Minneapolis doctor wipes away tears in describing Covid-19's toll on hospital workers

Minneapolis doctor Shirlee Xie emotionally describes the impact coronavirus hospitalizations has on front line workers and shares what it's like to witness grief and loss.

Posted: Nov 24, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: Nov 24, 2020 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson and Naomi Thomas, CNN

Dr. Shirlee Xie took care of five patients with Covid-19 the last time she worked at her Minneapolis hospital.

One recovered and was discharged after a week-long stay in the hospital. Two patients, including a 41-year-old woman terrified of dying alone, were sent home on hospice care, which is medical care provided to those with terminal illnesses.

The final two patients were a married couple in their 80s who hadn't been apart in 62 years. They were put in a room together, where the husband watched his wife slip away.

"The wife got sicker and sicker and she died in the hospital, and her husband had to watch her die, and so he had to see that fear and that grief," Dr. Xie said, wiping away tears, in an interview Tuesday with CNN's John Berman and Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

"I don't think you can describe how that feels to us as their caretakers to have to see that kind of suffering from patients. You know, that was me in one day at the hospital. This is, all of my colleagues are experiencing this at every hospital across Minnesota, and I think it's just really hard to comprehend that weight."

The comments from Xie, associate director, division of hospital medicine, at the Hennepin County Medical Center, offered a heartbreaking testimonial of Covid-19's toll on patients and on the medical workers tasked with their care.

In the past seven days, Minnesota has had the fifth-most new coronavirus cases per capita in the country, behind only the Dakotas, Wyoming and New Mexico, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The swell of new infections has pushed hospitals -- and perhaps more importantly, the people who make them go -- to the brink.

"It's terrifying because we can find physical space, you know, we can make rooms, we have made rooms, we can get ventilators, we can get equipment," Xie said. "But we can't create doctors, we can't create nurses to take care of patients, we can't create respiratory therapists to manage the ventilators."

"I think we're all just really, really scared of what's to come because the hospitals are already full," she added.

Even the victories can prove empty. She spoke of one female patient who recovered after a month in the intensive care unit. The medical staff had been trying to contact her family during her hospital stay to give them updates, but the staff couldn't reach them, Xie said.

"One day we found out it's because her husband had died of Covid and her daughter had died of Covid, all while she was in the hospital," Xie said. "So how do you tell somebody that? How do you tell somebody that their family has died?"

In closing, Xie pushed back on the idea that hospitals are the "front lines" of the fight against Covid-19.

"I can't prevent anyone from getting Covid, all I can do is try to keep Covid from killing you," she said. "So we are not the front lines. We are the last line of defense, and so what we need is for people to step up and to wear masks and to distance from people and just try to keep themselves safe and everybody else safe."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 276500

Reported Deaths: 3321
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin590031089
Ramsey24988472
Anoka19724213
Dakota19215176
Washington12538106
Stearns1226689
Scott753854
St. Louis740897
Wright663436
Olmsted610130
Sherburne512539
Clay445155
Carver409712
Blue Earth373511
Rice361431
Kandiyohi348215
Crow Wing316130
Nobles296028
Chisago28398
Otter Tail266615
Benton261940
Winona246128
Mower236722
Polk228621
Douglas219829
Morrison211621
Lyon193711
McLeod18879
Beltrami184615
Goodhue177626
Becker17559
Itasca168924
Steele16756
Todd165312
Isanti165015
Carlton153610
Nicollet146523
Freeborn13935
Mille Lacs132830
Le Sueur13219
Waseca129710
Cass12018
Pine11926
Brown117510
Meeker10797
Roseau9923
Martin98220
Hubbard97022
Wabasha9121
Dodge7850
Redwood78018
Watonwan7754
Chippewa7697
Sibley7094
Renville70818
Cottonwood7060
Wadena7006
Aitkin68923
Pipestone67018
Rock6439
Houston6152
Fillmore6050
Yellow Medicine56611
Pennington5356
Kanabec52911
Murray5283
Swift4976
Pope4820
Faribault4750
Stevens4442
Clearwater4356
Marshall4277
Jackson4091
Lake3584
Unassigned34356
Koochiching3325
Wilkin3275
Lac qui Parle3203
Lincoln3141
Norman3096
Big Stone2771
Mahnomen2494
Grant2346
Red Lake1903
Kittson1856
Traverse1330
Lake of the Woods871
Cook580

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 213603

Reported Deaths: 2193
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk31707324
Linn13442161
Scott1040375
Black Hawk10393127
Woodbury9932114
Johnson911635
Dubuque879290
Story647619
Dallas602856
Pottawattamie585166
Sioux351925
Webster335930
Marshall332942
Cerro Gordo326541
Clinton307737
Buena Vista291114
Muscatine270366
Des Moines270116
Plymouth259537
Warren258510
Wapello242871
Jones222212
Jasper206639
Marion194418
Carroll190920
Lee190315
Bremer182612
Henry17087
Crawford170615
Benton160315
Tama146340
Jackson13758
Delaware136221
Washington131313
Boone128811
Dickinson127510
Mahaska121327
Wright11625
Buchanan11009
Page10834
Hardin107510
Clay10624
Clayton10234
Harrison102328
Hamilton10157
Cedar101413
Calhoun10047
Mills9886
Fayette9768
Floyd96914
Lyon9668
Kossuth9464
Poweshiek93712
Butler9134
Winneshiek90310
Iowa88011
Winnebago87523
Louisa81316
Hancock8067
Grundy79710
Chickasaw7893
Sac7817
Cherokee7624
Cass75419
Appanoose7426
Shelby7265
Allamakee72411
Mitchell7184
Union7096
Guthrie70815
Emmet70623
Franklin68419
Humboldt6645
Madison6474
Jefferson6351
Palo Alto6064
Unassigned5950
Keokuk5397
Pocahontas5192
Howard5069
Greene4980
Osceola4941
Clarke4614
Davis4405
Ida43910
Montgomery43210
Taylor4312
Monroe42912
Adair4157
Monona3932
Fremont3463
Van Buren3364
Worth3360
Lucas3076
Decatur3000
Wayne2876
Audubon2831
Ringgold1892
Adams1551
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
