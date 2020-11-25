Clear
The pardons begin with Flynn

President Trump has tweeted that he has "granted a Full Pardon" to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.

Posted: Nov 25, 2020 10:00 PM
Updated: Nov 25, 2020 10:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Paul LeBlanc, CNN

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday afternoon that he had "granted a Full Pardon" to former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!" Trump tweeted.

Flynn pleaded guilty -- twice -- to lying to the FBI about his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the Trump presidential transition, which surfaced as part of the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

His tenure at the White House lasted only a few weeks before he resigned over his Russian contacts. He was still awaiting sentencing when the pardon came down.

Flynn is benefiting from Trump's consistent pardon record of favoring personal connections, showmanship and an aversion to going through official government channels.

The unusual pipeline has worked for people like former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, right-wing commentator Dinesh D'Souza and financier Michael Milken.

The President has been insisting for weeks that he didn't lose the election. He did so again Wednesday. But as CNN's Kaitlan Collins noted: The Flynn pardon is another sign that he realizes, but won't admit, he's on his way out the door.

Expect more pardons soon. There have been discussions about pardoning multiple people in the President's orbit, sources told CNN.

Reminder: This could all end with Trump pardoning himself. The President has been asking aides since 2017 whether he can self-pardon, former aides previously told CNN.

One former White House official said Trump asked about self-pardons as well as pardons for his family. The President even asked if he could issue pardons preemptively for things people could be charged with in the future, the former official said.

Transition snapshot

Georgia's Republican secretary of state hits Trump. Brad Raffensperger maintained in a new op-ed for USA Today that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the state's election and lambasted the President for attacking him.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden's lead keeps growing. He's the first presidential candidate to win more than 80 million votes, with his record-breaking number of popular votes still likely to increase in the coming days as ballots continue to be counted across the nation.

Keep this list handy throughout the transition. CNN's Kate Sullivan, Janie Boschma and Heather Fulbright have a helpful tally of whom the President-elect has tapped so far.

But don't expect Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders to join it. Biden told NBC News that "there's nothing really off the table," but stressed the value of keeping people "of consequence" in the House or Senate.

Some Trump outcasts could land top jobs. Biden's early picks for top positions are giving hope to career professionals throughout government -- and maybe also to some who left in scorn.

Looking ahead to a different kind of inauguration. With Covid still surging, the pomp and circumstance will be noticeably different this time around, according to interviews with multiple aides and administration officials, from the White House to Capitol Hill to the DC mayor's office.

The future of the traditional luncheon in Statuary Hall is up in the air, and it's unlikely that a choir behind the new president will be feasible.

An unrelenting fall surge

It feels like each day in the last few weeks has brought a disturbing new milestone in the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest? More than 2,100 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the US on Tuesday. That makes it the highest one-day coronavirus death toll the country has reported since early May.

The reality is this year's Thanksgiving is just not a very happy one. With Covid transmission so high, you could pass it to a loved one. Or they could give it to you.

That's why the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US surgeon general and scores of other health experts have urged Americans to not travel for the holiday.

But millions are still packing into airports and boarding planes, all but assuring the US will see an explosion of Covid-19 infections in the weeks following Thanksgiving. (Side note: Some of those travelers are college students heading home for the rest of the year, part of a strategy many institutions adopted in the summer to avert a post-Thanksgiving spike.)

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a former White House medical team adviser, told CNN the holiday could be "potentially the mother of all superspreader events."

If you are gathering Thursday, Erin Bromage, an associate professor of biology at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, has a new op-ed for CNN with some of the best practices to help minimize your Covid risk.

  • Maximize outdoor air: If the weather behaves, keep the meal outdoors. This is not likely realistic in many parts of the country, but windows and doors can be kept open as wide as the weather allows if you are inside. The goal is to not rebreathe someone else's air.
  • Keep the meal short! This will also be one meal where if the kids ask if they can eat in the playroom, the answer should be yes.
  • Don't share: Don't share serving food, glassware or cutlery. These surfaces go directly in your mouth and make it really easy for the virus to find a new home.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 282916

Reported Deaths: 3359
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin605241095
Ramsey25467477
Anoka20172216
Dakota19573179
Washington12799108
Stearns1254793
Scott764754
St. Louis763197
Wright683036
Olmsted616033
Sherburne522339
Clay449655
Carver420912
Blue Earth379511
Rice377732
Kandiyohi365915
Crow Wing324131
Nobles298029
Chisago28838
Otter Tail273315
Benton269340
Winona251828
Mower239723
Polk230621
Douglas228929
Morrison215321
Lyon200011
McLeod19289
Beltrami190415
Goodhue180926
Becker178810
Steele17296
Itasca170524
Isanti170216
Todd167412
Carlton161310
Nicollet148223
Freeborn14195
Mille Lacs136530
Le Sueur135010
Waseca131811
Cass12368
Pine12216
Brown121110
Meeker11187
Roseau10143
Martin100620
Hubbard100022
Wabasha9351
Redwood82718
Dodge7980
Chippewa7907
Watonwan7884
Cottonwood7431
Renville73118
Sibley7224
Wadena7166
Aitkin69224
Rock6779
Pipestone67318
Houston6242
Fillmore6150
Yellow Medicine58211
Pennington5576
Murray5433
Kanabec54112
Swift5266
Pope4910
Faribault4901
Stevens4552
Clearwater4456
Marshall4377
Jackson4291
Lake3654
Unassigned35856
Koochiching3475
Wilkin3305
Lac qui Parle3213
Lincoln3171
Norman3166
Big Stone2801
Mahnomen2554
Grant2396
Red Lake1973
Kittson1876
Traverse1340
Lake of the Woods891
Cook600

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 216579

Reported Deaths: 2240
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk32244325
Linn13583162
Scott1055981
Black Hawk10541131
Woodbury9984116
Johnson920835
Dubuque886590
Story656619
Dallas611456
Pottawattamie589167
Sioux356425
Webster345831
Marshall339244
Cerro Gordo332342
Clinton312337
Buena Vista293514
Muscatine273968
Des Moines270616
Warren264810
Plymouth261938
Wapello244071
Jones225313
Jasper208440
Marion196719
Carroll192621
Lee191716
Bremer187212
Henry17257
Crawford170715
Benton162716
Tama149440
Jackson138511
Delaware137221
Washington135813
Boone130711
Dickinson128510
Mahaska123427
Wright11835
Buchanan11249
Clay10964
Hardin109310
Page10854
Hamilton10477
Clayton10455
Harrison102428
Calhoun10237
Cedar102213
Fayette10008
Mills9977
Floyd98614
Lyon9858
Kossuth9675
Poweshiek95512
Butler9375
Winneshiek91510
Iowa89611
Winnebago88023
Louisa82316
Hancock8217
Grundy81711
Sac8077
Chickasaw8014
Cherokee7814
Cass77221
Appanoose7509
Shelby7346
Allamakee73211
Guthrie72415
Humboldt7205
Mitchell7204
Union7166
Emmet71424
Franklin68820
Madison6614
Jefferson6441
Palo Alto6114
Unassigned5961
Keokuk5537
Pocahontas5442
Howard5089
Greene5070
Osceola5031
Clarke4644
Ida45510
Davis4415
Taylor4352
Montgomery43410
Monroe43112
Adair4218
Monona4032
Fremont3483
Van Buren3434
Worth3410
Lucas3166
Decatur3070
Wayne2896
Audubon2841
Ringgold1902
Adams1551
