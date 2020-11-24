Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The Utah monolith probably wasn't the work of aliens, but it's still a mystery

What started as a routine flyover for Utah's Department of Public Safety, suddenly took a turn after officers stumbled upon a shiny, mysterious monolith in the middle of the desert.

Posted: Nov 24, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Nov 24, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

That shining, eerily symmetrical silver monolith found in the Utah desert has everyone screaming "ET." The truth is likely far more terrestrial.

We still don't know who made the tall, metal rectangle or why they stuck it among the red rocks, where it was discovered this week in a helicopter flyover by Utah Department of Public Safety employees (they were counting bighorn sheep).

And though comparisons were quickly drawn to the fictional monoliths of film auteur Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey," we can safely say this real-life monolith was not the work of aliens.

Still, it's a fittingly mystifying symbol in a year that's often felt stranger than fiction. And while we may eventually learn more about the artwork's origin, any piece of Kubrick-inspired art should leave some questions unanswered, said I.Q. Hunter, a film scholar and De Montfort University professor.

"The Utah work is a slice of the future set in a prehistoric past, absolutely alien and incomprehensible in the landscape," he told CNN. "It would be a pity if we discovered what the Utah sculpture was, as that would lessen its mystery."

Who made it?

We still don't know. No artist has publicly claimed it, and when Utah officials stumbled upon it, it was unmarked.

But we can safely assume the artist was not an alien -- humans are clearly capable of building rectangular pieces of art, said Jason Wright, a professor of astrophysics at Pennsylvania State University and the director of the university's Extraterrestrial Intelligence Center.

"This monolith is clearly the sort of thing humans can (and do!) make, in a place where humans go," Wright told CNN. "Indeed, desert art is common in the American Southwest, so I don't see any reason to think it's anything other than that."

While it clearly resembles the monoliths of "2001: A Space Odyssey," it's also reminiscent of minimalist artworks popularized in the 1960s by artists like Donald Judd and Robert Morris, Hunter said.

And if "2001: A Space Odyssey" had never entered the public consciousness, Hunter said, we likely would never have questioned whether a simple geometric figure was placed on Earth by extraterrestrial life forms.

Still, Hunter said, the fact that it was hidden in the wild is bizarre.

Why is it in the Utah desert?

Hunter has a theory -- parts of "2001" were filmed in Monument Valley, along the Arizona-Utah border, he said, so it's possible the artist wanted to honor the film and place the real life monolith in a similar locale.

And in the film, the monolith was usually out of place -- in prehistoric Earth and buried on the Moon, Wright said. And like the fictional monoliths, this one certainly cuts a harsh, industrial figure against the rugged red rocks.

What does it mean?

Like all great, puzzling art, it's up for interpretation. Because no artist has claimed it, people are dreaming up their own explanations (read: aliens).

Whatever its intended meaning may be, the silver quadrilateral has been widely interpreted as an homage to the monoliths in Kubrick's film. Onscreen, the monoliths were large black rectangles that acted as a sort of beacon or communication device. It elevated the consciousness of all who touched it and drove evolution forward, Hunter said.

As far as we know, touching the monolith did not have the same effect on Department of Public Safety employees who investigated it by standing on each other's shoulders. But, as in the film, it's a deceptively simple object whose meaning has left critics divided.

The Department of Public Safety in Utah didn't respond to CNN's request for comment. It has not yet revealed its plans for the figure. However, in a news release issued on Monday, the state's public safety department said it is illegal to place works of art on federally managed public lands. That means the monolith could be removed.

"The Bureau of Land Management will be determining if they need to investigate further," according to the news release.

Hunter said he thinks the monolith should remain among the rocks in all its confounding glory.

"It's a great homage and it should retain its mystery."

If it stays there, confusing bighorn sheep and visitors alike, it could become a pilgrimage for fans of the film.

Hunter also said he's still holding out hope that aliens will claim it as their own.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 276500

Reported Deaths: 3321
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin590031089
Ramsey24988472
Anoka19724213
Dakota19215176
Washington12538106
Stearns1226689
Scott753854
St. Louis740897
Wright663436
Olmsted610130
Sherburne512539
Clay445155
Carver409712
Blue Earth373511
Rice361431
Kandiyohi348215
Crow Wing316130
Nobles296028
Chisago28398
Otter Tail266615
Benton261940
Winona246128
Mower236722
Polk228621
Douglas219829
Morrison211621
Lyon193711
McLeod18879
Beltrami184615
Goodhue177626
Becker17559
Itasca168924
Steele16756
Todd165312
Isanti165015
Carlton153610
Nicollet146523
Freeborn13935
Mille Lacs132830
Le Sueur13219
Waseca129710
Cass12018
Pine11926
Brown117510
Meeker10797
Roseau9923
Martin98220
Hubbard97022
Wabasha9121
Dodge7850
Redwood78018
Watonwan7754
Chippewa7697
Sibley7094
Renville70818
Cottonwood7060
Wadena7006
Aitkin68923
Pipestone67018
Rock6439
Houston6152
Fillmore6050
Yellow Medicine56611
Pennington5356
Kanabec52911
Murray5283
Swift4976
Pope4820
Faribault4750
Stevens4442
Clearwater4356
Marshall4277
Jackson4091
Lake3584
Unassigned34356
Koochiching3325
Wilkin3275
Lac qui Parle3203
Lincoln3141
Norman3096
Big Stone2771
Mahnomen2494
Grant2346
Red Lake1903
Kittson1856
Traverse1330
Lake of the Woods871
Cook580

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 213603

Reported Deaths: 2193
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk31707324
Linn13442161
Scott1040375
Black Hawk10393127
Woodbury9932114
Johnson911635
Dubuque879290
Story647619
Dallas602856
Pottawattamie585166
Sioux351925
Webster335930
Marshall332942
Cerro Gordo326541
Clinton307737
Buena Vista291114
Muscatine270366
Des Moines270116
Plymouth259537
Warren258510
Wapello242871
Jones222212
Jasper206639
Marion194418
Carroll190920
Lee190315
Bremer182612
Henry17087
Crawford170615
Benton160315
Tama146340
Jackson13758
Delaware136221
Washington131313
Boone128811
Dickinson127510
Mahaska121327
Wright11625
Buchanan11009
Page10834
Hardin107510
Clay10624
Clayton10234
Harrison102328
Hamilton10157
Cedar101413
Calhoun10047
Mills9886
Fayette9768
Floyd96914
Lyon9668
Kossuth9464
Poweshiek93712
Butler9134
Winneshiek90310
Iowa88011
Winnebago87523
Louisa81316
Hancock8067
Grundy79710
Chickasaw7893
Sac7817
Cherokee7624
Cass75419
Appanoose7426
Shelby7265
Allamakee72411
Mitchell7184
Union7096
Guthrie70815
Emmet70623
Franklin68419
Humboldt6645
Madison6474
Jefferson6351
Palo Alto6064
Unassigned5950
Keokuk5397
Pocahontas5192
Howard5069
Greene4980
Osceola4941
Clarke4614
Davis4405
Ida43910
Montgomery43210
Taylor4312
Monroe42912
Adair4157
Monona3932
Fremont3463
Van Buren3364
Worth3360
Lucas3076
Decatur3000
Wayne2876
Audubon2831
Ringgold1892
Adams1551
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Drier Conditions For Thanksgiving Day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPS teams up with Channel One Regional Food Bank for distribution

Image

Sara's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Gym providing virtual training sessions

Image

Mayo Clinic prepares for surge in COVID-19 cases

Image

Healthly Eating During Thanksgiving

Image

Online Auction Supports Local Businesses

Image

Mitchell County Prepares for Vaccines With Freezer

Image

Mayor Norton's Efforts To Help The Community

Image

Main Street Relief Act

Image

Sean's Weather 11/24

Community Events