Clear
BREAKING NEWS Albert Lea suspect booked into jail after Sunday's shootings, standoff; more charges likely to come Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Why Joe Biden's broken foot reveals how different his White House will be from Donald Trump's

President-elect Joe Biden has hairline fractures in his "mid-foot" and will "likely require a walking boot for several weeks," his doctor said in a statement, after Biden slipped while playing with his dog, Major. Earlier in the day, Biden's office announced he was going to be examined by an orthopedist "out of an abundance of caution" after he twisted his ankle playing with the dog. CNN's MJ Lee has more.

Posted: Nov 30, 2020 1:10 PM
Updated: Nov 30, 2020 1:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Days before Thanksgiving last year, President Donald Trump made an unannounced and previously unscheduled trip to Walter Reed medical center. The White House said the trip was for a "quick exam and labs." We still don't know why he actually went -- or what the outcome of his visit was.

On Sunday, three days after Thanksgiving this year, President-elect Joe Biden slipped and hurt his foot while playing with his dog, Major. We were quickly told -- via the traveling press pool -- that Biden was going to see his orthopedist out of an abundance of caution. Within two hours, there was a statement from Dr. Kevin O'Connor noting that Biden's foot had been X-rayed and it appeared as though he had a sprain. A CT scan was going to be conducted just to confirm the diagnosis, however.

Then, 90 minutes after that, came this, again from O'Connor: "Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging. Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks."

Notice the difference?

Now, I -- and probably you -- don't know or care all that much about Joe Biden's "lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones." But that isn't really the point.

The point is this: Transparency in matters of health and, well, everything else, is fundamental to a functioning democracy. And we have had the opposite of that for these last four years.

Go back to Trump's unannounced and still unexplained visit to Walter Reed back in November 2019.

The initial explanation, offered by White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, for the unannounced visit was this: "Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed."

Which, weird -- because the President doesn't make unscheduled visits almost anywhere, and certainly not to a hospital for tests. The White House has never offered any further explanation of the Walter Reed trip. But in a book by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt that came out last fall, he wrote this of the incident:

"In the hours leading up to Trump's trip to the hospital, word went out in the West Wing for the vice president to be on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized."

Which seems an odd precaution for a "quick exam and labs," right? Right.

Especially when you consider we know less about Trump's medical history than any previous candidate for president in the modern era.

Trump released zero medical records when he ran for president in 2016, What he did release was a letter from Dr. Harold Bornstein, his longtime personal physician, that asserted simply: "If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency. His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary." (Bornstein later distanced himself from the letter, saying that Trump effectively dictated it to him.)

Biden, who at 78 is the oldest person ever elected to a first term in the White House (he broke the record Trump set), released a summary of his medical records in late 2019. At the time, O'Connor wrote that Biden was "a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

(Worth noting: Biden occasionally bristled when questioned about his health on the campaign trail; "If you want to check my shape, let's do push-ups together man," Biden told a man in Iowa in the fall of 2019. "Let's run, let's do whatever you want to do. Let's take an IQ test.")

The transparency coming from Biden's transition team about hairline fractures in the President-elect's foot suggests that the effort by the Trump White House to actively obfuscate when asked basic questions about the President's health is over.

It's a good start. But only a start. Let's see if the President-elect and his team can stay committed to full transparency about his health in the coming years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 312969

Reported Deaths: 3637
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin661641115
Ramsey27766505
Anoka22149228
Dakota22015190
Washington13999115
Stearns13733116
St. Louis8747112
Scott846255
Wright775843
Olmsted665634
Sherburne587641
Clay498457
Carver474213
Blue Earth414116
Rice412836
Kandiyohi408122
Crow Wing359634
Otter Tail314322
Chisago311611
Nobles308730
Benton299451
Winona276930
Mower261623
Douglas260337
Polk256324
Morrison231629
Lyon218711
Beltrami217117
McLeod212812
Becker205415
Goodhue203228
Steele19497
Isanti190617
Itasca190423
Carlton185816
Todd181214
Nicollet162525
Mille Lacs153631
Freeborn15336
Le Sueur147011
Cass143710
Brown141315
Waseca139211
Pine13658
Meeker12879
Roseau11964
Hubbard114925
Martin113320
Wabasha10561
Redwood94619
Chippewa8877
Cottonwood8664
Renville86527
Dodge8600
Watonwan8544
Wadena8016
Sibley7934
Rock7779
Aitkin76730
Pipestone72518
Fillmore6990
Houston6984
Yellow Medicine64812
Pennington6478
Kanabec61913
Murray5873
Swift5838
Faribault5612
Pope5391
Clearwater5248
Stevens5103
Marshall4979
Unassigned49359
Jackson4881
Lake4226
Koochiching3926
Wilkin3895
Lac qui Parle3773
Lincoln3591
Norman3497
Big Stone3182
Mahnomen2964
Grant2796
Kittson2248
Red Lake2133
Traverse1481
Lake of the Woods1001
Cook720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 227398

Reported Deaths: 2368
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk33642336
Linn14352165
Scott1124986
Black Hawk10893135
Woodbury10372126
Johnson955336
Dubuque923291
Story678822
Dallas637257
Pottawattamie631970
Sioux370325
Webster358535
Cerro Gordo357144
Marshall348546
Clinton331344
Buena Vista305414
Des Moines291520
Muscatine289268
Warren281914
Plymouth276042
Wapello255772
Jones232313
Jasper217944
Marion205320
Lee203917
Carroll198422
Bremer195212
Henry18307
Crawford174616
Benton170619
Tama154340
Jackson144613
Delaware144221
Washington141314
Dickinson139210
Boone137011
Mahaska126827
Wright12456
Clay11784
Buchanan117010
Hardin115810
Page11374
Hamilton11199
Clayton11175
Cedar108413
Harrison107729
Kossuth10667
Calhoun10617
Floyd105016
Mills10487
Fayette103910
Lyon10338
Butler10216
Poweshiek99313
Winneshiek97613
Iowa95812
Winnebago93023
Hancock8677
Grundy86311
Louisa86216
Sac8608
Chickasaw8574
Cherokee8484
Allamakee81811
Cass81623
Mitchell7984
Appanoose79312
Humboldt7715
Union7706
Shelby76511
Emmet76424
Guthrie75415
Franklin73921
Jefferson7142
Madison6864
Unassigned6690
Palo Alto6554
Keokuk5997
Howard5599
Pocahontas5584
Greene5250
Osceola5241
Ida48913
Clarke4874
Davis4709
Taylor4653
Montgomery46311
Monroe44412
Adair4418
Monona4352
Worth3630
Fremont3583
Van Buren3585
Lucas3256
Decatur3170
Wayne3007
Audubon2962
Ringgold2112
Adams1702
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 19°
Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Colder Conditions To Start The Workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kindness tree on display in Rochester

Image

Advice for safe holiday decorating

Image

Aaron's Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Active shooter police standoff resolved after 9 hours

Image

Standoff in Albert Lea after 3 people shot

Image

Christmas tree shopping

Image

MC 'grateful' to play, adjusting with schedule changes

Image

Small business Saturday

Image

Sean's Weather 11/28

Image

Sidelined in quarantine: Coach Fennelly talks about his experience away from the game

Community Events