Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Biden stakes out his anti-Trump presidency

President-elect Joe Biden was joined on stage by his first cabinet picks at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, adding that this team of nominees reflects the idea that America is back. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.

Posted: Nov 25, 2020 1:00 AM
Updated: Nov 25, 2020 1:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Joe Biden has already kept his first promise -- his approach to the presidency will be a top-to-bottom repudiation of the behavior, policies and obsessions of President Donald Trump.

The President-elect is building his administration on old-fashioned notions that facts matter, that commanders-in-chief must project stability, that Cabinet officials need experience and expertise, that a fractured nation is governable and that the world wants the US to lead.

In restoring a more conventional version of the presidency, Biden is using his mandate to counter the political forces that led to Trump's rise and which still delivered more than 73 million votes to the President, albeit in a losing cause.

His Washington restoration is not without risk, and is already coming into conflict with Trump's blend of nihilistic conservatism that is likely to dictate the Republican Party's strategy even when he has left the Oval Office.

Biden laid out his bet in its most tangible form yet Tuesday as he unveiled his national security and foreign policy team, who fanned out behind him on stage, masked and ready for action, like a SWAT team of dark-suited technocrats riding to the rescue.

"Let's begin the work to heal and unite America and the world," Biden said.

His recruits, many of them protégés, represent the antithesis of the philosophy, style and comportment of Trump's authoritarian, "America First" and anti-science White House that is driven by conspiracy theories and a personality cult.

Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken has toiled for decades in government and on Capitol Hill, while rubbing shoulders with the diplomatic crowd. Jake Sullivan, the next national security adviser, is a Rhodes scholar and Yale Law graduate who is also a domestic policy expert. Biden's pick to be ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has flown the flag for the United States in foreign embassies for 30 years.

Biden's domestic, health and economic policy teams, expected to be revealed after Thanksgiving, will likely share the same blend of experience and knowledge after catching the eye of a President-elect who has more years on his Washington clock than any modern predecessor.

In an interview with NBC's "Nightly News" on Tuesday, Biden said he would consider appointing a Republican to his Cabinet who had voted for Trump.

"The purpose of our administration is once again uniting. We can't keep this virulent political dialogue going. It has to end," Biden said.

His overarching point is this: the American people, after watching chaos, nepotism and anti-intellectualism in government amid a pandemic that killed a quarter million of their fellow citizens and as the US turned its back on its friends abroad, now just want people who know what they are doing and don't make too much noise doing it. Each of his nominees highlighted on Tuesday from Thomas-Greenfield, who is Black, and Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas, who is Hispanic, represent individual departures from Trumpism in personality, background and qualifications.

Multilateralism, diplomacy, quiet competence, scientific rigor, inclusivity, collegiality between top officials, respect for civil servants, the intelligence community and a welcome for immigrants are in.

Bashing allies, populism, nationalism, White House backbiting, despot coddling, ring-kissing Cabinet meetings, political hacks running spy agencies, and downplaying politically inconvenient threats -- like killer viruses -- are out.

Former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu believes that Biden's nominees reflect the man who chose them.

"The President-elect has been demonstrating and modeling what presidential behavior looks like," Landrieu told CNN's Brooke Baldwin.

"He is just trying to demonstrate to the people of America what it looks like when you have a president that is balanced, that is stable that is thoughtful and experienced," he said.

The President-elect is likely to adopt that persona again when he delivers a Thanksgiving address to the American people from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday.

A completely different America

The sharp turn that America will take on Inauguration Day on January 20 reflects the stark choice that was before voters on November 3 -- which has been only made more clear during Trump's subsequent attempt to steal the election. It also underscores the elasticity of an American political system that has the ingrained capacity to counter the excesses of its leaders and often produces presidents who are the opposite of their predecessors.

Four years ago, Trump won an election after a campaign in which he vowed to destroy the political and economic establishment in Washington. His presidency tore at the institutions of federal power and the consensus of elites on economic, domestic, immigration and foreign policy.

His one-time political guru Steve Bannon once referred to this chaotic crusade to rip up regulations, tax rules, diplomatic traditions, and the decorum of the presidency itself as the "deconstruction of the administrative state."

In many ways, in placing his faith in seasoned Washington hands like Blinken and Director of National Intelligence nominee Avril Haines, Biden is rebuilding that administrative state. Perhaps only the President-elect himself is a more establishment, experienced and conventional figure than former secretary of state and long-time senator John Kerry, who will serve as presidential climate envoy and is exactly the kind of global citizen that Bannon and his fellow travelers decry.

Biden is not hiding his belief that more government is good. In a statement released on Monday after the Trump administration finally agreed to begin a transition, his team vowed to gain a complete understanding of Trump's "efforts to hollow government agencies."

And several of Biden's national security nominees on Monday made a point of paying tribute to the unseen functionaries of government who keep the country running but were treated like an enemy within during the Trump years.

"My fellow career diplomats and public servants around the world. I want to say to you, America is back, multilateralism is back, diplomacy is back," said Thomas-Greenfield. Haines spoke publicly to members of the covert community who were often on Trump's target list.

"The work you do, oftentimes under the most austere conditions imaginable, is just indispensable," said Haines. Several nominees offered fealty to the American ideal, Congress, the American public and democracy. While they all praised Biden, there was little of the exaggerated praise and expressions of personal loyalty that Trump requires of his subordinates. Haines told her new boss that she'd tell him bad news that he'd rather not hear, in another implied criticism of the Trump administration.

A different breed of official

The impression of professionalism and competence given by the group was a contrast to the late-term personnel on whom Trump has relied, who in many cases were unqualified for the great roles of state but prospered by prioritizing loyalty to the President.

Not all of Trump's initial Cabinet picks were in the same mold. Those like Defense Secretary James Mattis and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats were experienced and experts in their fields. But their attempts to play the role that Biden expects of his appointees were frustrated when they were constantly undermined by Trump who saw his government as in exclusive service to his personal needs. And these officials, who were dubbed "adults" in the press, frequently spent their time reigning in an erratic President's worst impulses.

Biden's approach is designed for the circumstances in which he will take office. With Covid-19 raging out of control he will face a nation badly in need of an organized strategy to roll out the vaccine that could restore normal life. Just not being Trump and signing back up to the Paris climate accord will give him instant wins on the world stage.

But in the longer term, the test of his presidency will be whether his vision of calm, deliberative leadership can pacify a nation whose politics resembles an unruly jungle, where his opponents didn't wait until he won the election to try to delegitimize him and where there is no longer a common version of truth.

After all, President Barack Obama once tried to engage his opponents with facts and logic within the traditions of the US governing system. It didn't get him far with Republican opponents whose political existence was directed towards thwarting whatever he proposed.

If things go wrong, Biden will face claims that the return of the administrative state triggered disaster, which will fuel Trump if he runs again in 2024 and the candidates who hope he won't so they get a shot.

Abroad, Biden must prove whether indulging allies, a methodical policy process and the grunt work of dialogue can constrain a world of rising US rivals who have rocked the fraying global system in which he came of age. Experience and foreign policy expertise in successive administrations never solved some of the thorniest issues -- like North Korea's nuclear quest.

One reason Trump won four years ago is that many Americans believed that the globalized instincts of a generation of Washington elites caused their jobs to go abroad and the wars in which their kids were sent to fight.

One potential GOP candidate, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, wasted no time in putting down a populist marker with this in mind on Tuesday.

"Biden's cabinet picks went to Ivy League schools, have strong resumes, attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America's decline," Rubio tweeted. "I support American greatness. And I have no interest in returning to the 'normal' that left us dependent on China."

His tweet, which overlooked the fact that many Trump officials also went to Ivy League schools, encapsulated the duel between Biden's traditional White House leadership at home and abroad, and the populism harnessed by Trump.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 276500

Reported Deaths: 3321
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin590031089
Ramsey24988472
Anoka19724213
Dakota19215176
Washington12538106
Stearns1226689
Scott753854
St. Louis740897
Wright663436
Olmsted610130
Sherburne512539
Clay445155
Carver409712
Blue Earth373511
Rice361431
Kandiyohi348215
Crow Wing316130
Nobles296028
Chisago28398
Otter Tail266615
Benton261940
Winona246128
Mower236722
Polk228621
Douglas219829
Morrison211621
Lyon193711
McLeod18879
Beltrami184615
Goodhue177626
Becker17559
Itasca168924
Steele16756
Todd165312
Isanti165015
Carlton153610
Nicollet146523
Freeborn13935
Mille Lacs132830
Le Sueur13219
Waseca129710
Cass12018
Pine11926
Brown117510
Meeker10797
Roseau9923
Martin98220
Hubbard97022
Wabasha9121
Dodge7850
Redwood78018
Watonwan7754
Chippewa7697
Sibley7094
Renville70818
Cottonwood7060
Wadena7006
Aitkin68923
Pipestone67018
Rock6439
Houston6152
Fillmore6050
Yellow Medicine56611
Pennington5356
Kanabec52911
Murray5283
Swift4976
Pope4820
Faribault4750
Stevens4442
Clearwater4356
Marshall4277
Jackson4091
Lake3584
Unassigned34356
Koochiching3325
Wilkin3275
Lac qui Parle3203
Lincoln3141
Norman3096
Big Stone2771
Mahnomen2494
Grant2346
Red Lake1903
Kittson1856
Traverse1330
Lake of the Woods871
Cook580

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 213603

Reported Deaths: 2193
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk31707324
Linn13442161
Scott1040375
Black Hawk10393127
Woodbury9932114
Johnson911635
Dubuque879290
Story647619
Dallas602856
Pottawattamie585166
Sioux351925
Webster335930
Marshall332942
Cerro Gordo326541
Clinton307737
Buena Vista291114
Muscatine270366
Des Moines270116
Plymouth259537
Warren258510
Wapello242871
Jones222212
Jasper206639
Marion194418
Carroll190920
Lee190315
Bremer182612
Henry17087
Crawford170615
Benton160315
Tama146340
Jackson13758
Delaware136221
Washington131313
Boone128811
Dickinson127510
Mahaska121327
Wright11625
Buchanan11009
Page10834
Hardin107510
Clay10624
Clayton10234
Harrison102328
Hamilton10157
Cedar101413
Calhoun10047
Mills9886
Fayette9768
Floyd96914
Lyon9668
Kossuth9464
Poweshiek93712
Butler9134
Winneshiek90310
Iowa88011
Winnebago87523
Louisa81316
Hancock8067
Grundy79710
Chickasaw7893
Sac7817
Cherokee7624
Cass75419
Appanoose7426
Shelby7265
Allamakee72411
Mitchell7184
Union7096
Guthrie70815
Emmet70623
Franklin68419
Humboldt6645
Madison6474
Jefferson6351
Palo Alto6064
Unassigned5950
Keokuk5397
Pocahontas5192
Howard5069
Greene4980
Osceola4941
Clarke4614
Davis4405
Ida43910
Montgomery43210
Taylor4312
Monroe42912
Adair4157
Monona3932
Fremont3463
Van Buren3364
Worth3360
Lucas3076
Decatur3000
Wayne2876
Audubon2831
Ringgold1892
Adams1551
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Dense Fog Expected Through Wednesday Morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grizzlies, Bruins proceed season with caution

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester Honkers release 2021 schedule

Image

Millions of Americans Travel Ahead of Thanksgiving

Image

How a rural hospital is handling a surge of Covid-19 patients

Image

Governor and Republicans unveil competing relief packages

Image

Mayo Clinic nurse asking for cards to cheer up patients

Image

Many will travel for Thanksgiving despite guidelines

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

RPS teams up with Channel One Regional Food Bank for distribution

Community Events