with afrobeats more now that it is embracing elements from the music we made​."

Taylor won't say much about his highly anticipated new release. But it is uncharted territory for the guitarist and composer. He is working on it without support from two of his key collaborators: Essilfie-Bondzie, who became Taylor's career-long executive producer; and Tony Allen, the legendary Nigerian drummer with whom he collaborated extensively on his recent projects. Allen and Essilfie-Bondzie died within months of each other earlier this year. Taylor fondly remembers both of them and lights up as he recalls his studio sessions with Allen. "The entire studio would freeze," he said."We just couldn't understand how he was creating those sounds. Nobody knew what to expect next. It was magic."

Over the last few years, Taylor has toured extensively throughout Europe with his Saltpond City band, marshalled by his son Roy, and has been more likely to be seen playing in Amsterdam or Berlin than in Accra or Lagos.

While Taylor is likely to slow down on touring, he intends to continue making music. "It's what I love to do, it's who I am," he said. He intends to introduce his music to younger and more mainstream audiences and was keen to express his desire to collaborate with Ghanaian rappers M.anifest and Reggie Rockstone.

Like his hero Nkrumah, who Taylor believes is unique among African leaders past and present for his concern for the common man, Taylor wants to be remembered as a man of the people -- not as a rockstar. "​I want to be remembered for my music, for my art and as Ebo Taylor the man​," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 312969

Reported Deaths: 3637
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin661641115
Ramsey27766505
Anoka22149228
Dakota22015190
Washington13999115
Stearns13733116
St. Louis8747112
Scott846255
Wright775843
Olmsted665634
Sherburne587641
Clay498457
Carver474213
Blue Earth414116
Rice412836
Kandiyohi408122
Crow Wing359634
Otter Tail314322
Chisago311611
Nobles308730
Benton299451
Winona276930
Mower261623
Douglas260337
Polk256324
Morrison231629
Lyon218711
Beltrami217117
McLeod212812
Becker205415
Goodhue203228
Steele19497
Isanti190617
Itasca190423
Carlton185816
Todd181214
Nicollet162525
Mille Lacs153631
Freeborn15336
Le Sueur147011
Cass143710
Brown141315
Waseca139211
Pine13658
Meeker12879
Roseau11964
Hubbard114925
Martin113320
Wabasha10561
Redwood94619
Chippewa8877
Cottonwood8664
Renville86527
Dodge8600
Watonwan8544
Wadena8016
Sibley7934
Rock7779
Aitkin76730
Pipestone72518
Fillmore6990
Houston6984
Yellow Medicine64812
Pennington6478
Kanabec61913
Murray5873
Swift5838
Faribault5612
Pope5391
Clearwater5248
Stevens5103
Marshall4979
Unassigned49359
Jackson4881
Lake4226
Koochiching3926
Wilkin3895
Lac qui Parle3773
Lincoln3591
Norman3497
Big Stone3182
Mahnomen2964
Grant2796
Kittson2248
Red Lake2133
Traverse1481
Lake of the Woods1001
Cook720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 227398

Reported Deaths: 2368
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk33642336
Linn14352165
Scott1124986
Black Hawk10893135
Woodbury10372126
Johnson955336
Dubuque923291
Story678822
Dallas637257
Pottawattamie631970
Sioux370325
Webster358535
Cerro Gordo357144
Marshall348546
Clinton331344
Buena Vista305414
Des Moines291520
Muscatine289268
Warren281914
Plymouth276042
Wapello255772
Jones232313
Jasper217944
Marion205320
Lee203917
Carroll198422
Bremer195212
Henry18307
Crawford174616
Benton170619
Tama154340
Jackson144613
Delaware144221
Washington141314
Dickinson139210
Boone137011
Mahaska126827
Wright12456
Clay11784
Buchanan117010
Hardin115810
Page11374
Hamilton11199
Clayton11175
Cedar108413
Harrison107729
Kossuth10667
Calhoun10617
Floyd105016
Mills10487
Fayette103910
Lyon10338
Butler10216
Poweshiek99313
Winneshiek97613
Iowa95812
Winnebago93023
Hancock8677
Grundy86311
Louisa86216
Sac8608
Chickasaw8574
Cherokee8484
Allamakee81811
Cass81623
Mitchell7984
Appanoose79312
Humboldt7715
Union7706
Shelby76511
Emmet76424
Guthrie75415
Franklin73921
Jefferson7142
Madison6864
Unassigned6690
Palo Alto6554
Keokuk5997
Howard5599
Pocahontas5584
Greene5250
Osceola5241
Ida48913
Clarke4874
Davis4709
Taylor4653
Montgomery46311
Monroe44412
Adair4418
Monona4352
Worth3630
Fremont3583
Van Buren3585
Lucas3256
Decatur3170
Wayne3007
Audubon2962
Ringgold2112
Adams1702
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 13°
Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 16°
Colder Conditions To Start The Workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pandemic impact on Veterans

Image

Wreath Auction for NAMI

Image

Post-Thanksgiving testing rush expected

Image

Law Enforcement tactics for active shooters

Image

Holiday Budget advice

Image

Study Finds Systemic Inequalities During Pandemic

Image

Iowa DOT Features Covid-19 Messages

Image

Managing Vaccine Expectations

Image

Keeping Utility Bull Under Control During the Holidays

Image

11-30-2020 for bri

Community Events