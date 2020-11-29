Clear
Fox News' Maria Bartiromo gave Trump his first TV interview since the election. It was filled with lies

In an interview with "60 Minutes," former Department of Homeland Security official Chris Krebs reacts to voter fraud claims from President Donald Trump's team, saying "American people should have 100 percent confidence in their vote."

Posted: Nov 29, 2020 11:50 AM
Updated: Nov 29, 2020 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

President Donald Trump on Sunday spoke with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo -- his first TV interview since the election. The conversation was riddled with lies and conspiracy theories.

"This election was a fraud; it was a rigged election." Trump told Bartiromo. In response, the Fox anchor reflected the president's anger, saying, "This is disgusting and we cannot allow America's election to be corrupted."

The interview highlighted that Trump is "unable or unwilling to accept reality," CNN's Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter said on "Reliable Sources" Sunday.

In addition to Trump's unwillingness to acknowledge Joe Biden won the election, Bartioromo's unchallenged acceptance of Trump's false narrative also presents a danger to American democracy, said CNN's Senior Media Reporter Oliver Darcy on "Reliable Sources."

"News organizations — and I think Fox claims to be one — have a responsibility," Darcy said. "The president of the United States is trying to overturn the election. ...Frankly, there is not much daylight between Maria and [Infowars conspiracy theorist] Alex Jones."

Trump's disinformation campaign about the election is less a cohesive strategy and more about throwing spaghetti at the wall in the hope that something sticks, said Jonathan Rauch, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution said,

"What he's running right now is a classic Russian-style disinformation campaign," Rauch said.

He added that Trump's intention is to "flood the zone" and "confuse people" by pushing out conspiracy theories, lies and half-truths.

The fact that his conspiracy theories have gained so much traction shows that Trump's strategy has been effective at gaining support from Republicans -- if not for overturning the election result. When it comes to Trump's skills in this area, Rauch said, "I think he's better than Putin."

Rauch added that President-elect Joe Biden has done a good job of "not rising to the bait of every single conspiracy that's thrown out there."

Sunday's interview came after a long streak of silence for Trump. People who work closely with the president have avoided answering questions about the election, avoiding questions about the president's efforts to overturn the election.

