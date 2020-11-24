Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 things to know for November 24: Biden, coronavirus, Nigeria, China, emissions

Severe storms developing later today could affect over 17 million from the Southern Plains into the Mississippi Valley. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Posted: Nov 24, 2020 11:10 AM
Updated: Nov 24, 2020 11:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The White House Christmas tree has arrived, bringing a small bit of normalcy to a remarkably abnormal political time.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Election 2020

The Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process with President-elect Joe Biden. The General Services Administration made the announcement yesterday, marking the first step the administration has taken to acknowledge the President's electoral defeat. Now, Biden and his team will have access to a slew of resources, including federal employees and about $6.3 million to set up the next administration. Biden's team unveiled a series of Cabinet nominations and staffing decisions yesterday. Janet Yellen, the first woman to chair the Federal Reserve, will likely be the first woman to serve as Treasury secretary. Also revealed were Alejandro Mayorkas, who'd be the first Latino and immigrant to run the Department of Homeland Security, and Avril Haines as Biden's pick for director of national intelligence, the first woman to lead the intelligence community. More Biden staff picks are expected today.

2. Coronavirus 

The US could reach 20 million cumulative coronavirus cases by January 20, according to a new forecasting model. That means cases -- already at record highs in some areas -- would nearly double by then. For two weeks now, every day has brought a new record high for coronavirus hospitalizations. That number now stands at more than 85,800. And that optimistic news about the AstraZeneca vaccine with a 70% average effective rate? Medical experts still have a lot of questions about those findings, like what data led the drugmaker to conclusions about its effectiveness. As for whenever a vaccine is made available, members of a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee are reminding people that they may feel unwell for a bit after getting vaccinated -- a common side effect of such regimens.

3. Nigeria 

Officials in the Nigerian city of Lagos are investigating the shooting of protesters by military forces during widespread anti-police brutality demonstrations last month. However, a key piece of evidence is raising more questions than answers. The Lagos State government's security camera footage of the Lekki toll gate shooting was played for a judicial panel this weekend. The footage shows soldiers approaching protesters and firing shots, but it pans away at a critical moment when other video from the scene shows the army appearing to fire directly at protesters. The US and UK have called on Nigeria to ensure that its investigation into the shooting -- and the entire weeks-long series of protests leading up to the incident -- is free and fair.

4. China 

China appears to be doing quite a lot of building along a disputed border with India and Bhutan. The Doklam area in the Himalayas was the site of a months-long standoff in 2017, and new satellite imagery from a US-based company shows "significant construction activity," including construction of "new military storage bunkers." The Doklam area is claimed by both China and Bhutan, but it is also strategically important to India. Not only are Bhutan and India traditionally allies, but earlier this year, China and India had a separate clash along another disputed border area that left 20 soldiers dead. This pattern of Chinese fortification and possible border encroachment is echoed in the country's recent behavior in the South China Sea, where it has shored up its position in several disputed areas.

5. Emissions

Remember when we hoped plummeting pandemic travel would lead to cleaner air? That hasn't happened. The concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere surged to a new record high this year, says the World Meteorological Organization. Turns out, the pandemic-related drop in carbon emissions was just a tiny blip on a much larger landscape. In related news, General Motors announced it's withdrawing support from a Trump administration lawsuit aimed at taking away California's decades-old right to set its own auto emissions rules, which are usually stricter than federal rules. Other automakers joined the Trump suit, saying they feared having to abide by two standards. However, with a new administration moving in next year, GM bowed out. Speaking of, Biden has appointed a new presidential envoy to tackle the climate crisis: former Secretary of State John Kerry.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

'Foot soldiers on the march to freedom'

David Dinkins, New York City's first African American mayor, has died at age 93. Dinkins, a New Jersey native, served as the city's 106th mayor, from 1990 to 1993.

'Dancing with the Stars' has crowned a new champion

The Mirrorball Trophy is basically the Stanley Cup of celebrity performance reality show awards.

'Jeopardy!' names Ken Jennings as its first interim host after Alex Trebek's death

Because only a GOAT can fill another GOAT's shoes.

These are the best of Netflix's corny holiday rom-coms

Why, yes, we will be swaddling ourselves in a giant blanket and watching five hours of them in a row, why do you ask?

Ford's new F-150 4x4 SuperCrew Limited hybrid comes with massage seats 

Hauling stuff to the local solid waste management unit and then giving you a back rub: Get you a truck that can do both.

An invasive, snake-like hammerhead worm is popping up in Georgia

NO. Stop. Worms aren't technically bugs, but the spirit still stands: No More Scary Bugs 2020!!!!!

HAPPENING LATER

Yes, Virginia, there will be a turkey pardoning 

Despite the many changes swirling about the White House and his otherwise light schedule this month, President Trump is set to participate in the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon later today.

TODAY'S NUMBER

7 million

That's how many pickups and SUVs GM is recalling worldwide due to airbag problems. The recall centers on a defect in airbags made by Takata, the now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, that causes the bags to explode, spraying shrapnel through the vehicle.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I think often of persecuted peoples: the Rohingya, the poor Uyghurs, the Yazidi -- what ISIS did to them was truly cruel -- or Christians in Egypt and Pakistan killed by bombs that went off while they prayed in church."

Pope Francis, in his new book, "Let Us Dream: The Path to A Better Future." This excerpt is significant because it is the first time the Pope has officially referred to China's Uyghur minority as "persecuted," breaking his silence on allegations of widespread human rights abuses toward the group.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The history of pumpkin pie 

Hope you remembered to take the turkey out of the freezer, because time's a-wastin'! (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 276500

Reported Deaths: 3321
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin590031089
Ramsey24988472
Anoka19724213
Dakota19215176
Washington12538106
Stearns1226689
Scott753854
St. Louis740897
Wright663436
Olmsted610130
Sherburne512539
Clay445155
Carver409712
Blue Earth373511
Rice361431
Kandiyohi348215
Crow Wing316130
Nobles296028
Chisago28398
Otter Tail266615
Benton261940
Winona246128
Mower236722
Polk228621
Douglas219829
Morrison211621
Lyon193711
McLeod18879
Beltrami184615
Goodhue177626
Becker17559
Itasca168924
Steele16756
Todd165312
Isanti165015
Carlton153610
Nicollet146523
Freeborn13935
Mille Lacs132830
Le Sueur13219
Waseca129710
Cass12018
Pine11926
Brown117510
Meeker10797
Roseau9923
Martin98220
Hubbard97022
Wabasha9121
Dodge7850
Redwood78018
Watonwan7754
Chippewa7697
Sibley7094
Renville70818
Cottonwood7060
Wadena7006
Aitkin68923
Pipestone67018
Rock6439
Houston6152
Fillmore6050
Yellow Medicine56611
Pennington5356
Kanabec52911
Murray5283
Swift4976
Pope4820
Faribault4750
Stevens4442
Clearwater4356
Marshall4277
Jackson4091
Lake3584
Unassigned34356
Koochiching3325
Wilkin3275
Lac qui Parle3203
Lincoln3141
Norman3096
Big Stone2771
Mahnomen2494
Grant2346
Red Lake1903
Kittson1856
Traverse1330
Lake of the Woods871
Cook580

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 213603

Reported Deaths: 2193
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk31707324
Linn13442161
Scott1040375
Black Hawk10393127
Woodbury9932114
Johnson911635
Dubuque879290
Story647619
Dallas602856
Pottawattamie585166
Sioux351925
Webster335930
Marshall332942
Cerro Gordo326541
Clinton307737
Buena Vista291114
Muscatine270366
Des Moines270116
Plymouth259537
Warren258510
Wapello242871
Jones222212
Jasper206639
Marion194418
Carroll190920
Lee190315
Bremer182612
Henry17087
Crawford170615
Benton160315
Tama146340
Jackson13758
Delaware136221
Washington131313
Boone128811
Dickinson127510
Mahaska121327
Wright11625
Buchanan11009
Page10834
Hardin107510
Clay10624
Clayton10234
Harrison102328
Hamilton10157
Cedar101413
Calhoun10047
Mills9886
Fayette9768
Floyd96914
Lyon9668
Kossuth9464
Poweshiek93712
Butler9134
Winneshiek90310
Iowa88011
Winnebago87523
Louisa81316
Hancock8067
Grundy79710
Chickasaw7893
Sac7817
Cherokee7624
Cass75419
Appanoose7426
Shelby7265
Allamakee72411
Mitchell7184
Union7096
Guthrie70815
Emmet70623
Franklin68419
Humboldt6645
Madison6474
Jefferson6351
Palo Alto6064
Unassigned5950
Keokuk5397
Pocahontas5192
Howard5069
Greene4980
Osceola4941
Clarke4614
Davis4405
Ida43910
Montgomery43210
Taylor4312
Monroe42912
Adair4157
Monona3932
Fremont3463
Van Buren3364
Worth3360
Lucas3076
Decatur3000
Wayne2876
Audubon2831
Ringgold1892
Adams1551
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Rain and Snow Moving In For Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 11/24

Image

Coat and Face mask distribution at United Way Freeborn County

Image

Rochester International Airport prepares for Thanksgiving travel

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

TIC preseason projections

Image

Austin Bruins announce weekend plans

Image

Teams begin to navigate the pause on sports

Image

Rochester to create liquor license fee relief program

Image

A "Thank You" to health care workers

Image

Business operators react to Governor's latest plans

Community Events